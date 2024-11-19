‘He’s Incredible’: Travis Head Lauds Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Australia explosive batter Travis Head referred Jasprit Bumrah as India's X-factor in all the formats of the game. Since India’s regular skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to mis the first Test, Bumrah is expected to lead the team in the first Test in Perth. This will be the second time when Bumrah will lead the Indian side as the first time came against England in 2021.

"You try to feel like you're one step ahead, but it always feels like he's that next step," Head said while speaking to Fox Cricket. "Any format of the game, he's incredible. In big moments you want big players, and I think he's their biggest. You've got your work cut out as a batter," Head added.

As of now, Bumrah has scalped 32 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 21.25 in Australia. Australian opener batter Usman Khawaja also agreed to Head's remarks, recollecting his first ever face off with Bumrah's deceptive action.

"Much like Mitchell Johnson, he had a weird action too. The ball used to come out and felt like it got to you quicker because you didn't get a look at it the whole way. Jasprit's a little bit the same, with arms going everywhere," he added.

"He's just awkward with the way he bowls, it's obviously very different to a lot of other people. "It takes a little bit getting used to. I've played against him quite a lot now, and it still takes a couple of balls to get used to the different rhythm, Smith told Fox Cricket.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.