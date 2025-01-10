‘He Was Abusing My Family’: Former KKR Player Accuses India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

Former India player Manoj Tiwary castigated head coach Gautam Gambhir. The duo has played a lot of cricket in the past apart from being IPL teammates. Gambhir has been under the scanner after India’s poor performance in the recently passed five-match Test series against Australia. Amidst this, Tiwary termed him as a 'hypocrite', who doesn't do what he says.

"Why wouldn't Nitish Rana and Harshit Rana, for example, not support Gautam Gambhir? Harshit Rana played in Perth in place of Akash Deep. How was that possible? What did Akash Deep do wrong? He bowled fantastic spells against Bangladesh and New Zealand. As a fast bowler, you dream about bowling in friendly conditions, but you dropped him and went in with Harshit, who doesn't have that much first-class experience. Akash Deep has fabulous records. That is a completely biased selection. That is why players will come out and defend him," said Tiwary in a chat with Hindustan Times.

"I have said nothing wrong. This is PR which I am talking about. That never used to happen. When something or someone speaks the facts, people come up defending the individual, but they don't know me. I only speak on facts. PR is quite evident," he added.

Tiwary also recollected a few things that happened in the past and said that India's head coach abused his family and even said bad things about former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

"When he fought with me during the Ranji Trophy match in Delhi, everyone heard every word from Gautam Gambhir's mouth. Whether he was talking bad about Sourav Ganguly or whether he was abusing my family, he was protected by a few of the individuals. This is the PR I am talking about. The process of picking players and selecting them in the playing XI is not happening properly. Akash Deep was dropped in favour of Harshit Rana. If you thought Harshit was so good, why didn't you continue with him for the rest of the series? Akash Deep doesn't have a voice," said Tiwary.