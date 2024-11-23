‘He Was Brilliant’: Cheteshwar Pujara Lauds Jasprit Bumrah After His Bowling Heroics On Day 1 Of Perth Test

India’s stalwart batter Cheteshwar Pujara heaped praise on stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah after his brilliant bowling on the first day of the Perth Test. Under the leadership of Bumrah, the India team made a terrific comeback in the game, pushing Australia on the Blackfoot.

India’s skipper ended the first day with the figures of 4/17 as he removed the likes of Nathan McSweeny, Usman Khawaja, and Steve Smith to torment Australia on their own soil.

"I think he was brilliant. This was the perfect start we wanted and the way he bowled, the channel in which in he bowled, his lengths and the kind of swing he got with the Kookabara ball, because not many bowlers are able to swing that ball. He was able to swing the ball and landed in the right areas, which allowed the ball to deviate a bit more. So I think it was a brilliant ball bowling by Bumrah," Pujara said.

"There are times when one thinks that him being a captain might put put him under a bit of pressure, but it was other way around. He was the one who led the bulling attack and he bowled the way he's expected to bowl," Pujara added.

Earlier, after batting first, debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy came out as the top scorer for India as he made 41 with Rishabh Pant scoring 37. On the back of these two knocks, the Indian team managed to make 150 while Josh Hazlewood bowled a spell of 4/29.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.