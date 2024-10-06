‘He Was The Only Guy’: Sandeep Sharma Lauds Sanju Samson For Giving Him Another Chance In The IPL

Recently, India’s pacer Sandeep Sharma spoke about how Sanju Samson played a crucial role in reshaping his career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While talking on a podcast with former cricketer Taruwar Kohli, Sandeep disclosed that after he did not get any buyers in the IPL 2023 auction, it was Samson who helped him with another opportunity.

"I got a call from Sanju (Samson), he talked to me. He told me a lot of positive things. He explained how me going unsold also made him feel bad personally. He believed in me and told me that I would get a chance that season (IPL 2023). He told me how there were injury problems in every team and even in RR. He told me that in that season I would play IPL and will do well," Sandeep said.

"He was the only guy who made me feel positive during that time, which actually helped me a lot. He was the only one who talked in the present. He then called me to the RR camp, and then I got in because Prasidh, unfortunately, got injured. Since then, I have been playing every game as my last and enjoy it all," Sandeep added.

Talking about Sandeep’s career, he was with Punjab Kings from 2013 to 2018. During his tenure with the Punjab-based franchise, he scalped 71 wickets in 56 matches. He continued his brilliant form with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he picked up 43 wickets in 48 matches.

Ever since Sandeep joined Rajasthan Royals in 2023, he has become one of their crucial bowlers. In the 2023 and 2024 seasons of the IPL, Sandeep claimed 23 wickets in 22 matches.

Earlier, the Rajasthan-based franchise scripted history by winning the inaugural IPL title under the legendary Shane Warne. Since then, they have not won the IPL title. They have appointed former India player Rahul Dravid as head coach and it will be interesting to see as to how he guides them to win the trophy in the upcoming season.