topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
BIG BASH LEAGUE 2022-23

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s HEA vs HUR Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 49 in Brisbane, 2.30PM IST, January 20

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL match no. 49 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HEA vs HUR, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s HEA vs HUR Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 49 in Brisbane, 2.30PM IST, January 20

The Brisbane Heat (HEA) will play hosts to Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) in the Match No. 49 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Friday (January 20). Brisbane Heat registered a thrilling three-wicket win against Melbourne Stars off the final ball in their last game.

In-form all-rounder Michael Neser took four wickets to restrict the Stars to 159/7 and then Matt Renshaw smashed 90 not out off 56 to guide Heat to a last-ball win. But they still remain in the 7th position on the points table with only 4 wins from 11 games this season.

The visitors, Hobart Hurricanes, suffered a big seven-wicket defeat against the table-toppers Perth Scorchers in their last game but remain in the race for the knockout qualification with 5 wins from 11 games so far. They won against Brisbane Heat in their home game this season by eight wickets and are favorites to win this clash as well.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL-12 Match No. 49 Details

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date & Time: January 20, 2.30PM IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

HEA vs HUR BBL-12 Match No. 49 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Wade

Batters: Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Josh Brown

All-rounders: James Bazley, Michael Neser

Bowlers: Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Paddy Dooley

Captain: Tim David

Vice-captain: Michael Neser

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL-12 Match No. 49 Predicted 11

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja  (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Josh Brown, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson, Samuel Johnson

Hobart Hurricanes: Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Zak Crawley, Faheem Ashraf, D’Arcy Short, T Andrews, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(C), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Paddy Dooley

Live Tv

Big Bash League 2022-23BBL-12BBLBrisbane Heat vs Hobart HurricanesHEA vs HURHEA vs HUR Dream11Dream11Tim DavidMichael Neser

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885