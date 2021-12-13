HEA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Carrara Oval, Carrara at 1:45 PM IST December 13

Aaron Finch will miss a third straight Big Bash League (BBL) 11 match for the Melbourne Renegades after not being included in their 15-player squad to take on the Brisbane Heat on Monday (December 13) night. Finch is still feeling the effects of his knee surgery prior to the T20 World Cup 2021 where he captained Australia to victory, choosing to use the opening matches of the domestic tournament to return to greater fitness.

The 35-year-old was optimistic last week of returning to action in Monday’s game on the Gold Coast but ultimately the short turnaround between games for the Renegades proved too much. However, the ’Gades will be boosted by the inclusion of recruit and new skipper, Nic Maddinson, who will play his first game for the club after defecting from the Melbourne Stars.

Having captained Australia A to a final session victory against the England Lions on Sunday afternoon, even using his own services as a bowler and taking the penultimate wicket, Maddinson will be confident in leading his new team to their second win of BBL 11.

Match Details

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 11

Venue: Carrara Oval, Carrara

Date & Time: December 13th, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

HEA vs REN 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett, Sam Harper

Batters: Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Mackenzie Harvey, James Seymour

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Xavier Bartlett

Captain: Ben Duckett

Vice-Captain: Sam Harper

HEA vs REN BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Gannon, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson (c), Reece Topley, Zahir Khan