Big Bash League 2021-22

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Docklands Stadium, 2:45 PM IST January 17

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match 53 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HEA vs SCO, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Source: Twitter

Brisbane Heat will take on Perth Scorchers in Match no. 53 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Monday (January 17). The Heat are in a critical situation as they are almost out of the tournament sitting 7th on the points table with just 15 points. It’s been a disappointing campaign so far for them, in their previous fixture Melbourne Renegades defeated the Heat by 8 wickets.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers are in brilliant form and will likely finish at the top of the standings. This is Scorchers final league fixture and they will look to punish the Heat as key players like Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh and Colin Munro are back in the squad for selection.

Match Details

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Match 53

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Date & Time: January 17th at 2:45 PM IST

Live Streaming:  Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

HEA vs SCO 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Ben Duckett, Josh Inglis

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Turner (c)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, James Bazley

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

Captain: Ashton Turner

Vice-captain: Chris Lynn

HEA vs SCO 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Nathan McSweeney, Chris Lynn (c), Ben Duckett, Lachlan Pfeffer (wk), Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Peter Hatzoglou, Jason Behrendorff

