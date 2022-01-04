HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Carrara Oval at 1:45 PM IST January 4

Brisbane Heat will face Sydney Sixers in Match No. 34 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Tuesday (January 4). The Heat bounced back with a win after defeating the in-form Hobart Hurricanes by 14 runs in their last match. The Brisbane bowlers were top class and did really well in defending the meagre score of 150 runs. With 3 wins and 5 losses, they are at the 5th spot in the standings with 14 points and will be boosted by the addition of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman in their squad.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, are in top form and occupy the second spot in the standings with 23 points. Their previous match was washed out completely without a single ball being bowled. They still have momentum, which they need to carry forward for the rest of the matches.

Match Details

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 34

Venue: Carrara Oval, Carrara

Date & Time: January 4th, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

HEA vs SIX 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Phillipe, Ben Duckett

Batters: Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sam Heazlett

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, James Bazley

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Captain: Moises Henriques

Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

HEA vs SIX BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Jordan Silk, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr/Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe