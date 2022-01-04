HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Carrara Oval at 1:45 PM IST January 4

Brisbane Heat will face Sydney Sixers in Match No. 34 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Tuesday (January 4). The Heat bounced back with a win after defeating the in-form Hobart Hurricanes by 14 runs in their last match. The Brisbane bowlers were top class and did really well in defending the meagre score of 150 runs. With 3 wins and 5 losses, they are at the 5th spot in the standings with 14 points and will be boosted by the addition of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman in their squad.
Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, are in top form and occupy the second spot in the standings with 23 points. Their previous match was washed out completely without a single ball being bowled. They still have momentum, which they need to carry forward for the rest of the matches.
Match Details
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 34
Venue: Carrara Oval, Carrara
Date & Time: January 4th, at 1:45 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app
HEA vs SIX 2021-22 Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Josh Phillipe, Ben Duckett
Batters: Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sam Heazlett
All-rounders: Sean Abbott, James Bazley
Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
Captain: Moises Henriques
Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn
HEA vs SIX BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs
Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Jordan Silk, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr/Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe