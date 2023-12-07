trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696155
HEA Vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars 1st BBL Match In Brisbane, 145PM IST, December 7

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction HEA Vs STA 1st BBL Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
HEA Vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars 1st BBL Match In Brisbane, 145PM IST, December 7 Heat Vs Stars. (Image: X)

Big Bash League (BBL 2023-24) will kickstart on Thursday with the first match being played between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne stars. Heat is hosting this game and the match will be played at The Gabba. Usman Khawaja leads the Heat while Maxwell is captaining Stars. If you are making a fantasy team for this match, it is important to consider the conditions, pitch factor and the probable playing 11s of both the teams as well as injury updates. 

There is no injury concern in both the camps. But it is also important to note that Haris Rauf is unavailable for Stars.

The Gabba will give help for the fast bowlers but it is also true that runs are there on this surface if the batters apply themselves. 

Watch out for the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro and Sam Billings. Maxwell is in terrific form, having hit a double ton in World Cup and a T20I century recently vs India.

Khawaja will soon feature for Australia in the Tests vs Pakistan from December 14. But before that, he needs to take his BBL team off to a good start in the new season.

Melbourne Stars Vs Brisbane Heat Probable Playing XI

Heat Probable Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Will Prestige, Josh Brown, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Stars Probable Playing XI: Sam Harper (wk), Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Dawson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Scott Boland

Dream11 Fantasy Team Melbourne Stars Vs Brisbane Heat:

Wicket-keeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Usman Khawaja, M Labuschagne, T Fraser Rogers

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, M Neser, Marcus Stoinis, M Renshaw

Bowlers: N Coulter Nile, S Johnson, Haris Rauf

Captain: Glenn Maxwell Or Usman Khawaja

Vice-Captain: Michael Neser or Matt Renshaw

Melbourne Stars Vs Brisbane Heat Squads:

Melbourne Stars Squad: Joe Burns, Sam Harper(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell(c), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Usama Mir, Hilton Cartwright, Liam Dawson, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Corey Rocchiccioli, Olly Stone, Jonathan Merlo

Brisbane Heat Squad: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja(c), Max Bryant, Xavier Bartlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Billings(w), Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter, Jack Wood, Lachlan Hearne

