close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC World Cup 2019

Heavy rain forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup match

Heavy rain threatens to play spoilsport when India face New Zealand in their next World Cup game at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Heavy rain forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup match

Nottingham: Heavy rain threatens to play spoilsport when India face New Zealand in their next World Cup game at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

However, as per weather forecast, the rain is likely to subside by lunchtime on Thursday which means at least a curtailed game remains a possibility.

There have been persistent showers across the United Kingdom for the past two days and the local Met department has issued a warning for the residents.

"A Yellow Warning for rain is in force in the Nottingham area for most of this week," local website 'Nottingham post' reported.

The Met office's warning on its website covered a large area of England, including Birmingham, Peterborough and Newcastle.

"There is a chance that heavy prolonged rain could lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport," it said.

As per local Met Office weather forecast for Nottingham, the heavy rain will continue till 7pm on Wednesday.

"That lighter rain is expected to finally come to an end at about lunchtime on Thursday. The maximum temperatures will be around 13 degree Celsius and minimum overnight temperatures will be around 10 or 11 degree Celsius," the website reported. 

Tags:
ICC World Cup 2019New Zealand vs IndiaCricket World Cup
Next
Story

World Cup 2019: Marcus Stoinis ruled out of Pakistan match with side strain

Must Watch

PT47M14S

Taal Thok Ke: How correct is Rahul Gandhi's reaction to arrests of journalists ?