‘Hello Bunny’: Sunil Gavaskar Recollects Funny Banter With Allan Border

Cricketer turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the former Australia captain Allan Border. The high-octane trophy which is played in the red ball format between India and Australia is named after these two stalwart cricketers. The ‘Border Gavaskar Trophy’ started back in 1996 before the one-off Test between the teams in 1996.

Now that we are just a few days away from the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy which is beginning from November 22, Gavaskar recollected his funny banter with Border.

"Well, because he's (Border) got me out, that's the problem. You see, he's got me out. I never got a chance to bowl to him. If I got a chance to bowl to him and get him out it might have been different. But you know he's a little, you know, things that you know, used to come in and do this and bowl. And can you imagine he got one ball to turn, and I played that down the wrong line, top edge and I was out,” Gavaskar told 7 Cricket.

"So you know, I am reminded of it every time I bump into him. He comes and says 'Hello Bunny, how are you?' What do I say to that?,” he added.

Gavaskar ended his career as the leading run scorer in Test cricket as he smashed 10,122 runs and became the first player to cross the 10000 runs in the format. It was Allan Border who broke his record back in February 1993. The former Australian skipper retired after scoring 11,174 runs from 156 matches.

The Indian team will lock horns with Australia in a five-match Test series with the first match starting from November 22 in Perth.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.