India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was at his lively best behind the stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park, Kanpur. During Mominul Haque's batting, the 26-year-old made a humorous remark, suggesting that they could get Haque out lbw even if the ball hit his helmet.

The incident occurred in the 33rd over of Bangladesh's innings, with Haque facing Ravichandran Ashwin. The comment even amused Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary India cricketer, who couldn’t help but laugh in the commentary box.

"Idhar se lbw le sakte hai helmet se. Helmet se ek lbw le sakte hai bhai. (We can get him out lbw even on the helmet)," Pant could be heard saying on the stump mic. (IND vs BAN: What Happens If Rain Washes Out India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 In Kanpur?)

Watch the video here...

Rishabh Pant Ye acha hai, Helmet se bhi LBW ke skte hai pic.twitter.com/bN0I9FpEYz September 27, 2024

Day one of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh on Friday in Kanpur has been called off after rain played a spoilsport. In the middle of the second session, the game was called off, and only 35 overs of play took place on Friday. At stumps, Bangladesh stood at 107/3 with Mominul Haque (40*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) unbeaten of the crease.

In the 29th over, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up Najmul Hossain Shanto's wicket for 31 runs from 57 balls. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their X to announce that day one of the Kanpur Test was called off due to "incessant rains".

"Due to incessant rains, play on Day 1 has been called off in Kanpur," BCCI wrote on X. (IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Weather Report: Rain To Play Spoilsport In Kanpur? Read Here)

Earlier in the day, the toss was also delayed due to wet outfield; however, later India won the toss and decided to bowl against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

At the end of the first session, Bangladesh posted a score of 74/2, with Mominul Haque and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten with scores of 17 and 28, respectively. Under overcast conditions, ball swinging and plenty of bounce on offer, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj tried to make early inroads by extracting everything that was on offer.

In order to negate the existing threat, Zakir Hasan played the anchor role, with Shadman Islam taking the brunt of piling up runs on the board. The constantly growing partnership of Zakir-Shadman forced captain Rohit Sharma to think of a way to find the breakthrough. Rohit changed the tempo by bringing in Ravichandran Ashwin from one end and Akash Deep from the other. Akash hit the deck, enjoyed swing with bounce, and caused Bangladesh a handful of trouble.

In the ninth over, Akash lured Zakir and forced out an edge. The ball flew to gully, and the attentive Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning catch to get the breakthrough. He continued to thrive with the new ball and stung Bangladesh back by removing Shadman. A confident appeal from the Indian players was not obliged by the umpire after the ball struck the pad. Akash convinced Rohit to take the DRS, the skipper obliged, and the decision fell in India's favour. Brief score: Bangladesh 107/3 (Mominul Haque 40*, Najmul Hossain Shanto 31; Akash Deep 2/34) vs India. (With ANI Inputs)