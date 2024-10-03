Here’s Why Tabraiz Shamsi Quits South Africa National Contract

South Africa star spinner Tabraiz Shamsi decided to opt out of the national contract on Thursday, October 3. Shamsi issued a statement where he stated that he wanted to explore all the opportunities available to him. He also added that whenever the country needs him, he will play for South Africa.

“I have decided to opt out of my central contract in order to be more flexible during the domestic season, allowing me to explore all opportunities available and look after my family in the best way possible,” said Shamsi in a statement released by the CSA.

“This will not impact my ability or motivation to play for the Proteas in any way and I will always be available to play for my country whenever I am needed. It has always been my dream to bring the World Cup home to South Africa, and no franchise league will ever be more important than playing for my country,” he added.

The CSA supported his decision and showed confidence in the left-arm spinner.

“Shamo is a key member of our white-ball squads, and while we respect his decision, we are pleased that he remains committed to representing South Africa. We sincerely appreciate his honesty and openness on the matter, which is integral and what we want from our players,” said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket.

Talking about Shamsi’s career, he has played for South Africa in white-ball formats and two red-ball games. In his career so far, he has picked up a total of 167 wickets. The last time Shamsi was seen playing for South Africa was back during the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 where they lost to India by seven runs. The Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 after they defeated the Proteas.