ICC World Cup 2019

Here's a look at India vs Pakistan record in World Cup clashes

LONDON: In what is being tipped as the mother-of-all-matches, India is set to clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the group-stage match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

As the most-anticipated match between India and Pakistan is inching closer, millions of ardent Cricket fans from both countries are getting restless to witness this gripping clash of the two rivals.

This once in a blue moon clash is an ineluctable clash for the ardent fans, especially, in light of the fact that India have never lost to Pakistan in the World Cup which makes it even more compelling.

However, Pakistan has a better overall record of winning 73 of the 131 matches against their arch-rivals. 

Ahead of the high-octane match against Pakistan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has urged the fans to revel in the unique experience of a clash between the two arch-rivals while also insisting the players to treat the encounter just like any other game.

Here's a look at India vs Pakistan clashes in World Cup

 

March 4, 1992, Sydney: India won by 43 runs

India: 216 for 7 in 49 overs, Pakistan: 173 all out in 48.1 overs

Man of The Match (MoM): Sachin Tendulkar

 

March 9, 1996, Bangalore, Quarter-Final: India won by 39 runs

India: 287 for 8 in 50 overs, Pakistan: 248 for 9 in 49 overs

MoM: Navjot Sidhu

 

June 8, 1999, Manchester: India won by 47 runs

India: 227 for 6 in 50 overs, Pakistan: 180 all out in 45.3 overs

MoM: Venkatesh Prasad

March 1, 2003, Centurion: India won by 6 wickets (26 balls remaining)

Pakistan: 273 for 7 in 50 overs, India: 276 for 4 in 45.4 overs

MoM: Sachin Tendulkar

March 30, 2011, Mohali, Semi-Final: India won by 29 runs

India: 260 for 9 in 50 overs, Pakistan: 231 all-out in 49.5 overs

MoM: Sachin Tendulkar

February 15, 2015, Adelaide: India won by 76 runs

India: 300 for 7 in 50 overs, Pakistan 224 all-out in 47 overs

MoM: Virat Kohli

