Here's what Virat Kohli said about Yuzvendra Chahal after Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020

Royal Chellangers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday (September 21) lauded spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for his three-wicket haul, which helped the RCB register a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Chahal dismissed Englishman Jonny Bairstow (61) and Vijay Shankar in successive balls in the 16th over to change the course of the game. Earlier, Chahal had also claimed the wicket of Manish Pandey (34) in the 12th over.

"It's amazing to be honest. Last year, we were on the other side of the result, 6-nil to start. It is nice to be 1-nil. We kept our composure tonight," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"Yuzi (Chahal) comes in and completely changed the game for us. Not many spinners got much out of the pitch, but tonight he showed that you can turn it if you have it in your wrists. He showed he can get purchase on any wicket. The way he came in and bowled attacking lines, he changed the game," he added.

Talking about RCB's batting, Kohli said, "We started really well. Devdutt was really good on debut, Finchy as well. AB batting in the last three overs helped us push it past 160."

Asked if he thought 163 was a good target, the RCB skipper said, "When you lose two in two, you have to consolidate. If not for two in two, you were looking at maybe 10-20 runs more. In the past if we had 43 off 5, you'd see the shoulders dropping but the guys kept believing, kept attacking. Someone like Washy not bowling enough and a part-timer doing it are good signs. The fact that we didn't let negativity slip into the bowling group was a great sign."

Chahal, who was adjudged Player of the match said, "When I bowled my first over, I realized I need to bowl stump-to-stump line and backed myself. At one point they were batting well and I was trying to bowl loopy ones and wide of the reach which helped in building pressure."