In a thrilling display of power-hitting, Abhishek Sharma smashed his way into the record books with a blistering century against Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the ongoing series. But it wasn't just his batting prowess that caught attention - it was the interesting revelation he made about the "lucky charm" behind his success.

A Friendship Forged in Cricket



Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill share a bond that goes beyond the boundary ropes. Having played together since their under-12 days, these two talented youngsters have risen through the ranks of Indian cricket side by side. It's this camaraderie that led to a unique tradition for Abhishek - borrowing Shubman's bat for high-pressure games.



"We've been playing together since we were 11-12 years old," Abhishek shared in the post-match press conference. "Today, I played with his bat, so special thanks to the bat. It's something I've been doing since our under-12 days. Whenever I play a pressure game, I ask him for a bat."



From Debut Duck to Centurion



The contrast between Abhishek's performances in the first two T20Is couldn't have been starker. After a disappointing duck on his international debut, he roared back with a vengeance, scoring a scintillating 100 off just 47 balls. This remarkable turnaround showcased not only his batting talent but also his mental fortitude.



"My mindset and approach were pretty much similar in both games - to show the right intent," Abhishek explained. "This is my game, and I will go for the shot from the first ball if it's there in my slot. If it's my day, then it works out, and if it doesn't, then I don't mind. I practice a lot for this mindset."



The IPL Connection



Abhishek's rise to the national team didn't happen overnight. His explosive performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 caught the selectors' attention. Scoring 484 runs at a staggering strike rate of 204.22, he proved he could dominate even the best bowlers in the world.

"I think the IPL plays a big role in handling pressure," Abhishek acknowledged. "We didn't feel much pressure when we came here to represent the

country as debutants."



A Team Effort



While Abhishek's century stole the headlines, it was part of a larger team effort that saw India post a massive 234-2 in their 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 77 and Rinku Singh's quickfire 48 provided the perfect support to Abhishek's fireworks. The bowlers then stepped up, with Avesh Khan (3/15), Ravi Bishnoi (2/11), and Mukesh Kumar (3/37) dismantling the Zimbabwe batting lineup. The hosts were bowled out for just 134, handing India a comprehensive 100-run victory.