Highlights | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final Match, Cricket Scorecard: Mumbai Indians Become Champions, Won By 7 Wickets
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2023 Final Match Cricket Scorecard: Mumbai Indians won the first WPL title in Mumbai on Sunday (March 26).
Trending Photos
Mumbai Indians wrote their name in the history books as they won the WPL 2023 title at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (March 26). Delhi Capitals posted 131 runs after batting first and the Harmanpreet Kaur chased down the target with 3 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand. DC-W had booked their spot in the final directly from the league stage of the tournament by finishing at the top of the points table while Mumbai Indians had to play the Eliminator 2 clash vs UP Warriorz which they won convincingly on Friday night to qualify. MI had finished on number 2 in the points table, courtesy a lower NRR than DC despite same number of points.
MI will bank on their proven match-winners such as Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr. Skipper Harman will be key to their success as well. On the other hand, DC will pin hopes on their captain Meg Lanning, who has most runs in this season so far (310 from 8 matches) as well as vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues.
LIVE WPL 2023 final: Mumbai Indians become champions
What a match! Mumbai Indians win by 7 wickets to become WPL 2023 champions. Nat Sciver-Brunt 60 (55) and Harmanpreet Kaur 37 (39) got their to win the title. Delhi Capitals would be disappointed with the effort in the final but Mumbai were the better team tonight.
LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 final: MI NEED 37 IN 24
Mumbai Indians need 37 runs in 4 overs to lift the WPL 2023 title. Delhi Capitals with 24 balls to save themselves and get their hands on the trophy. Match heads into a very close finish now.
MI-W: 95/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 final: MI bounce back
Mumbai Indians bounce back with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt at the moment. Now they need 57 runs in 43 balls. Jess Jonassen and Alice Capsey continue the attack for Delhi.
MI-W: 76/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 final: MI Steady now
Mumbai Indians steady themselves with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt after losing both their openers early in the contest. Delhi Capitals have kept things tight with Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav at the moment.
MI-W: 45/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 final score and updates: Another one
Hayley Matthews 13 (12) caught by Arundhati Reddy bowled by Jonasses. DC get another wicket, pressure on the Mumbai Indians now. Can the Delhi bowling attack produce something similar to the Mumbai bowlers tonight?
MI-W: 26/2 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 final score and updates: Mumbai lose Yastika
Mumbai Indians have lost Yastika Bhatia for 4 off 3, caught by Alice Capsey bowled by Radha Yadav. Some momentum for the Delhi Capitals to put the pressure back on Mumbai Indians. However, Hayley Matthews is the wicket they should look for now.
MI-W: 21/1 (2.4 Overs)
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 final score and updates: That's it!
Delhi Capitals have posted 131 runs on the board for Mumbai Indians to win the WPL 2023 title. What a dominant performance from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI-W. In the end, Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey saved them from losing this contest one-sidedly.
DC-W: 131/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 final score and updates: DC 9 down
Delhi Capitals are 9 down at the moment with Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey in the middle. Nat Sciver-Brunt attacks the stumps to seal the deal for Mumbai Indians now.
DC-W: 90/9 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 final score and updates: Another one!
Mumbai Indians all over the Delhi Capitals batting lineup as they go 7 down at the moment. Hayley Matthews takes her second wicket of the night, Jonassen is caught and bowled right after Arundhati Reddy got out on a duck against Melie Kerr.
DC-W: 76/7 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 final score and updates: 10 overs remaining
Captain Meg Lanning along side Marizanne Kapp are in the middle for Delhi Capitals with 10 overs remaining. Delhi have gathered themselves again and now look to counter attack. Mumbai searching for a wicket to put the pressure back on DC-W.
DC-W: 68/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 final score and updates: DC in trouble
There is some hesitation in the middle which clearly shows that Delhi Capitals are feeling the pressure at the moment. Meg Lanning and Marizanne Kapp in the middle for DC at the moment.
DC-W: 52/3 (7.5 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 MI-W vs DC-W score and updates: Gone!
Shafali Verma 11 (4) caught by Melie Kerr bowled by Issy Wong. First a six and then a four but Wong has the last laugh as she takes two wickets in three balls. Alice Capsey gone for duck! Mumbai Indians on top at the moment.
DC-W: 16/2 (2 Overs)
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Final Match Score: Action begins
Delhi Capitals open the batting with Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning. They will eye score over 180 runs against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians. Natalie Sciver-Brunt will bowl the first over of he WPL 2023 final.
DC-W: 0/0 (0 Overs)
WPL 2023 LIVE DC-W vs MI-W score and updates: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
LIVE WPL 2023 MI-W vs DC-W score and updates: Toss report
Meg Lanning wins the toss, elects to bat first. Playing eleven coming out shortly.
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Final score and updates: Toss coming up shortly
The toss of the WPL 2023 final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning will be coming for toss at 7:00 PM (IST) at the Brabourne Stadium.
LIVE WPL 2023 final DC-W vs MI-W score and updates: Moments away from historic final
We are moments away from the history WPL 2023 final between the Mumbai Indians women and Delhi Capitals women. The stage is set at the Brabourne Stadium, toss will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 final score: Who will win it?
Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians are set to take on Delhi Capitals women cricket team in the final of the WPL 2023. Will Mumbai take advantage of the home crowd or Delhi will show their hunger to beat the mighty Mumbai side.
WPL 2023 final DC-W vs MI-W score and updates: Brabourne Stadium all set
The WPL 2023 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is expected to be a high scoring thriller at the Brabourne Stadium. The team batting first should look to score atleast 160 runs to put the pressure on the opposition.
WPL 2023 Final LIVE: Ricky Ponting wishes DC women the best for final
Delhi Capitals' men's side coach Ricky Ponting and other players have sent a special video message to Meg Lanning and Co. Watch it below.
The reason we call it family __
The wishes are pouring in from our IPL team all the way from Delhi, for our WPL Team __#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/jepDTJ3UXx
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 26, 2023
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W: Match start time?
The final of the Women's Premier League 2023 will start at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm IST. The match can be live streamed on Jio Cinema and TV broadcast will be on Sports 18 Network.
DC-W vs MI-W LIVE: Key players for DC Women
Key players for DC-W: Lanning has been the top-scorer in WPL 2023 so far with 310 runs from 8 matches. The Aussie batter will be the most prized wicket for MI-W. At the same time, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Alica Capsey will also be required to play a big role in WPL 2023 final.
DC-W vs MI-W LIVE: Rohit Sharma sends message for Harmanpreet Kaur's team
MI men's team captain Rohit Sharma has sent a message to the women's side, wishing them all the best for the big match tonight.
"Mumbai ki ladki full form mein final mein #AaliRe!" _
Some special wishes from our #OneFamily ahead of the crunch game. _@ImRo45 @surya_14kumar @timdavid8 @TilakV9 @JDorff5 | #MumbaiIndians #WPL2023 #DCvMI #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/3AzosRsP87
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 26, 2023
DC-W vs MI-W Final WPL 2023 LIVE: Porbable 11s
DC-W Probable XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav/Tara Norris
MI-W Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
DC- vs MI LIVE Updates: Top scorers in WPL 2023 so far
Meg Lanning - 310 runs from 8 matches
Tahila McGrath - 302 runs from 9 matches
Nat Sciver-Brunt - 272 runs in 9 matches
Sophie Devine - 266 runs in 8 matches
Hayley Matthews - 258 runs in 9 matches
WPL Final LIVE Updates: Squads
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
DC-W vs MI-W LIVE: Key players for MI women
Apart from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt will be the key players for Mumbai Indians women. Watch out for Issy Wong who took the first-ever WPL hattrick.
WPL 2023 Final LIVE: Match Facts
The final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin be played at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. The live streaming will be on Jio Cinema while the TV broadcast will be on Sports 18 Network. Start time: 7.30 pm.
DC-W vs MI-W LIVE Updates: All eyes on Harmanpreet Kaur
Mumbai Indians ar five-time champions in IPL. They have the golden chance of opening their account in WPL tonight. Harmanpreet Kaur can write her name in the history books by winning tonight. If MI-W win, it will be the biggest trophy in Harman's career as captain till date. Let's see how she goes tonight.
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final
The winner of the contest will pick the historic WPL trophy at Brabourne stadium on Sunday night. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Delhi Capital women cricket team and Mumbai Indians women cricket team will surely eye to seal the deal and win the title.
LIVE WPL 2023 DC-W vs MI-W score and updates: Alice Capsey on DC's journey
"I think we`ve gelled really well. It`s such a cliche; we`ve spent a lot of time together now, but even at the beginning, it was just a great team environment. Hats off to JB and Meg for setting that up and bringing us all together," said Alice Capsey.
WPL 2023 final DC-W vs MI-W score and updates: Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, and Aparna Mandal
LIVE DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 final score and updates: Pitch report
The conditions at the Brabourne Stadium are likely to support batters. The fast bowlers will get some movement but overall it is a good batting surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring thriller on Sunday.
LIVE WPL 2023 final DC-W vs MI-W: Weather report
Good news for cricket fans, the weather forecast suggests that there will be no rain during the time of WPL 2023 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The temperature is expected to be between 24 to 31 degrees Celsius.
LIVE DC vs MI WPL 2023 final score and updates: Harmanpreet Kaur can register historic win
Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians can write their names in the history books of women's cricket. The WPL 2023 final will take place in Mumbai between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Both teams will be hungry to give it their all and get their hands on the prestigious trophy.
LIVE WPL 2023 DC-W vs MI-W score and updates: Livestreaming details
Fans can watch the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Sports 18 Network on television. The Live streaming will be available on JioCinema.
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 final: Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: Yastika Bhatia
Batters: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Meg Lanning (C)
All-rounder: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Matthews
Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 final: First title on the cards
We will have the first ever champions of the Women's Premier League. The stage is set for the final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Harmanpreet Kaur's MI-W will surely look to seal the deal and write their name in the history books.
LIVE WPL 2023 final DC-W vs MI-W score and updates: Predicted XIs
Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita
Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (Captain), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, T Norris, Titas Sadhu
WPL 2023 Final LIVE Updates: DC-W vs MI-W
Hello and welcome to the coverage of WPL 2023 final match that will take place between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on March 26 ( Sunday) at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. MI-W beat UP-W last night in Eliminator to book their spot in the final. DC-W had qualified from the league stage itself. Watch this space for all latest news and developments related to the big match.
More Stories