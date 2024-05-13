HIGHLIGHTS, GT vs KKR IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders (GT vs KKR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: GT face KKR in their league fixture.
In the upcoming IPL 2024 season, Gujarat Titans are set to host table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for match number 63 of the season. This highly anticipated clash, which marks one of the final league fixtures for both teams, is scheduled for May 13 with the action kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.
Having made their mark in IPL history since their induction in 2022, Gujarat Titans currently hold a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Kolkata Knight Riders. The Titans clinched victory in their previous encounter, which took place at the Eden Gardens during IPL 2023. GT are well out of the qualification race and it is a matter of pride for them to complete the remaining games with a positive result after such a bad start to the 2024 IPL season.
IPL 2024: Weather Update From Ahmedabad
Match ABANDONED due to bad weather and we have the first match of the season washed out due to rain. GT are eliminated and fireworks go off as it was their last game of the season.
LIVE IPL 2024: Update From Ground
It is over 10 PM (IST) and the rain has still not stopped in Ahmedabad. The cut-off time is 10:56 PM (IST) and the calculated time for staff to get the ground ready once rain is over is 40 minutes.
IPL 2024: Weather Update From Ahmedabad
The rain has become stronger after returning it looks like the chances of a cricket game tonight are close to none. It can surely be first game of IPL 2024 season to be washed out tonight.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs GT: Rain Comes Back
The rain has arrived back in the stadium of Ahmedabad. KKR and GT clash can be the first match of the season to be washed out by the looks of it but let's keep our fingers crossed.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs KKR: Good News
Rain has stopped after hours of pouring. However, the pitch is still under covers and we have no idea on the inspection time at the moment.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs GT: Rain Update
The rain has got heavier at the moment and the waiting game continues. Surely, we will not have a 20-over per side game now. We are waiting for an update from Ahmedabad of toss time.
LIVE IPL 2024: Weather Update For GT vs KKR
The covers are coming off but we still don't have a time of when the toss will take place. Hopefully, we can watch the toss soon and not lose any overs.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs KKR: Toss Delayed
The toss for GT vs KKR IPL 2024 match has been delayed due to bad weather. It is not raining at the moment but there is lightning around which has delayed the toss.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs KKR: Match Timing
The match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) in Ahmedabad and the weather is expected to be a good for a cricket game. Fans can also livestream the game for free on JioCinema app and website.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs KKR: KKR Eye Win
KKR would surely look to keep the winning momentum going with the playoffs coming up and it is GT they face in Ahmedabad which is a difficult situation for any team with the record Gujarat hold at home.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs KKR: Gill Key For GT
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarsan smashed centuries in the previous game for Gujarat Titans. Their skipper Gill is key for the batting lineup to get going and finish with a strong game.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs KKR Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between GT and KKR. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.