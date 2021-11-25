Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: India reach 258/4 at stumps

25 November 2021, 16:41 PM Iyer, Jadeja shine for India on Day 1 of first Test What a debut for Shreyas Iyer. He did not look in any sort of trouble today. No nerves at all. Played his strokes and did not let the pressure get to him after India were struggling at the fall of Rahane's wicket. He was supported ably by Ravindra Jadeja, who must bat higher up the order in Tests. He has got an opportunity in Kanpur and has used it well. NZ could not bowl six overs today due to bad light. We still don't have any official word of whether play would start early tomorrow to compensate for the overs lost. However, it is difficult to start the play early during winters in northern India as the cities are usuall covered with fog/smog. Time to take your leave. It was wonderful to have you all with us in this coverage. Please join us tomorrow at 9.30 am IST on our live blog. Have a nice day and good bye.

25 November 2021, 16:26 PM Stumps, Day 1 India take the light and Iyer, Jadeja walk back to the dressing room. The light depleted in last half an hour and umpires decided it was too dim to play cricket, offered light to batter and they took it. India in strong position here after losing four wickets. IND 258/4 after 84 overs

25 November 2021, 16:14 PM FIFTY for Jadeja And Ravindra Jadeja also reaches his half-century. He is playing brilliantly here. India playing well against the second new ball. Jadeja especially looking to score off the new ball, he scored two back to back boundaries off Jamieson. INDIA 252/4 after 83 overs

The second new ball has been taken by New Zealand as soon as it was available. Kyle Jamieson has the new red cherry in his hands. And last ten overs to go for him to get a wicket or two. Crucial overs for Indians as well.

25 November 2021, 15:17 PM IND 233/4 after 75 overs Jadeja and Iyer going well here for India. Jadeja inching towards his fifty now. He has got the chance to bat higher up the order with Pant not here. And he is using it to good use. Five more overs to the second new ball.

25 November 2021, 15:04 PM Maiden Test fifty for Shreyas Iyer! He's done it. Iyer slams his first Test fifty on debut. A nice straight drive for a single that brings up his first milestone as Test batter. Now he needs to continue doing the good work. India also go past 200. IND 202/4 after 68 overs

25 November 2021, 14:58 PM Iyer inching towards maiden Test fifty He is on debut but he is playing so well it appears he has behind him experience of fifty games. Iyer is only five runs away from his maiden Test fifty.

25 November 2021, 14:57 PM Shreyas Iyer looking impressive Debutant Shreyas Iyer decides to go after Rachin Ravindra - smashes successive boundaries to move along to 44. India are 192/4 in 63 overs.

25 November 2021, 14:14 PM Shreyas Iyer starts with boundary after tea Shreyas Iyer guided fellow debutant Rachin Ravindra through the covers for his third boundary and followed it with a three past short third-man to move along to 24 after tea break. India reach 162/4 in 58 overs.

25 November 2021, 13:45 PM India at 154/4 at tea on Day 1 Debutant Shreyas Iyer kept NZ bowlers at bay with a dour innings of 17 off 55 balls with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the middle on 6. India are 154/4 at tea in 56 overs.

25 November 2021, 13:40 PM Kyle Jamieson cleans up Ajinkya Rahane Big Kyle Jamieson dismisses stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who drags a delivery back on to the stump after surviving a caught-behind appeal off the previous ball. Rahane departs for 35 off 63 balls with India at 145/4 in 50th over.

25 November 2021, 13:22 PM Ajinkya Rahane in the groove Ajinkya Rahane looks to have found his form. The stand-in skipper smashed Will Somerville for his sixth four to move to 35. India reach 145/3 in 49 overs after a couple of quick wickets immediately after lunch.

25 November 2021, 13:07 PM Ajinkya Rahane looks in fine touch Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane beautifully drives Will Somerville through the covers for his third four to move to 24. India at 127/3 in 45 overs.

25 November 2021, 13:01 PM Debutant Shreyas Iyer gets first four Shreyas Iyer on Test debut survived a steepling chance to get off the mark off Ajaz Patel and then smashed the left-arm spinner for a four in the 41st over. India are 119/3 in 41 overs.

25 November 2021, 12:52 PM Ajinkya Rahane survives leg-before appeal Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane survives a close leg-before appeal. New Zealand opt for a referral in the 40th over with Tim Southee catching Rahane on the pad. Rahane survives with ball hitting outside off-stump. Skipper smashes a boundary through covers off the 5th ball to move to 17. India are 113/3 in 40 overs.

25 November 2021, 12:47 PM Cheteshwar Pujara departs for 26 Tim Southee provides crucial breakthrough, induces an edge off vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara, who depart for 26. India are 106/3 in 38 overs.

25 November 2021, 12:41 PM Skipper Ajinkya Rahane gets 2nd four Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane beautifully drives Ajaz Patel through the covers for 4 to bring up India's 100. Hosts reach 106/2 in 37 overs with Cheteshwar Pujara dispatching a full toss for four through mid-wicket in the same over.

25 November 2021, 11:31 AM Kyle Jamieson dismissed Shubman Gill after lunch Kyle Jamieson sends Shubman Gill's stumps flying as the opener is dismissed for 52. India are 82/2 in 30 overs.

25 November 2021, 11:26 AM India reach 82/1 at lunch on Day 1 Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured that India lost only one wicket before lunch on Day 1, reaching 82/1 after 29 overs. Gill was unbeaten on 52 and Pujara on 15.

25 November 2021, 11:11 AM Shubman Gill brings up 4th Test fifty before lunch Shubman Gill brought up his 4th half-century in Test cricket off 81 balls before lunch on day one. India reach 80/1 in 27 overs.

25 November 2021, 11:05 AM Gill-Pujara bring up 50-run partnership Shubman Gill and vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara brought up the 50-run stand for second wicket in 23rd over. Gill is unbeaten on 47 while Pujara has nine as India reach 71/1 in 23 overs.

25 November 2021, 10:38 AM Shubman Gill gets 2nd boundary Shubman Gill clips away Tim Southee through mid-wicket for his second four followed by a couple to move along to 22. India reach 43/1 in 16th over.

25 November 2021, 10:10 AM Shubman Gill gets first four Shubman Gill got his first boundary of the match, cutting left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel powerfully to move along to 15. India reach 31/1 in 11 overs.

25 November 2021, 09:55 AM Kyle Jamieson sends back Mayank Agarwal Kyle Jamieson gets first breakthrough for NZ, induces an edge from Mayank Agarwal through to the keeper for 13. India are 21/1.

25 November 2021, 09:54 AM Mayank Agarwal gets first boundary Mayank Agarwal edged Tim Southe along the ground in the 5th over between keeper and first slip to bring up India's first boundary of the Test. India reach 15/0 after 5 overs.

25 November 2021, 09:34 AM Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill open for India Opener Mayank Agarwal negotiates first over from Tim Southee with ease. India are 3/0 after opening over.

25 November 2021, 09:09 AM India and New Zealand Playing XI: India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Will Sommerville, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel

25 November 2021, 08:55 AM Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss and INDIA have decided to BAT FIRST.

25 November 2021, 08:48 AM Team India captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Rahul Dravid took a close look at the Green Park pitch, which has traditionally been spin friendly. Watch here... What does the pitch have in store? Captain @ajinkyarahane88 & Head Coach Rahul Dravid have a close look at the wicket. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/cZWJ3BGtFo — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2021

