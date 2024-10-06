HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs BAN 1st T20, Scorecard: India Beat Bangladesh By 7 Wickets
India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team.
India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team whitewashed Bangladesh in the recently passed two-match Test series. They are now geared up for the three-match T20I series, starting from Sunday (October 6). For the Indian team, the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel have been rested from the T20s against Bangladesh. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team despite the presence of senior player Hardik Pandya.
Bangladesh on the other hand, will look to return to their winning ways against the Indian team in the upcoming T20I series.
Follow India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Updates Here
IND vs BAN Live Score: India win
Hardik Pandya seals the deal with a six, a convincing victory for India by seven wickets to take the lead in the series. Bangladesh need to improve a lot of things for the next one.
IND vs BAN Live Score: India inches close to win
India inches close to victory with Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the middle cruising their team to win.
IND: 117/3 (11.1 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Samson departs
Sanju Samson departs after going for the big one as he gets caught at the boundary rope. Hardik Pandya comes in and gets a four off the first ball for India.
IND: 85/3 (8.1 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Big wicket
Suryakumar Yadav 29 (14) caught by Jaker Ali bowled by Mustafizur Rehman. Bangladesh get the India skipper as Reddy joins Samson in the middle now.
IND: 71/2 (6.1 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: India get going
India get going with captain Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson in the middle of the chase. Taskin Ahmed brought into the attack inside the powerplay for the second time.
IND: 48/1 (4.3 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Out
Confusion and Abhisek Sharma loses his wicket. Run out for India in the chase. Hridoy gets the run out for his team as India lose their opener cheaply.
IND: 27/1 (2.3 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Chase Begins
Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson open the batting for Team India in the chase of 128 runs. Shoriful Ahmed with the new ball for Bangladesh.
IND:6 /0 (0.4 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh post 127
Bangladesh post 127 runs on the board. India bowlers display a good performance with Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav showing tremendous bowling skills.
BAN:127 (19.5 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Pandya comes in
Hardik Pandya brought into the attack by India now with five overs remaining. Bangladesh looking to get maximum amount of runs in the last five overs.
BAN: 106/7 (15.2 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Mayank taken to cleaners
Mayank Yadav with an expensive over as Rishad Hossain takes advantage of his pace. Bangladesh eyeing a good score on the board.
BAN: 90/6 (13 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh look for partnership
Miraz and Shanto are in the middle for Bangladesh looking for a partnership. Nitish Kumar Reddy comes back into the attack for India.
BAN: 67/5 (10.3 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: India on top
India on top with four wickets down of Bangladesh at the moment. Nitish Reddy and Mayank Yadav are into the attack for the Men in Blue at the moment.
BAN: 48/4 (8.3 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Shanto takes charge
Shanto takes charge against Varun. Mayank Yadav gets into the attack for India, with the first delivery on speed of 145 kmph.
BAN: 39/2 (5.3 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Another one!
Arshdeep Singh strikes again as Emon 8 (9) out bowled by the left-arm pacer. India get another wicket in the second over of Arshdeep. Bangladesh batters struggling.
BAN: 15/2 (2.3 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Gone!
Litton Das 4 (2) caught by Rinku Singh bowled by Arshdeep Singh. India get the early wicket they were looking for as Litton Das departs.
BAN: 13/1 (1.4 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Action Begins
Parvez Hossain Emon and Litton Das open the batting for Bangladesh. Arshdeep Singh attacks the stumps for India with the new ball eyeing wickets in the powerplay.
BAN: 1/0 (0.3 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: National Anthem
Players have arrived for their respective nation anthems. Action to begin soon.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Playing XI's
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Toss
India wins the toss and opts to bowl first in the 1st T20I against Bangladesh.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Pitch Report
Abhinav Mukund: "Dimensions - 64 metres and 65 metres square boundaries, 74 metres straight down the ground. Looks like a typical central Indian wicket and it is a black soil surface but it is laid in with grass on top. The grass looks quite dry. The pitch itself looks quite firm. There is no sample size because this is the first international game being played here. The local T20 league that happened a couple of months ago - there were lots of runs on offer. Teams were scoring above 200 and that's what you think when you look at this surface. Lots of fours and sixes. In those 12 games, teams batting second won 8 out of the 12. The curator spoke to me and he said the last four days there's been no dew at all. It could be a brave decision to bat but considering it's a fresh pitch, teams would love to bowl." first."
IND vs BAN Live Score: Nazmul Hossain Shanto Speaks
"We are not thinking in that way. There is an opportunity to beat them. It's not like we have never beaten any big team. Honestly, there are no big or small teams in T20s. The team doing well on the particular day wins and is the bigger team."
IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Record Alert
The Indian team has won 18 of the 19 T20Is in 2024 so far and is on a seven-game winning streak.
IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Squads
India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav
Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.
IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Surya's Remark
"It's a great opportunity for youngsters. Whenever they have played for there states, they have done well. There's nothing different to do here," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said.
IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Live On TV
Fans can watch the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match live on the Sports18 Network.
IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Hello
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I game between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.
