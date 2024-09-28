HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Stumps: Play Called Off Without Ball Being Bowled

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur was completely washed out without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain and poor ground conditions. Play was initially delayed, but as the day progressed, the rain subsided, and yet the covers remained on, with water lingering on the outfield. Despite efforts from the groundsmen and the use of super soppers, the ground was not fit for play. Umpires and players monitored the conditions, but hopes for any action faded as the weather remained unfavorable. Eventually, it was officially announced that the entire day's play was abandoned. India, having opted to bowl, managed to restrict Bangladesh to 107/3 in 35 overs on Day 1, with Akash Deep and Ravichandran Ashwin among the wicket-takers. The weather forecast for Day 3 remains uncertain, though there's optimism for better conditions.