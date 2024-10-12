HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs BAN 3rd T20, Scorecard: India Whitewash Bangladesh, Win 3rd T20I By 133 Runs
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20 Match Highlights: The third and final match was won by India in Hyderabad.
The Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav whitewash Bangladesh after securing a win by 133 runs in the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad. Sanju Samson scored his maiden T20I ton for India and the Men in Blue showcased an all-round performance to outclass the visitors. All the young guns who got a chance in India’s playing XI have managed to prove their worth by putting up some brilliant performances.
LIVE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I
Fireworks light up the Hyderabad sky as the hosts deliver a demolition job in this one-sided contest. It was a complete mismatch from the start, with everything falling into place for the home team. After winning the toss, India opted to bat first and put up their highest-ever T20I total — a colossal 297. Sanju Samson wasted no time, smashing his way to a brilliant century.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Yadav strikes
Mayank Yadav gets a wicket and it is Mahmudullah who played his last T20I for Bangladesh today who departs for 8 off 9 balls, catch is taken by Riyan Parag and the chasing team is five down now.
BAN: 132/5 (14.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Gone!
Litton Das 42 (25) caught by Tilak Varma bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. India take the fourth as Bangladesh try to keep the run-rate up. Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.
BAN: 112/4 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Bangladesh 3 down
Bangladesh three down in chase as Shanto departs for 14 off 11 balls. Ravi Bishnoi takes the wicket and Sanju Samson takes the catch.
BAN: 75/3 (7.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: India Post 297
Team India post 297 runs in 20 overs against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series. A bad day at the office for Bangladesh and a stellar batting performance from the Men in Blue after winning the toss and opting to bat first.
IND: 297/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Bangladesh clueless
Bangladesh truly clueless at the moment as Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag continue the carnage. India are eyeing 300 at the moment with 267 runs on the board in 18 overs.
IND: 267/3 (18 Overs)
IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Pandya carries on
SKY and Samson have departed but Hardik Pandya is keeping the charge on the Bangladesh bowlers with some stylish cricket shots.
IND: 234/3 (16 Overs)
IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Samson departs
Sanju Samson departs after hitting his century, he completed the ton in just 40 deliveries and India are now 202 for 2 after 15 overs.
IND: 201/2 (14 Overs)
IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Pure Carnage from India
India batters are on fire, Sanju Samson is hitting Bangladesh bowlers left and right all over the park in Hyderabad. He is truly unstoppable tonight.
IND: 166/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Bangladesh in trouble
Bangladesh in trouble as India batters are on song tonight with Samson completing his fifty and Suryakumar Yadav also inching close to his half century. Bangladesh need to change something and they need to change it quickly.
IND: 113/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: India on top
Team India on top as they finish with 82 runs in the powerplay. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav batting brilliantly in the middle.
IND: 82/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Samson on fire
India have lost Abhishek Sharma cheaply but Sanju Samson is in his best form tonight. He is batting on 31 off 15 deliveries with captain Suryakumar on the other end.
IND: 47/1 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: India start strong
Team India start strong with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma getting 23 runs off the first 12 balls against Bangladesh. Men in Blue looking in a mood to whitewash Bangladesh.
IND: 23/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: India's Playing 11
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.
LIVE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Toss Report
India captain Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and elects to bat first against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Toss Coming Up
The toss for India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be coming up shortly. The time for toss is at 630 PM (IST). Both captains - Suryakumar Yadav and Shanto will be coming out to flip the toss coin shortly.
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Probable 11s
India Probable XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya/Jitesh Sharma, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
Bangladesh Probable XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali/Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
LIVE IND vs BAN Score And Updates: Pandya Key For India
Hardik Pandya brings balance to the team like no other player. He is in fine form and he will be key for India in the second T20I agianst Bangladesh tonight.
IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates.
