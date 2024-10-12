HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs BAN 3rd T20, Scorecard: India Whitewash Bangladesh, Win 3rd T20I By 133 Runs

The Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav whitewash Bangladesh after securing a win by 133 runs in the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad. Sanju Samson scored his maiden T20I ton for India and the Men in Blue showcased an all-round performance to outclass the visitors. All the young guns who got a chance in India’s playing XI have managed to prove their worth by putting up some brilliant performances.

