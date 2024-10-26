HIGHLIGHTS: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: India started aggressively in their chase of 359, with Jaiswal getting runs quickly but the top order again failed to make an impact against New Zealand spinners. Mitchel Santner was phenomenal and surely he will win the Player of the Match award. New Zealand won the contest by 113 runs. India's winning run at home has finally come to an end. India lose the 3-match series as New Zealand lead by 2-0.

HIGHLIGHTS of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Here