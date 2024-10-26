Advertisement
IND VS NZ

HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs NZ 2nd Test : India's Unbeaten Run At Home Ends As New Zealand Win Series

HIGHLIGHTS - India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: India fail to chase their target as they are all out for 245.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 05:24 PM IST|Source:
IND Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3
HIGHLIGHTS: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: India started aggressively in their chase of 359, with Jaiswal getting runs quickly but the top order again failed to make an impact against New Zealand spinners. Mitchel Santner was phenomenal and surely he will win the Player of the Match award. New Zealand won the contest by 113 runs. India's winning run at home has finally come to an end. India lose the 3-match series as New Zealand lead by 2-0. 

HIGHLIGHTS of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Here

26 October 2024
16:00 IST

LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: India Beaten

India are all out for 245 and their unbeaten run at home finally comes to an end. New Zealand played some brilliant cricket in the Test match and it is a tough take for Rohit Sharma and his side at the moment.

15:33 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd Test: 135 runs needed to win

India need 135 runs to win the contest but have two wickets in hand. Jadeja is on 33 off 68 balls with Akash Deep on the other end fresh in the middle.

IND: 224/8 (56 Overs)

15:06 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd Test: GONE!

R Ashwin caught at slip bowled by Mitchell Santner, he is surely getting the POTM award for this performance. Ravindra Jadeja is the last hope for India now.

IND: 206/8 (49.3 Overs)

14:11 IST

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: IND In Trouble

This is below-average batting by the Indian batters. At one point in time, it looked like, India will win the game but then it looks bleak now.

 

IND: 174/7 (39.4)

13:40 IST

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Major Blow for India as Kohli Falls

Mitchell Santner strikes, dismissing Virat Kohli for 17. Santner bowled a low, arm ball around off, trapping Kohli on the backfoot. The review showed it hitting leg stump, confirming his LBW.

IND: 147/5 (30)

 

13:10 IST

IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: Double Blow For India

India loses two quick wickets as Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 77, caught at slip off Mitchell Santner. Soon after, Rishabh Pant gets run out for a duck, attempting a risky single. A sharp throw from Santner finds Pant short of his crease despite a dive.

IND: 128/4 (24)

12:33 IST

IND vs NZ 2nd Test 3rd Day Live Score: Gill Departs, Jaiswal Continues To Be Aggressive 

Yashasvi Jaiswal is in fine form, scoring quickly in India’s chase of 359. The Indian opener has been hitting boundaries with ease, adding a few more in the last over from Glenn Phillips. Mitchell Santner continues from the other end for New Zealand.

IND: 116/2 (19)

11:46 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Update: Lunch

Lunch has been taken, and India is off to a fiery start in their chase of 359. Jaiswal got off the mark with a six, while Rohit followed with a boundary, setting an aggressive tone. New Zealand had to bring in spin by the fourth over. Although Rohit was dismissed, Gill and Jaiswal have kept up the pace, making the pitch look manageable.

IND: 81/1 (12)

11:06 IST

IND vs NZ Live Score: India's Aggressive Start

India has started their chase of 359 with full momentum, racing to 30 runs within just 5 overs. The openers are showing intent early on, putting pressure on New Zealand’s bowlers with aggressive shots.

IND: 30/0 (5)

10:28 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3 Live: NZ 255 All Out

New Zealand have been bowled out for 255 in the first session of Day 3 in Pune. Tom Latham led with 86 runs, with Glenn Phillips adding an unbeaten 48 and Tom Blundell scoring 41. For India, Washington Sundar claimed four wickets, Ravindra Jadeja took three, and Ravichandran Ashwin got two. India now need 359 runs to win the second Test.

NZ: 255/10

10:11 IST

IND vs NZ Live Score: Jadeja Strikes Again

Ravindra Jadeja is on fire today, claiming his second wicket as Mitchell Santner departs for just 4. Santner tried to go big but only managed to send the ball to Jasprit Bumrah, who made an easy catch at long-on. New Zealand now 7 down, with a lead of 340 runs.

NZ: 237/7 (64)

09:47 IST

IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Live: NZ Crosses 220!

Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell continue to score as New Zealand's lead crosses 320.

NZ: 227/5 (59)

05:54 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Updates: IND Eye Wickets

The Indian team will look to take quick wickets from here as Tom Blundell (30) and Glenn Philips (9) will start the proceedings for New Zealand on the third day. Team India would also be hopeful of Ashwin's magic with the ball as he has repeatedly bailed out his side from a similar situation many times. 

05:51 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Updates: Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.

05:49 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Updates: Santner's Finesse

For New Zealand, it was Mitchell Santner who recorded his career's best figure of 7/53 against India in Pune. He bowled with a brilliant economy of 2.70.

05:47 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Updates: Playing XI's

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

05:45 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Updates: Sundar's Magic

All eyes will be on Washington Sundar as he was a star with the ball in the first innings, scalping a seven-wicket haul. The Indian team will be hoping for the same magic from Sundar as the way he did earlier in the game.

22:43 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Updates

India need to perform because this Test loss will make thiings bad for the World Test Championship Final Qualification. New Zealand hold the aces on Day 2.

22:00 IST

IND VS NZ: 301 Runs Lead With New Zealand

New Zealand with a lead of 301 already with five wickets in hand which makes them sit in the driving seat of this contest. Can Rohit Sharma's team do some magic on Day 3?

21:18 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ

New Zealand are the favourites as we enter Day 3 of this Test in Pune. India can lose the series in the second game if they fail to bounce back in this contest.

21:04 IST

IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 3 of the second Test match between India and New Zealand that is going on in Pune. Stay Tuned for all the match related updates here.

