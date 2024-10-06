India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian women’s cricket team started their T20 World Cup 2024 run on a bad note as they got outplayed by New Zealand in their opening game. The Indian women’s cricket team under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur will face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 6) in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan on the other hand, won their first game against Sri Lanka by 31 runs. They will look to continue their winning momentum when they face India on Sunday. As per the Indian team, they are placed at the bottom of their group in the T20 World Cup as Pakistan sits two spots above them in third.

