HIGHLIGHTS | IND-W Vs PAK-W Scorecard, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets
IND-W Vs PAK-W Live Cricket Score: The India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, October 6, 2024.
Trending Photos
India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian women’s cricket team started their T20 World Cup 2024 run on a bad note as they got outplayed by New Zealand in their opening game. The Indian women’s cricket team under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur will face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 6) in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
Pakistan on the other hand, won their first game against Sri Lanka by 31 runs. They will look to continue their winning momentum when they face India on Sunday. As per the Indian team, they are placed at the bottom of their group in the T20 World Cup as Pakistan sits two spots above them in third.
Follow IND Vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates Here
IND W VS PAK W Live Score: India win
India win the contest by six wickets as they chase their target in 18.5 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur had some issue in her neck before the winning runs were hit so she walked off and Sajana came in to get India the boundary to win.
INDW: 108/4 (18.5 Overs)
IND W vs PAK W Live Score: India Inches Away From Victory
India is comfortably closing in on a win against Pakistan. With the score at 80-2 after 15 overs, the Indian women need just 26 more runs to secure victory. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur are steadily building the partnership, ensuring there are no major hiccups in the chase. Pakistan bowlers are struggling to make breakthroughs, as India inches closer to their target of 106.
IND W 80-2 (15)
IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC Live: Shafali Verma Departs After Well Made 32
Shafali Verma's steady knock comes to an end after she scored 32 runs. Her innings helped stabilize India’s chase, but Pakistan will be relieved to break the partnership. Verma fell while trying to accelerate the scoring, leaving India at 61-2 after 11 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues is still at the crease, holding the innings together as India looks to inch closer to the target of 106.
IND W: 62-2 (12)
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma Stabilize the Innings
After the early loss of Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma are steadily rebuilding the Indian innings. The duo is taking a cautious approach, focusing on rotating the strike and picking up boundaries when possible. India stands at 42-1 after 9 overs, as they look to keep the momentum going in this chase.
IND W: 42-1 (9)
IND vs PAK Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Departs
Sadia Iqbal provides a crucial breakthrough for Pakistan as she dismisses Smriti Mandhana for 7. It was a soft dismissal a full delivery outside off, and Mandhana attempted to slice it but ended up offering a simple catch to Tuba Hassan at point. A key wicket for Pakistan at this stage.
IND W: 20-1 (5)
IND W vs PAK W: India's Cautious Start
India Women have begun their chase of 106 cautiously in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Pakistan. After 3 overs, India stand at 14/0, with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma looking to build a solid foundation.
IND W: 14-0 (3)
PAK vs IND Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Needs 106 To Win
In the crucial ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash, Pakistan posted a total of 105/8 in their 20 overs against India. Pakistan’s batting lineup struggled to build momentum as Indian bowlers dominated throughout the innings.
PAK W: 105/8 (20)
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan In Disarray
Pakistan is struggling to reach three figures. India will be aiming to bowl them out quickly to boost their net run rate in this challenging group.
PAKW: 76/7 (16)
IND W VS PAK W Live Score: Big wicket!
What a catch by Richa Ghosh behind the wickets. Pakistan lose their skipper as they go six down right when they looked like they were going to bounce back in this contest.
PAK: 71/6 (14.4 Overs)
IND W VS PAK W Live Score: Pakistan go 5 down
Pakistan go five down as Aliya 4 (9) LBW by Arundhati. India running on all cyclinders at the moment. India players all smiles at the moment.
PAK: 52/5 (12.1 Overs)
IND W VS PAK W Live Score: Another one!
Muneeba Ali 17 (26) stumped bby Richa Ghosh bowled by Shreyanka Patil. India on top as the fourth wicket falls down inside ten overs with just 41 runs on the board for Pakistan.
PAKW: 41/4 (9.4 Overs)
IND W VS PAK W Live Score: Gone!
Amin out bowled by Deepti Sharma. India get the second wicket in the powerplay as Sidra Amin walks back to the pavilion. India off to a fine start in this contest.
PAK: 25/2 (4.5 Overs)
IND W VS PAK W Live Score: India start bright
India off to a bright start with some tight bowling from their bowlers. Pakistan still searching for runs in the powerplay with Muneeba taking the charge.
PAK:18/1 (4 Overs)
IND W VS PAK W Live Score: Renuka Strikes!
Renuka Singh Thakur with the inswinger gets the stumps of the Pakistan opener as India get the first breakthrough in the first over. Deepti Sharma brought in for the second one of the powerplay.
PAK: 5/1 (2 Overs)
IND W VS PAK W Live Score: Action Begins
Renuka Singh with the new ball for India. Feroza and Muneeba open the batting for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 match. India eyeing early wickets.
PAK: 1/0 (0.2 Overs)
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Captains Corner
Harmanpreet Kaur: We would have batted first as well, but we'll have to bowl well and restrict them. We have one change, Pooja is out with an injury,s he's replaced by Sajana. We'll have to move forward with a positive approach, it's always how you bounce back and we've spoken about it. We will go out there and play some positive cricket.
Fatima Sana: We will bat first, put up a total on the board. Diana Baig misses out, that's the only change, she's replaced by Arooba. It's a big blow, but we've players who can do well in her absence. We'll try to put up a good total here. I'm excited to lead Pakistan against India
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Playing XI's
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal.
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Toss
Pakistan Women won the toss and opted to bat first against the Indian women's cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK Skipper
"We have always wanted to play attacking cricket. Whichever team we played against would attack our bowlers from the word go. I wanted our team to have batters who can punish the bowlers from the first ball. We have worked a lot on this and you will see the results soon hopefully", Pakistan captain Fatima Sana.
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Jemimah's School Of Thoughts
After losing the first game against New Zealand, Jemimah said, "Today would be the game we would like to forget, because this is a World Cup. We need to keep moving on and keep picking ourselves up. We can't stay stuck at this game. We need to pick ourselves up, and I think that will show the character of this team. We know every game from here is so crucial for us. We know that, but at the same time, we're going to go one game at a time and just make sure we stick to our process and do our job well. If we can do that, I think we play our best cricket, I think we can win matches."
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Record Alert
The Dubai International Stadium is set to script history as the venue will organise its 100th T20I match.
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Squads
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Tasmia Rubab
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, S Sajana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Live Streaming
Fans can livestream the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Stay Tuned for all the match-related updates here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.