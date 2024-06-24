Highlights | India Vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Outshine Australia
India Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS AUS ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 25: Australia Must Win Match Against India To Qualify For T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinals.
LIVE Score IND vs AUS In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Rain threatens the high-stakes T20 World Cup clash between India and Australia in St Lucia. A washout would favour India, securing their semi-final spot, while Australia needs a win to stay in contention. Despite Australia's recent defeat to Afghanistan, their captain Mitchell Marsh is optimistic about the team's chances against India. Key players include Mitchell Marsh, struggling with form, and India's Arshdeep Singh, their highest wicket-taker. The pitch in St Lucia is batting-friendly, but rain could disrupt the match. Australia might opt for spin bowlers to challenge India's top batsmen, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both teams have strong line-ups, making this a crucial match with significant implications for the tournament's progression.
Follow LIVE Updates From India vs Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match Here.
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Revenge Complete
India have completed their revenge of the World Cup final loss from last year and now Afghanistan need to win tomorrow's game against Bangladesh to qualify for the Semifinals.
AUS: 181/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Gone
Matthew Waed 1 (2) caught by Kuldeep Yadav bowled by Arshdeep Singh. India are on a roll as their bowlers have come to life in the end overs in the chase.
AUS: 153/6 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Maxwell Departs
Glenn Maxwell departs as Kuldeep Yadav gets his second wicket of the game. Australia still have the danger-man Travis Head in the middle which is keeping the Indian fans on their edges of the seats.
AUS: 135/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Maxwell on fire
Glenn Maxwell is on fire batting on 16 off 6 balls. Head on the other end is on 55 off 26 balls. Australia are in this contest cruising towards victory.
AUS: 118/2 (11.2 overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Australia on counter
Australia are on the counter-attack at the moment with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav attack the stumps for India right now.
AUS: 83/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: PP Finished
Powerplay has been finished and Australia have got 65 runs from the first six. Head and Marsh in the middle with a staggering partnership so far.
AUS: 67/1 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: Pressure coming back
Pressure is coming back on India after dropping a few catches of Australia captain Mitchell Marsh. Bumrah taken for 14 runs from that over by Head and Marsh.
AUS: 36/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: Chase Begins
Here we go! David Warner and Travis Head begin chase of 206 runs against India. Arshdeep Singh with the new ball looking for wickets.
AUS: 6/0 (0.5 Over)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: India Post 205
Team India post 205 runs on the board with some tremendous effort from Rohit Sharma, Surya, Pandya and Dube. Australia have a massive total to chase.
IND: 205/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: India on top
India on top at the moment, they have got Pandya and Dube in the middle. Zampa finishes his spell without a single wicket in this contest.
IND: 171/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia: GONE!
Suryakumar Yadav 31 (19) caught by Wade bowled by Starc. Australia break the dangerous partnership between Dube and SKY.
IND: 160/4 (14.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia: Wicket!
Big wicket and a much needed one for Australia as Rohit Sharma departs, Mitchell Starc gets the wicket of the Indian skipper on 92.
IND: 127/3 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia: Out!
Rishabh Pant miscues one and Hazlewood completes an easy catch. Australia finally break the partnership but the danger man Rohit Sharma is still in the middle.
IND: 102/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia: India in revenge mood
India are on fire as Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma keep scoring with some explosive shots in the middle. India skipper in dangerous rhythm today so far.
IND: 76/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia: Fifty for Rohit
Rohit Sharma has completed his fifty in just 18 balls and it is looking pretty dangerous for Australia at the moment. India are up and running with their skipper leading from the front.
IND: 53/1 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia: Rain Stops Play
What a shame, Rohit Sharma was batting in tremendous rhythm but the weather has spoiled the mood today. Covers are on the pitch at the moment.
IND: 43/1 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia Updates: Gone!
Virat Kohli caught by Tim David bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Australia get the early wicket they were looking for and India lose a big wicket early.
IND: 35/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia Updates: Action Begins
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli open the batting for India. Mitchell Starc attacks the stumps for Australia with the new ball.
IND: 5/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
LIVE India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Report
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Team India.
T20 World Cup 2024, Australia's Probable XI
Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
IND vs AUS Weather Report: Heavy Rain To Play Spoilsport In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match? Read Here
LIVE India vs Australia Weather Update
Good news for cricket fans is that rain has stopped and the sun is out at the venue in Saint Lucia. Hopefully, it stays like this and we can have a stellar game of cricket.
LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup: Toss Time
The toss for India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash is scheduled to take place at 730 PM (IST) at Saint Lucia. Team India would be keen on taking revenge from the Australian cricket team for the loss in the ODI World Cup final last year by knocking them out.
LIVE IND vs AUS: Kohli, Sharma Key For India
When it comes to the big occasions, all eyes are on big players and India will hope Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli hand them a stellar start with the bat when they come to open the batting today.
LIVE India vs Australia Weather Update
The conditions near the stadium where the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match are not good as some videos of heavy wind and rainfall were circulated on social media ahead of the game.
LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024
Australia need to win against India to keep their qualification hopes alive for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024. India would be keen on taking revenge for the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
India vs Australia Live Score: Full Squad
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis