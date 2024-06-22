BAN: 146-8(20) | India vs Bangladesh Highlights: India Beat Bangladesh Beat By 50 Runs

T20 World Cup 2024: Men in Blue are ready to face Bangladesh in their second Super 8 fixture after winning the first one against Afghanistan in style. The conditions in West Indies suit India a lot better than the USA as finally after three games they had a 150 plus score on the board for the first time in this World Cup.

Bangladesh on the other hand will be looking to find some positives after blowing hot and cold in this tournament so far. India are likely to stick with the same combination from last game which had Kuldeep Yadav in for Mohammed Siraj being left out.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match Here.