BAN: 146-8(20) | India vs Bangladesh Highlights: India Beat Bangladesh Beat By 50 Runs
India Vs Bangladesh Super 8, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 19: India face Bangladesh in important fixture.
T20 World Cup 2024: Men in Blue are ready to face Bangladesh in their second Super 8 fixture after winning the first one against Afghanistan in style. The conditions in West Indies suit India a lot better than the USA as finally after three games they had a 150 plus score on the board for the first time in this World Cup.
Bangladesh on the other hand will be looking to find some positives after blowing hot and cold in this tournament so far. India are likely to stick with the same combination from last game which had Kuldeep Yadav in for Mohammed Siraj being left out.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: IND Win
India win another game in the World Cup against Bangladesh by 50 runs. Pandya scored a fifty in the first innings and performed ok in the second innings with the ball.
BAN: 146/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Bumrah shines
Bumran shines with a couple of wickets. India all over Bangladesh at the moment. Rohit Sharma and co cruising towards victory.
BAN: 137/7 (18 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Another one
Shakib Al Hasan 11 (7) caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Mahmudullah and Shanto in the middle for Bangladesh at the moment.
BAN: 108/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Gone!
Towhis Hridoy LBW by Kuldeep Yadav. Bangladesh go 3 down as Hridoy depart. India attack with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the middle.
BAN: 86/3 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Shanto attacks Pandya
Shanto on fire as he smacks Pandya for back to back sixes. India searching for a wicket at the moment desperately.
BAN: 66/1 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Gone!
Litton Das 13 (10) caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Hardik Pandya. India break the deadlock as Bangladesh go one down now.
BAN: 45/1 (6.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Hasan gets going
Tanzid Hasan gets going with 14 runs off 12 balls so far. India eye early wickets with Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel now.
BAN: 16/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Chase Begins
Bangladesh begin chase of 197 runs with Tanzid Hsaan and Litton Das. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh attack the stumps for Bangladesh.
BAN: 6/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: India Post 196
India have posted 196 runs against Bangladesh in their Super 8 clash. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya close out the innings in style. Pandya has scored a fifty in just 27 balls.
IND: 196/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Dube departs
Shivam Dube departs after pushing the paddle, he departs for 34 off 24 balls. Axar Patel joins Pandya in the middle.
IND: 171/5 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Pandya Gets Going
Hardik Pandya gets going with Shivam Dube at the moment. Mahedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan into the attack for Bangladesh.
IND: 146/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gone!
Rishabh Pant 36 (24) caught by Tanzim Hasan Skib bowled by Rishad Hossain. India four down now with Hardik Pandya coming in to bat.
IND: 110/4 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Bangladesh bounce back
Bangladesh have got Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession. Now Shivam Dube joins Pant in the middle for a partnership.
IND: 87/3 (10.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Kohli Key For India
Virat Kohli is key for India at the moment. Rishabh Pant on the other end is taking his time.
IND: 56/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024: Pant Taking Time
Rishabh Pant is taking his time at the moment, he is batting on 2 off 6 balls with Kohli on the other end batting brilliantly.
IND: 42/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024: Kohli on fire
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on fire at the moment. Shakib al Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib into the attack for Bangladesh.
IND: 29/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Action Begins
Here we go! Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli open the batting for India. Bangladesh bring in Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan with the new ball.
IND: 13/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Report
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first against Team India.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Toss Time
The toss for India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place at 730 PM (IST) in the West Indies.
LIVE IND vs BAN T20 World Cup: Samon in for Dube?
Sanju Samson has not played a single game for India in this World Cup and Shivam Dube has not been performing well with the bat. Can Rohit Sharma make the call of bring Samson in for Dube tonight?
India vs Bangladesh T20 WC LIVE: Head To Head
India and Bangladesh have faced each other in 13 T20I games. India has dominated, winning 12 of these matches, while Bangladesh has won only one.
India vs Bangladesh T20 WC Live: Indian Openers Struggling
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have both struggled with the bat at the top, finding it hard to adjust to the slow pitches. In the last game, Afghan bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi took advantage of Rohit's weakness against left-arm pace, deceiving him with a slower delivery.
India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match: Weather Update
The weather in Saint George may remain a bit cloudy on Saturday, June 22. Rain might affect the game with a 40% chance of precipitation.
India vs Bangladesh T20 WC Super 8 Match LIVE: Check Probable XI For Both Teams
India
Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), SA Yadav, S Dubey, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, JJ Bumrah
Bangladesh
Liton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
LIVE India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match taking place in the West Indies. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.