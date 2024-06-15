Advertisement
IND VS CAN

HIGHLIGHTS - India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield

India Vs Canada, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS CAN ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 33: India have already qualified for the Super 8 but they play their last league game against Canada.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 09:07 PM IST
The weather has not been cricket friendly in Florida for the past couple of days but we can expect some luck today for the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match. Indian team was lucky that their flight from New York did not get cancelled after playing their opening matches against Ireland, USA and Pakistan. The practice session of Friday was cancelled due to bad weather and it is expected to spoil the day on match day as well but fans will keep their fingers crossed.

With four left-handed batters—Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel—sandwiched between right-handed batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, it's vital to maintain a left-right combination in the batting order. This approach will help counter spin bowling effectively. It's crucial to continue this strategy consistently, especially to gear up for challenging matches ahead, notably against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

15 June 2024
20:36 IST

LIVE India vs Canada: Inspection at 9

The next inspection will take place at 9 PM (IST) and hopefully we will have a game of cricket today between India and Canada.

20:14 IST

LIVE IND vs CAN WC: Inspection Time

The umpires are on the field for the inspection and 3-4 hair dryers are in work trying to deal with the wet patches on the field.

19:33 IST

LIVE IND vs CAN WC: Toss Delayed

The toss has been delayed due to rain. The time for toss was 730 PM (IST) but due to bad weather it has been delayed. Stay tuned for latest updates.

19:19 IST

LIVE IND vs CAN Weather Update: India's top performers

Indian bowlers have been on top of their game in this tournament so far and with the bat Rishabh Pant has impressed a lot in all three games played so far.

18:04 IST

India vs Canada Live Score Updates: Toss Time

The toss for India vs Canada is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM (IST) in Florida if rain does not play spoilsport. 

17:18 IST

LIVE IND vs CAN World Cup: Sanju Samson To Play?

Sanju Samson has missed every game India have played so far in the World Cup but he could get a chance today as India have already qualified for the Super 8.

16:41 IST

LIVE India vs Canada T20 World Cup Updates: Probable 11s

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Canada Predicted XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Mowa (wicketkeeper), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

15:49 IST

LIVE India vs Canada Weather Update

A washout is on the cards for today's game between India and Canada at the T20 World Cup 2024. India have already qualified for the Super 8 and Canada are out of the World Cup.

15:36 IST

LIVE IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match taking place in Florida today. Team India are playing their last league game of the World Cup today.

