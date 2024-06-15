HIGHLIGHTS - India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield
India Vs Canada, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS CAN ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 33: India have already qualified for the Super 8 but they play their last league game against Canada.
The weather has not been cricket friendly in Florida for the past couple of days but we can expect some luck today for the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match. Indian team was lucky that their flight from New York did not get cancelled after playing their opening matches against Ireland, USA and Pakistan. The practice session of Friday was cancelled due to bad weather and it is expected to spoil the day on match day as well but fans will keep their fingers crossed.
With four left-handed batters—Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel—sandwiched between right-handed batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, it's vital to maintain a left-right combination in the batting order. This approach will help counter spin bowling effectively. It's crucial to continue this strategy consistently, especially to gear up for challenging matches ahead, notably against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Inspection at 9
The next inspection will take place at 9 PM (IST) and hopefully we will have a game of cricket today between India and Canada.
Inspection Time
The umpires are on the field for the inspection and 3-4 hair dryers are in work trying to deal with the wet patches on the field.
Toss Delayed
The toss has been delayed due to rain. The time for toss was 730 PM (IST) but due to bad weather it has been delayed. Stay tuned for latest updates.
India's top performers
Indian bowlers have been on top of their game in this tournament so far and with the bat Rishabh Pant has impressed a lot in all three games played so far.
Toss Time
The toss for India vs Canada is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM (IST) in Florida if rain does not play spoilsport.
Sanju Samson To Play?
Sanju Samson has missed every game India have played so far in the World Cup but he could get a chance today as India have already qualified for the Super 8.
Probable 11s
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Canada Predicted XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Mowa (wicketkeeper), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.
Weather Update
A washout is on the cards for today's game between India and Canada at the T20 World Cup 2024. India have already qualified for the Super 8 and Canada are out of the World Cup.
IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match taking place in Florida today. Team India are playing their last league game of the World Cup today.