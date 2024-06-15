HIGHLIGHTS - India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield

The weather has not been cricket friendly in Florida for the past couple of days but we can expect some luck today for the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match. Indian team was lucky that their flight from New York did not get cancelled after playing their opening matches against Ireland, USA and Pakistan. The practice session of Friday was cancelled due to bad weather and it is expected to spoil the day on match day as well but fans will keep their fingers crossed.

With four left-handed batters—Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel—sandwiched between right-handed batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, it's vital to maintain a left-right combination in the batting order. This approach will help counter spin bowling effectively. It's crucial to continue this strategy consistently, especially to gear up for challenging matches ahead, notably against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.