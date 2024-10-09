HIGHLIGHTS | IND-W Vs SL-W Scorecard, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Sri Lanka By 82 Runs
India vs Sri Lanka, Womens T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates-IND W Vs SL W wc - IND-W Vs SL-W Live Cricket Score From Dubai International Stadium - Harmanpreet Kaur - Womens T20 World Cup 2024: Team India need big win to qualify for Semifinals.
LIVE India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: India's Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka is crucial for India's semi-final hopes, having bounced back from an early loss to New Zealand by defeating Pakistan. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has struggled, losing both their matches, including a defeat to lower-ranked Pakistan and defending champions Australia. India holds a dominant 19-5 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka, though Sri Lanka recently beat them in the Asia Cup final. The Dubai pitch is slow and spin-friendly, challenging for batters. With Harmanpreet Kaur returning for India, they are the favorites, despite Sri Lanka's recent upset. The toss will likely be based on comfort with setting or chasing scores, as dew hasn’t been a factor. India's key players include Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, while Sri Lanka relies on Chamari Athapaththu. Both teams will look to exploit the spin-friendly conditions.
LIVE IND vs SL Score: India beat Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs in their T20 World Cup 2024 fixture. Deepti Sharma finishes up her spell with a wicket. India have got the net run-rate up and it will be crucial for them in this tournament.
SL:90 (19.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: India on cusp of win
India on cusp of victory of their World Cup match, it was a do or die contest for the Women in Blue and they cruising towards victory at the moment against Sri Lanka.
SL: 86/8 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Sri Lanka seven down
India cruising towards victory as Sri Lanka go seven down in their World Cup clash against India. 109 runs in 36 balls needed to win.
SL: 64/7 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Gone!
Sri Lanka go five down as Nilakshi de Silva 8 (13) caught by Shafali Verma bowled by Arundhati Reddy. India on a roll and on their way to win this World Cup game.
SL: 57/5 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: India in control
India in control at the moment with Deepti Sharma and Asha Sobhana bowling brilliantly in the middle. De Silva and Dilhari in the middle for Sri Lanka.
SL: 53/4 (9.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL: Sri Lanka need 145 in 84
Sri Lanka need 145 runs in 84 balls with Dilhari and Sanjeewani in the middle. India cruising towards a good matchup with Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy into the attack.
SL: 32/3 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL: Sri Lanka in Trouble
Sri Lanka in deep trouble as Harshitha Samarawickrama 3 (7) caught by Richa Ghosh bowled by Renuka Singh. India firing on all cyclinders at the moment.
SL: 9/3 (3.2 OVers)
LIVE IND vs SL: Wicket!
Vishmoi Gunaratne 0 (2) caught by Radha Yadav bowled by Renuka Singh Thakur. India get the early wicket they were looking for. Samarawickrama joins Athapaththu in the middle.
SL: 4/1 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL: India post 172
Team India have posted 172 runs on the board against Sri Lanka women with captain Harmanpreet Kaur finishing unbeaten on 52 off 27 balls with 8 fours and 1 six.
INDW: 172/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL: Wicket!
Jemimah Rodrigues 16 (10) caught by Udeshika Prabodhani bowled by Ama Kanchana. Sri Lanka get the third wicket and India are in a spot of worry at the moment.
IND: 138/3 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs SL T20WC: Sri Lanka eye wickets
Sri Lanka looking for wickets as India plan to stitch a solid partnership between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle.
IND: 113/2 (15 Overs)
IND Vs SL T20WC: India's plan
India need to get going in a few over as both batters are set in the middle. Mandhana is on 44 off 33 balls with 3 fours and a six whereas Verma is on 39.
INDW: 85/0 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: India on top
India on top with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma batting in the middle batting in tremendous rhythm. Ranaweera and Athapaththu into the attack for Bangladesh at the moment,
IND: 72/0 (9.1 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: Solid Start For India
India get off to a solid start in the powerplay without losing any wicket. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in the middle batting brilliantly so far.
IND: 41/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: India off to steady start
Team India off to a steady start as both Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana taking their time to settle in and get a good look at the wicket.
IND: 24/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: Action Begins
The India vs Sri Lanka women T20 World Cup 2024 match begins as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open the batting for Women in Blue.
IND: 10/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Women's T20 World Cup: Toss Timing
The toss will be coming up shortly for the India vs Sri Lanka women's T20 World Cup 2024 match taking place in Dubai. Both captain will walk out to flip the toss coin shortly.
IND W vs SL W Live Score And Updates: Head To Head
When it comes to head-to-head encounters, India have historically dominated Sri Lanka, holding a commanding 19-5 record. The two teams first met in the 2009 Women's T20 World Cup, and India have often had the upper hand in their Asian matchups. However, Sri Lanka’s recent win over India in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup in July, where they claimed an emphatic eight-wicket victory, will give them confidence as they look to replicate that success on the global stage. Both teams will be desperate for a win in this crucial encounter, with India's quest to secure a semi-final spot and Sri Lanka's hope to salvage their campaign hanging in the balance.
IND Vs SL, Women's T20 WC: Welcome To The Live Coverage
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs SL WC do or die game between India and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.
