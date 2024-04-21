Highlights, PBKS vs GT Cricket Scorecard IPL 2024: GT Win By 3 Wickets
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans (PBKS vs GT LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: GT are placed 8th in the points table while PBKS is 9th on the list.
Trending Photos
LIVE Score PBKS vs GT In IPL 2024: The IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, both teams are grappling with top-order batting issues. Despite the high-scoring nature of this season's IPL, Punjab and Gujarat find themselves struggling to put up significant totals due to faltering performances from their top three batsmen. Notably, Shubman Gill stands out as the only half-centurion in Punjab's lineup. While individual efforts from players like Rashid Khan, Shashank Singh, and Ashutosh Sharma have provided some respite, consistent contributions from the top order are crucial for both teams. In terms of team news, Punjab may miss Shikhar Dhawan due to a shoulder injury, while Gujarat might consider changes in their bowling lineup to address spin deficiencies in the Mullanpur pitch. Players like Jitesh Sharma and David Miller are under the spotlight for their performances, with Sharma needing to regain form and Miller expected to bolster Gujarat's middle order. The match is set against a backdrop of contrasting pitch conditions favouring both pace and spin, with fast bowlers thriving in Mullanpur. Key statistics highlight individual player matchups and team performance trends. Overall, both teams are looking to address their batting woes and capitalize on favourable conditions to secure a much-needed victory.
Follow LIVE Updates From Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024: GT Win By 3 Wickets
Gujarat Titans beat the Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. It is Rahul Tewatia who guides his team over the line in the end.
GT: 146/7 (19.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: GT Win By 3 Wickets
Gujarat Titans beat the Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. It is Rahul Tewatia who guides his team over the line in the end.
GT: 146/7 (19.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Tewatia Shines
Rahul Tewatia has kept his cool and he is cruising Gujarat Titans towards victory. Shahrukh Khan on the other end also gets a six off Kagiso Rababda.
GT: 138/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Gujarat in trouble
Gujarat Titans in deep trouble at the moment as Omarzai walks back to the pavilion. Punjab Kings on a roll at the moment.
GT: 103/5 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Another one
Liam Livingstone with another big wicket for the Punjab Kings. It is David Miller who walks back to the pavilion now.
GT: 78/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Big wicket
Shubman Gill goes for the big one and he is trapped by Liam Livingstone. David Miller comes into the middle to join Sai Sudharsan. GT in a tricky spot now.
GT: 68/2 (9.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs PBKS: Gill Key For Gujarat
Shubman Gill key for Gujarat Titans at the moment. He is batting on 34 off 24 balls. Liam Livingstone comes into the attack for Punjab Kings now.
GT: 58/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Gone!
Wriddhiman Saha trapped by Arshdeep Singh. PBKS finally get the big wicket and GT bring in Sai Sudharsan now at number 3.
GT: 36/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Chase begin
The chase of 143 runs with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle. Punjab Kings searching for that early wicket to get some momentum.
GT: 21/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Punjab post 142
Punjab Kings could only post 142 runs after GT bowlers displayed a stellar show today after getting off a bad start in the powerplay. GT are in control of this contest at the moment.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Another one!
Shashank Singh 8 (12) caught and bowled by Sai Kishore. Harpreet Brar and Harpreet Singh Bhatia in the middle for Punjab Kings right now.
PBKS: 114/7 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Gone!
Ashutosh Sharma 3 (8) caught by Mohit Sharma bowled by Sai Kishore. Punjab Kings in deep trouble at the moment with 5 overs left and just four wickets in hand.
PBKS: 97/6 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Another wicket
Sam Curran has walked back to the pavilion and Gujarat Titans have found three wickets inside the first ten overs. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma in the middle.
PBKS: 78/3 (10.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Another one
Rilee Rossouw 9 (7) LBW by Noor Ahmad. GT find another wicket with Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan in the middle. Punjab King need a partnership.
PBKS: 64/2 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Prabhsimran gets going
Prabhsimran Singh is in the groove, he is batting on 27 off 15 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes at the moment. Punjab off to a flying start right. GT in some trouble.
PBKS: 40/0 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Punjab off to a flier
Punjab Kings off to a flier with Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran in the middle. GT desperate for a wicket at the moment right now.
PBKS: 28/0 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Match Begins
Omarzai attacks the stumps with the new ball for Gujarat Titans. Punjab Kings open the batting with Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh.
PBKS: 1/0 (0.4 Overs)
IPL 2024: Lineups
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Toss Report
Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran wins the toss and elects to bat first against Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: Punjab need a win
Punjab Kings need a win tonight to get some points in the table. Gujarat Titans on the other hand have also blown hot and cold.
LIVE PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Toss Timing
The toss will take place at 7 PM IST for the clash between the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Both captains will be coming out to flip the toss coin in Mohali at 7.
LIVE IPL 2024: Dhawan fit for clash?
There is still no update on Shikhar Dhawan's fitness for the upcoming clash against GT. PBKS have been missing their captain for a couple of games now.
LIVE IPL 2024: Who Will Carry GT?
After losing Shubman Gill in their batting lineup while playing the match, GT need someone who can keep the flow of runs coming from the other end but have failed to find that hero so far.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs PBKS: Gill Key For GT
Shubman Gill is key for the Gujarat Titans. He is the captain and the leading run-scorer of the tournament for them. He needs to get going tonight for their victory.
PBKS Vs GT LIVE: Check Head To Head Record
Both Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have won 2 games each in IPL history. 3 of these games have gone down to the wire. And on all four occasions, team chasing has won the contest.
PBKS vs GT LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan Injury Update
Punjab Kings will mostly be playing without their captain Shikhar Dhawan in this match today as he is yet to attain complete fitness. Dhawan missed the pre-match training session. He is healing a shoulder injury right now.
Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad/Azmatullah Omarzai, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier [Impact sub: Shahrukh Khan/Sai Kishore]
PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh/Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh [Impact sub: Harpreet Bhatia]
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Narine's Spin Dominance
Sunil Narine's spin prowess poses a major threat to RCB's batting lineup, especially Kohli, du Plessis, and Karthik, who have struggled against him in the past.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS v GT: Full Squad
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra
Punjab Kings Squad: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh