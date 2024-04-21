Highlights, PBKS vs GT Cricket Scorecard IPL 2024: GT Win By 3 Wickets

LIVE Score PBKS vs GT In IPL 2024: The IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, both teams are grappling with top-order batting issues. Despite the high-scoring nature of this season's IPL, Punjab and Gujarat find themselves struggling to put up significant totals due to faltering performances from their top three batsmen. Notably, Shubman Gill stands out as the only half-centurion in Punjab's lineup. While individual efforts from players like Rashid Khan, Shashank Singh, and Ashutosh Sharma have provided some respite, consistent contributions from the top order are crucial for both teams. In terms of team news, Punjab may miss Shikhar Dhawan due to a shoulder injury, while Gujarat might consider changes in their bowling lineup to address spin deficiencies in the Mullanpur pitch. Players like Jitesh Sharma and David Miller are under the spotlight for their performances, with Sharma needing to regain form and Miller expected to bolster Gujarat's middle order. The match is set against a backdrop of contrasting pitch conditions favouring both pace and spin, with fast bowlers thriving in Mullanpur. Key statistics highlight individual player matchups and team performance trends. Overall, both teams are looking to address their batting woes and capitalize on favourable conditions to secure a much-needed victory.

