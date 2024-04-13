Highlights, PBKS vs RR Cricket Scorecard, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Beat PBKS By 3 Wickets
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (PBKS vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RR beat PBKS by 3 wickets.
Shimron Hetmyer's spirited innings led Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday. This marked Punjab Kings' second home defeat of the season. With five wins and a single loss, RR maintains their top position in the points table, collecting 10 points. Meanwhile, PBKS sits in eighth place with two victories and four defeats.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan Beat PBKS
Punjab Kings face another defeat at home as Shimron Hetmyer finishes off with a six. Rajasthan Royals win the contest by 3 wickets.
RR: 152/7 (19.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Powell's Power
Powell with back to back fours. Sam Curran taken to the cleaners. PBKS in deep trouble now. Pretty much over for the Punjab Kings.
RR: 136/5 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan in trouble
Rajasthan Royals are in trouble, thanks to PBKS, RR are only three wickets down as they drop two catches in one over of Sam Curran.
RR: 105/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR:Another one
Sanju Samson LBW by Kagiso Rabada. Wow! What a delivery from the PBKS pacer, he has truly helped his side gain some momentum at the right time.
RR: 90/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Gone!
Yashasvi Jaiswal departs as Kagiso Rabada gets the wicket for Punjab Kings. Rajasthan Royals pin hopes on Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag.
RR: 88/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs PBKS: Gone!
Liam Livingstone gets the breakthrough for Punjab Kings. Wow, it is game on at the moment as the required rate is going up ball by ball.
RR: 64/1 (9.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Powerplay done
Powerplay has been finished for the second innings. Rajasthan Royals are off to a fine start at the moment with Kotian and Jaiswal.
RR: 48/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Jaiswal gets going
Yashasvi Jaiswal looks in the middle mood tonight as he is batting on 20 runs off 11 balls in the powerplay so far. Kotian is on 12 off 14 right now.
RR: 34/0 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Chase Begins
Yashasvhi Jaiswal with his new opening partner Tanush Kotian opens the batting for Rajasthan Royals in this chase of 148 runs.
RR: 10/0 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: PBKS Post 147
Punjab Kings have got 147 runs on the board after RR won the toss and elected to bowl first in Mullanpur. Ashutosh Sharma is the hero for Punjab who got some much needed runs in the end.
PBKS: 147/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Big Wicket
Sanju Samson with a sensational run out and Liam Livingstone walks back to the pavilion. Ashutosh Sharma is the last hope for Punjab Kings now.
PBKS: 124/7 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Jitesh gets going
Jitesh Sharma gets going with a couple of much needed sixes off Chahal and Kuldeep Sen. Punjab Kings finally getting some runs on the board quickly. Liam Livingstone on the other end has to get going as well now.
PBKS: 103/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Punjab in deep trouble
Punjab Kings are in trouble at the moment. Shashank Singh tried a big one and he also departs just as soon as it looks PBKS will build a partnership, they end up losing a wicket.
PBKS: 72/5 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Big wicket
Nothing is going right for the Punjab Kings at the moment. Keshav Maharaj gets another wicket and it is PBKS captain Sam Curran who throws it away once again for Punjab.
PBKS: 58/4 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Another one
Keshav Maharaj strikes as Jonny Bairstow gets caught. Punjab Kings in all sorts of trouble at the moment. Sam Curran joined by Jitesh Sharma in the middle now.
PBKS: 50/3 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Trapped!
Prabhsimran Singh trapped by Yuzvendra Chahal as Dhruv Jurel takes the catch at deep mid-wicket. Punjab Kings in deep trouble at the moment.
PBKS: 42/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Gone
Atharva Taide nicely trapped by Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen completes an easy catch at slip after some confusion with captain Sanju Samson.
PBKS: 31/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan search for wickets
Avesh Khan comes in for RR as Jonny Bairstow and Taide are off to a fine start in this contest. Punjab Kings looking for a strong start in the powerplay.
PBKS: 26/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Start Bright
Punjab Kings start bright with Atharva Taide and Jonny Bairstow in their clash against Rajasthan Royals. Trent Boult and Kuldeep Sen open the bowling for RR.
PBKS: 14/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE RR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Lineups
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Toss Report
Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Punjab Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs PBKS: Toss Coming Up
The toss will be coming up shortly for the clash between RR and PBKS. The captains Sanju Samson and Shikhar Dhawan will be coming out to flip the toss coin at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Weather Report
The temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celcius during the match day with 44 percent humidity. This means due will not play a huge factor in this game. There is a two percent chance of rain, as per Accuweather.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs PBKS: RR Leading The Charts
Only two teams - RR and KKR are the ones who have just lose one game in all the matches they have played so far. Rajasthan are currently leading the charts of the IPL 2024 season.
LIVE IPL 2024: PBKS Probable 11
Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza/Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada [Impact sub: Arshdeep Singh.
LIVE IPL 2024: Jaiswal's bad run of form
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been struggling this year so far and RR would be hoping he finds his rhythm tonight as he is key for them to get some good amount of runs in the powerplay early.
LIVE IPL 2024: Samson key for RR
Sanju Samson has been in fine form this year when Jaiswal and Buttler have struggled with consistency. Riyan Parag is another name who has impressed a lot this year.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan On Top
Rajasthan Royals are on top of the league table with 4 wins from their 5 matches played so far. PBKS would be looking to beat them once again in their clash at home.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Pitch and Weather Dynamics
Mullanpur's pitch continues to favour pace, with expected cloud cover and possible rain adding unpredictability to the match conditions.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Chahal's Quest for 200
Yuzvendra Chahal is on the brink of IPL history, eyeing the coveted 200-wicket milestone, showcasing his prowess with ten scalps this season.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Shashank Singh's Heroics
Shashank Singh's explosive batting has been a highlight, adding firepower to Punjab Kings' late innings with a striking 195.71 run rate.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Impact Players Shuffle
With key players like Livingstone and Sandeep Sharma doubtful, both teams are tweaking their lineups, leaving room for strategic surprises in the match.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: History Repeats for Royals?
After a strong start in IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals faltered mid-season. Can they break the cycle this year after a similar opening?
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings' Fitness Woes
Uncertainties loom over Punjab Kings' squad with Liam Livingstone's fitness in question, adding suspense to their lineup ahead of the clash.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Royals' Fast Bowling Finesse
Rajasthan Royals' pace attack has been lethal, grabbing nine powerplay wickets at an impressive average of 24.3, setting the stage for an intense battle.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR: Pitch Perfect for Pacers
Mullanpur's pitch in the recent IPL match favoured fast bowlers, with 23 out of 30 wickets claimed by quicks, signalling a boon for pace enthusiasts.
IPL 2024 Live: Full Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh