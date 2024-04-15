Highlights, RCB vs SRH Scorecard IPL 2024: Numerous Records Shatter As SRH Beat RCB By 25 Runs

Despite a strong half-century from Dinesh Karthik and a blazing partnership between captain Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fell short in their chase of Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) 288-run target. RCB managed to score 262/7 in their allotted overs in the match held in Bengaluru on Monday. Following this defeat, RCB finds themselves at the bottom of the table with just one victory in seven matches, accumulating only two points so far. Meanwhile, SRH has secured four wins and suffered two losses, amassing eight points, placing them fourth in the standings.

Highlights From RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Here.