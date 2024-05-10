Highlights, KKR Vs MI IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Mumbai Indians By 18 Runs Runs
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: MI Became The First Team To Be Knocked Out Of IPL 2024.
LIVE Score KKR vs MI In IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on a quest to secure an IPL playoff spot, led by mentor Gautam Gambhir. Their red-hot form, bolstered by strategic decisions like opening with Sunil Narine alongside Phil Salt, has propelled them to the top of the standings. Narine's explosive batting, with 32 sixes and several notable innings, has been pivotal. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, despite being knocked out of playoff contention, seek redemption led by Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar Yadav's standout performances offer hope, yet fans anticipate a resurgence from Rohit Sharma and Pandya, crucial for India's T20 World Cup aspirations. As KKR gears up for their final home match at Eden Gardens, both teams showcase their talent amidst challenges. The match promises an intriguing clash with potential implications for both franchises and the upcoming global tournament.
Follow LIVE Updates From Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024: KKR Beat MI By 18 Runs
KKR have qualified for the playoffs as they have beaten the Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Eden Gardens becoming the first team of the season to qualify for playoffs.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Gone!
Suryakumar Yadav departs as Andre Russell traps the MI star and now the pressure is on the chasing team after a wonderful start.
MI: 92/4 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: KKR Bounce Back
KKR are back in this contest with wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakarvarthy get KKR back on track.
MI: 75/1 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: MI On Top
Mumbai Indians on top with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma smashing all over the park. Kishan is fearless at the moment doing all sorts of stuff in the middle.
MI: 59/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Big Over
14 runs from that Vaibhav Arora over which had a sno ball and some really good comeback balls from him. KKR desperate for a first wicket at the moment.
MI: 31/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Chase Begins
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan begin the chase for Mumbai Indians of 158 runs. KKR need wickets at the moment early in this innings.
MI: 6/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024: KKR Post 157
Ramandeep Singh gets six from the last ball of the innings as Bumraj gives away just 10 from the last one. Rinku Singh failed to impress in the last over against Bumrah.
KKR: 157/7 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Gone!
Nitish Rana departs as Tilak Varma presents a brilliant throw in the field. KKR lose their fifth wicket and Rinku Singh comes in now.
KKR: 122/5 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Russell Gets Going
Andre Russell gets going and MI have to do something to keep him silent now. Nitish Rana and Russell both looking to attack now.
KKR: 97/4 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Venky On Fire
Venkatesh Iyer on fire as he is batting on 38 off 18 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes against the hot firing MI bowlers. Hardik Pandya comes into the attack the stumps now.
KKR: 61/3 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: GONE!
Shreyas Iyer out bowled by Akash Kamboj. MI bowlers on fire at the moment as KKR captain walks back and it is Nitish Rana who comes in the middle now.
KKR: 45/3 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Bumrah continues
Jasprit Bumrah continues the attack as Mumbai Indians look to keep the pressure on their opposition. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer in the middle now.
KKR: 26/2 (3.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Gone!
Philip Salt 6 (5) out bowled by Thushara. KKR off to a bad start as in the next over Sunil Narine gets clean bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.
KKR: 10/2 (1.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Toss Report
MI captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against KKR.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Match Timing
The match will begin at 9:15 PM (IST) and it will be a 16-over contest between KKR and MI. The toss will take place at 9 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Inspection Time Decided
Inspection time for the umps is 8:45 PM (IST) and we can expect the match to be a shorter game tonight due to the time we have lost so far.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Rain Stops
The rain has stopped and the umpires are out for inspection looking at the conditions at the moment. Hopefully, the sky stays clear and we will have a cricket game soon.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Rain Update
The rain has not stopped and it is the KKR vs MI match which on hold here. The players meanwhile are relaxing in their dressing rooms.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Toss Delayed
The toss for KKR vs MI has been delayed due to rain. The sheets are on at Eden Gardens and we will have an update soon on the weather.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Toss Coming Up
The toss for KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match will be coming up shortly at 7 PM (IST). Captains Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya will be coming to flip the toss coin shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Match Timings
The KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Mumbai Playing For Pride
Mumbai Indians are playing for pride in the remaining games of this IPL 2024 season as they are out of the playoffs qualification. Hardik Pandya and co have had a bad season in terms of his captaincy and overall team performance.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI VS KKR: Rohit Sharma key for MI
Rohit Sharma is key for Mumbai Indians for their clash against KKR tonight. Kolkata Knight Riders need a win tonight to confirm their qualification to the playoffs.
KKR vs MI LIVE: Sunil Narine vs MI
Sunil Narine emerges as a formidable force with 101 dot deliveries to his credit. Narine's economy rate of 6.61, while slightly behind Bumrah's, still places him prominently on the list of top-performing bowlers in the tournament, provided they have bowled a minimum of 10 overs.
KKR vs MI LIVE: Bumrah vs KKR
In the ongoing IPL, Jasprit Bumrah leads the charts with 139 dot deliveries, showcasing his impeccable accuracy on the field. Not only that, but Bumrah also boasts the most impressive economy rate among all bowlers, standing at a commendable 6.2.
KKR vs MI LIVE: Fan Expectations
Fans of both teams anticipate a thrilling contest as KKR aims to secure their playoff spot and Mumbai Indians strive to end the season on a high note.
KKR vs MI LIVE: Eden Gardens' Atmosphere
As KKR hosts its final home match at the iconic Eden Gardens, the stage is set for a memorable encounter filled with electric energy.
KKR vs MI LIVE: Strategic Battles
The clash promises intriguing tactical battles, with KKR's explosive batting prowess against Mumbai Indians' experienced lineup.
KKR vs MI LIVE: T20 World Cup Preparation
With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Pandya's resurgence could be pivotal for both Mumbai Indians and Team India's prospects on the global stage.
KKR vs MI LIVE: Key Players to Watch
Suryakumar Yadav's recent stellar performances offer hope for Mumbai Indians, while fans eagerly await the return to form of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.
KKR vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians' Challenge
Mumbai Indians, despite their illustrious history, face a challenging season and aim to salvage pride after being eliminated from playoff contention.
KKR vs MI LIVE: Dynamic Opening Strategy
KKR's decision to utilize Sunil Narine alongside Phil Salt as openers has proven to be a game-changer, setting the stage for formidable totals.
KKR vs MI LIVE: Strategic Mentorship
Gautam Gambhir's return as KKR's mentor has infused the squad with renewed vigor, showcasing resilience and determination throughout the season.
KKR vs MI LIVE: Playoff Aspirations
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seek to clinch a coveted IPL playoff berth after a three-year drought, entering the match with red-hot form and high hopes.
KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live: Full Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar