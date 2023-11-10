Highlights | AUS vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Australia Win By 8 Wickets
Australia vs Bangladesh (AUS vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia won by 8 wickets.
Trending Photos
AUS vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Australia won the toss vs Bangladesh in their last league clash of World Cup 2023 and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh posted 306 runs on the board and Australia won the contest by 8 wickets. Glenn Maxwell was rested while Marcus Stoinis comes back in. Australia won the game with ease as Mitchell Marsh smoked the bowling of the Tigers all over the park. Despite a streak of six wins, Australia's form remains inconsistent, relying heavily on individual brilliance. Facing Bangladesh, they are set to field their strongest lineup. For Bangladesh, this match is crucial in their bid to secure a top-eight spot. Off-field issues, including coaching staff departures, have added complexity to Bangladesh's campaign.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 43 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia vs Bangladesh.
LIVE AUS vs BAN: Marsh smashed 177
Marsh smashed 177* runs from just 132 balls while chasing 307 runs against Bangladesh in Pune - one of the finest knocks ever for Australia to seal their 7th consecutive win in World Cup 2023.
LIVE AUS vs BAN: Semifinals scenario
We will have a winner between these four teams - India, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa - top four contenders for the knockouts are set now.
Cricket World Cup 2023: 'We Want 2019 Revenge,' Fans React As India Face New Zealand In Semifinals, Check Here
LIVE AUS vs BAN: Marsh after game
"It feels great, obviously to finish off the league games with another win was great for the boys. It was important for me to back myself at 3, knowing when Head comes back, I'll have to go down to 3. Have failed a few times, but have backed myself to perform. Sure my mum and dad would be watching back home and they would be happy with this, my grandpop (who passed away last week) was a great man and I'm sure he'd be happy out there. I think we're peaking well at the moment and looking forward to the semi-finals in Kolkata. It's rare that you'd win the Man of the Match award after going for nearly fifty from 4 overs, but I would want to contribute more to the team," said Mitchell Marsh after winning the POTM award.
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Cummins after win
Pat Cummins | Australia skipper: It feels great. We thought it was a really good wicket and thought we could get that total. All 15 players have played this tournament now and we go up to Kolkata, re-assess and perhaps a few selection headaches there. He (Mitchell Marsh) played beautifully and the tempo he played with was sustainable and the way he finished off the innings, it's a scary prospect to have him next week. 7 games in a row, I think chasing 300 was something really special and everything is clicking together.
It is really a good win for Australia as the momentum is with them now ahead of the semifinal clash against South Africa.
LIVE AUS vs BAN: Disappointing finish for Bangladesh
"I think the two run-outs (which changed the momentum). We got off to a good start but lost momentum because of those run-outs. If we had scored 340-350 it would have been different. Our fast bowlers bowled really well but the spinners weren't as effective in the middle overs, we want to improve our bowling in the middle overs. It's disappointing, we didn't play our best this tournament. We will see what we can do better from now. Mahmuduallah batted really well in this World Cup and Shakib also bowled well in a couple of games. We have to improve as a team. It is not about individual performances, we want to look at the 9 games and work on areas we need to improve," said Bangladesh skipper Shanto.
LIVE AUS vs BAN: Australia win
Australia have defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets as Mitchell Marsh destroyed the opposition bowling attack with ease. He scored an unbeaten 177 off just 132 balls to guide Australia over the line.
LIVE BAN vs AUS: Australia on cusp of victory
Australia are on cusp of victory with Mitchell Marsh and Steven Smith batting in terrific rhythm.
AUS: 299/2 (43 Overs)
LIVE WC 2023 BAN vs AUS Score: Fifty for Smith
Steve Smith has completed his fifty and he looks in terrific rhythm at the moment. Marsh has literally demolished the Bangladesh bowling attack today.
AUS: 270/2 (41 Overs)
LIVE WC 2023 AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh in trouble
Steve Smith is closing on his fifty as Australia cruise towards victory with some brilliant performance from their batters. Less than run a ball required now.
AUS: 254/2 (39 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Australia on top
Australia inches close to victory now. Bangladesh attack with Nasum and Taskin in the middle in hope of getting something positive. Will Marsh keep the attack going now?
AUS: 240/2 (37 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: 15 overs left
Fifteen overs left for Australia in their chase of 307 runs with Marsh and Smith in the middle. Bangladesh in need of a miracle at the moment.
AUS: 218/2 (35 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Australia cruising to win
Australia are cruising towards victory with Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith in the middle. Bangladesh really need to do something differently else they will lose this one in tremendous fashion.
AUS: 211/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Marsh hits century
Mitchell Marsh completes his century in 87 balls. 11 fours and 4 sixes for the Aussie batter. What a player for Australia, they need 122 runs to win now.
AUS: 192/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Smith comes in
Steve Smith has joined Mitchell Marsh in the middle who is inches close to his century batting in terrific rhythm. Australia on top of this contest.
AUS: 168/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Marsh keeps going
Mitchell Marsh is not slowing down even after David Warner's dismissal. Taskin Ahmed attacks the stumps for Bangladesh.
AUS: 151/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Big wicket
David Warner 53 (61) caught by Shanto bowled by Mustafizur. Bangladesh finally break the deadlock as Warner departs after a fine knock.
AUS: 139/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Warner completes fifty
David Warner has completed his fifty. Bangladesh bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Nasun Ahmed attack the stumps. Chase of 307 looking easy for Australia at the moment.
AUS: 130/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Bangladesh clueless
Australia are on a roll as Bangladesh bowlers are clueless in the middle on how to break the partnership between Marsh and Warner.
AUS: 122/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN Score: Warner near fifty
David Warner also reaching close to his fifty, he is on 42 off 49 balls giving good support to Marsh in the middle.
AUS: 107/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS: Fifty for Marsh
Mitchell Marsh completes his fifty and he is surely not slowing down anytime soon now. 100 runs up for Australia with Warner and Marsh in the middle.
AUS: 100/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN Score: Bangladesh in trouble
Mitchell Marsh inches close to completing his fifty, he is on fire, batting on 48 off 32 with 3 sixes and 6 fours so far. Deep trouble for Bangladesh.
AUS: 84/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs Bangladesh: 11 overs gone
11 Overs gone and Australia in the driving seat of this game now. Mitchell Marsh with 4 fours and two maximums in the middle so far. Miraz and Nasum Ahmed attack the stumps for Bangladesh.
AUS: 68/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN Score: Australia on top
Australia look in complete control of this contest as both Marsh and Warner look well setted in the middle. Bangladesh need to take a wicket to get some grip on this contest.
AUS: 57/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS WC Score: Australia on the charge
Australia on the charge as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner show no signs of slowing down in this contest. Bangladesh in a spot of worry now.
AUS: 48/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Big shot
Mitchell Marsh pulls one over sqaure leg for a maximum, Taskin Ahmed cannot bowl short to Marsh like that. Australia on the counter attack now.
AUS: 36/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Gone!
Travis Head walks back to the pavilion as an inside edge gets him out bowled in Australia;s chase of 307 runs. David Warner and Marsh in the middle now.
AUS: 12/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Chase begins
The chase begins as David Warner and Travis Head open the batting for Australia. Taskin Ahmed into the attack for Bangladesh with the new ball.
AUS: 4/0 (1 Over)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Australia: BAN post 306
Bangladesh have posted 306 runs on the board as their batters did a good job with everyone of them contributing to the cause of posting a heavy total on board. Australia would be happy they bounced back in the death overs but the focus now would be on the chase.
BAN: 306/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh 6 down
Bangladesh go six down as Hridoy departs. Australia with some really good bowling in the death overs as they restrict the opposition batters to get some fours and sixes.
BAN: 292/6 (48 Overs)
ENG vs PAK LIVE: Bairstow, Malan Open Innings
Ramiz Raja rings the bell at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match begins. Pakistan fielders take the field. Shaheen has the ball in hand. Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan come out to open the innings for England. Here we go, folks. Be with us as we provide all latest updates and score from the match.
LIVE AUS vs BAN Score: Bangladesh on top
Bangladesh really taking the contest against Australia seriously as they will surely post over 300 on the board. Will Australia chase this with comfort?
BAN: 283/5 (46 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN Score: Bangladesh eye 300 plus
Bangladesh are on a mission to get 300 runs plus on the board against Australia. Hridoy is batting on 67 off 74 balls with 4 fours and 2 maximums in the middle.
BAN: 267/5 (44 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Gone!
Mushfiqur Rahim 21 (24) caught by Pat Cummins bowled by Adam Zampa. Australia get the fifth wicket and Bangladesh left eight overs.
BAN: 251/5 (42.1 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS WC 2023: 10 overs left
Ten overs left for Bangladesh as they cross 230 runs mark. Bangladesh really in a tough spot at the moment. Australia need wickets in the last ten.
BAN: 239/4 (40 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Bangladesh look to rebuild
Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim are in the middle for Bangladesh and they are looking to buildup a solid partnership. Australia keen on getting wickets now.
BAN: 221/4 (38 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS Score: Bangladesh 4 down
Another run out for Bangladesh, what is happening between the batters? Second time in the game they lose a wicket after a good partnership in the middle.
BAN: 214/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS Score: Bangladesh on top
Bangladesh on top of this contest at the moment as both batters in the middle bat brilliantly so far. Australia really in a worry to get some wickets.
BAN: 206/3 (34 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Australia: Attack is on
Bangladesh are keeping the attack on against Australia as the run-rate keeps flowing. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh come into the attack now.
BAN: 201/3 (32 Overs)
LIVE WC 2023 AUS vs BAN: Gone!
What a pity, Najmul Hossain Shanto 45 (57) is run out by Josh Inglis. A confusion in the middle breaks the partnership for the Tigers.
BAN: 180/3 (30 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN Score: Bangladesh bounce back
Bangladesh are back in this contest as both batters in the middle buildup a solid partnership. Australia bring in Adam Zampa now to attack the stumps.
BAN: 168/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS WC 2023: 25 gone
25 overs gone and Bangladesh have a solid and fiery partnership in the middle with Hridoy and Shanto. Sean Abbott and Travis Head with the ball for Australia.
BAN: 161/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS WC 2023: Bangladesh rebuild
Bangladesh rebuild their innings with Shanto and Hridoy in the middle. Australia still searching for another wicket to keep the pressure increasing.
BAN: 136/2 (23 Overs)
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE: Stoinis in
Marcus Stoinis, right-arm medium, comes into the attack. Replaces Head. He gets smacked by Shanto who is looking in red hot form. Bangladesh continue to play attacking cricket despite fall of Das.
BAN 129/2 (21.2)
AUS vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Zampa on song
Huge LBW appeal in the next Zampa over. He is bowling beautifully. Towhid Hridoy, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Two new batters and Bangladesh need a big stand here. Travis Head is bowling at the other end.
BAN 111/2 (19.2)
AUS vs BAN LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Lose 2nd Wicket
Litton Das throws his wicket away. Soft dismissal. A lofty ball from Zampa and Das chipped it in the air and it goes to Labuschagne at long on. Das departs for 36. Bangladesh lose their second wicket.
BAN 106/2 (17)
LIVE Australia Vs Bangladesh: Drinks break
After a terrific start, Australia managed to break the opening stand. Shanto and Das have steadied the ship on the good pitch to bat on. Adam Zampa has come into the attack and looks for a good spell in Pune, a ground where he has played a lot of cricket while representing Rising Pune Supergiants.
BAN 99/1 (15)
AUS vs BAN LIVE Updates: Shanto walks in
Tanzid Hasan as departed after giving a good start to the Bangladesh team. But he would be gutted to have not converted the start into a big score. Bangladesh's stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto walks in at No 3.
BAN 85/1 (13.1)
LIVE BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh Lose Tanzid Hasan
Wicket for Australia. Abbott removes Hasan for 36. Bouncer and it got big on Hasan, who tried to nudge it to leg side but the leading edge ballooned up and Abbott takes a good catch in the follow through.
BAN 77/1 (11.3)
Australia Vs Bangladesh LIVE: No wickets for Aussies in powerplay
Sean Abbot bowls another over. Australia finish another powerplay in this World Cup without a wicket. Cummins, Hazlewood, Marsh and Abbot have all failed to create any impact on the game so far.
BAN 62/0 (10)
LIVE AUS vs BAN: Solid start for Bangladesh
Terrific start from Bangladesh. 48 off the first 8. Going at 6 rpo. Best start for them in this CWC. They are playing with much more authority. As I write this, 50-run stand also comes up for Bangladesh.
BAN 52/0 (8.1)
Bangladesh vs Australia LIVE: Hasan takes on Cummins
Two very good shots from Cummins. Tanzid Hasan steps down against Cummins off the first ball to hit him over the covers for four runs. The 4th ball of the over also goes for four as Hasan pushes the ball straight down the ground.
BAN 29/0 (6)
Australia Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Good comeback by Cummins
Just 3 off the second over by Hazlewood. He has been on the mark from the word go. Cummins to bowls a good second over. Just 3 off it. Australia still searching for the first wicket though.
BAN 16/0 (4)
BAN vs AUS LIVE: Hasan, Litton Off To Good Start
Bangladesh off to good start. Hazlewood started off with a maiden. But Cummins leaks 10 off the second over, including 5 as wides. Bangladesh must build on the good start and watch for the swing.
BAN 11/0 (2.3)
BAN vs AUS LIVE: Hasan, Litton Open Innings
Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das come out to open for Bangladesh. No Starc today, so Josh Hazlewood opens the attack. Here we go.
Australia Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Time for national anthems
Hello, hello, hello. Match about to begin. But before that, time for national anthems. What a moment for fans and players of two teams and proud countries. After the anthems, ball number 1. Keep watching this space for all updates.
LIVE AUS vs BAN: No Maxwell for Australia; Check Playing 11s
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE: Toss News
Pat Cummins wins toss and Australia will bowl first. Bangladesh being led by Najmul Hossain Shanto. Playing 11s coming up soon.
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the Australia vs Bangladesh match will take place at Pune and it is coming up in less than half an hour. Keep watching this space for all updates from the game.
Bangladesh vs Australia LIVE: Why Will Shakib Not Play Today?
It is a huge blow to Bangladesh that their captain Shakib Al Hasan is not playing today's match as they aim to win and qualify for the Champions Trophy. He has been ruled out due to an injury to his left Index finger.
Australia Vs Bangladesh LIVE: What Time Is The Toss?
The Australian captain Pat Cummins and Bangladesh skipper will come out for the flip of the coin at 10 am IST post which the playing 11s will be announced. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
AUS vs BAN: When Does The Match Start?
The Australia Vs Bangladesh cricket match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game starts at 10.30 am IST. It will be a day match.
LIVE AUS vs BAN: Who Will Replace Shakib Al Hasan In Playing 11?
"When you have someone of Shakib's calibre, number one all-rounder, it's two players in one so it's hard to do much with the combination. So, we will definitely want to fill his bowling vaccum with another spinner or a fast bowler. It's the batting that we're going to miss and his leadership. So, it's hard," said Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusigha.
AUS vs BAN: Check LIVE Streaming Details
Australia would want to finish as the Number 2 side in the points table. They would want to have the winning momentum going into the semis. Bangladesh must watch out. The match will have live broadcast and live streaming in India.
Read more details about live streaming of AUS vs BAN match here
AUS vs BAN LIVE: Watch out for Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa has emerged as the top wicket-taker during the middle overs (Overs 11-40) in the current World Cup, claiming 15 wickets in 8 matches.
AUS vs BAN Live: Weather Update
In the morning of the match, anticipate a temperature of approximately 29°C accompanied by partly sunny skies and pleasant conditions. The wind is forecasted to move at a velocity of about 9 km/h, featuring gusts reaching 30 km/h. The expected humidity level is around 76.
AUS vs BAN Live: Probable Playing XI
Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c)/Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/Sean Abbott
Bangladesh Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
AUS vs BAN Live: Both Team Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud
Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Steven Smith