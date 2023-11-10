Highlights | AUS vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Australia Win By 8 Wickets

AUS vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Australia won the toss vs Bangladesh in their last league clash of World Cup 2023 and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh posted 306 runs on the board and Australia won the contest by 8 wickets. Glenn Maxwell was rested while Marcus Stoinis comes back in. Australia won the game with ease as Mitchell Marsh smoked the bowling of the Tigers all over the park. Despite a streak of six wins, Australia's form remains inconsistent, relying heavily on individual brilliance. Facing Bangladesh, they are set to field their strongest lineup. For Bangladesh, this match is crucial in their bid to secure a top-eight spot. Off-field issues, including coaching staff departures, have added complexity to Bangladesh's campaign.

