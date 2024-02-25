Highlights, MI-W vs GG-W, WPL 2024 Match No.3 Scorecard: Mumbai Indians Win By 5 Wickets
GG-W vs MI-W, Women’s Premier League 2024 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: The Chinnaswamy Stadium's batting-friendly pitch promises a high-scoring game, likely favouring the team batting second.
Live Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians: In the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Indians (MUM-W) will face Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 25. Mumbai, the defending champions, won their opener against Delhi Capitals. The Giants, led by Beth Mooney, aim to improve from their previous bottom-table finish. Key players for Mumbai include Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Mathews, and Nat Sciver-Brunt, while Mooney's return boosts Gujarat alongside Veda Krishnamurthy and Ashleigh Gardner. The Chinnaswamy Stadium's batting-friendly pitch promises a high-scoring game, likely favouring the team batting second. Players like Yastika Bhatia and Sajeevan Sajana stand out for Mumbai, while Gujarat relies on Mooney's stability and Gardner's all-round prowess. Both teams field strong lineups, setting the stage for an exciting clash.
Follow live updates and cricket scores of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League 2024.
LIVE GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2024: Game over
That is it for today, Mumbai Indians win the contest by 5 wickets. Gujarat Giants were never really in this contest as they couldn't post a challenging total.
MI-W: 129/5 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2024: Mumbai inches close to win
Mumbai Indians inches close to victory as they need just 12 runs off 24 balls. Gujarat Giants hoping for a miracle but it looks very difficult for them to bounce back now.
MI-W: 115/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2024: MI on top
Mumbai Indians are on top of this contest with Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle. Gujarat Giants need to get some wickets soon.
MI-W: 100/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2024: Kaur key for MI
Harmanpreet Kaur key for Mumbai Indians at the moment, they need 53 runs off 52 balls, all they have to do is not lose wickets.
MI-W: 75/3 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE Mumbai vs Gujarat WPL 2024: Brunt on fire
Nat Sciver-Brunt is on the charge batting on 22 off 18 balls with 4 fours and 1 six. Gardner and Tahuhu attack the stumps for Gujarat.
MI-W: 49/2 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024: Gone!
Hayley Matthews 7 (11) caught by Gardener out bowled by Tanuja Kanwar. Gujarat Giants find another wicket, this pitch looks difficult to bat on so far.
MI-W: 37/2 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024: Gone!
Yastika Bhatia 7 (7) caught by Veda bowled by Kathryn Bryce. Mumbai Indians go one down as Hayley Matthews is joined by Nat Sciver-Brunt in the middle now.
MI-W: 19/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024: Mumbai begin chase
Mumbai Indians begin their chase of 127 runs with Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews. Meghna Singh and Ashleigh Gardener attack the stumps for Gujarat Giants.
MI-W: 8/0 (1 Over)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024: Gujarat post
Gujarat Giants women team post runs on the board with both Kanwar and Bryce in the end stitching up a good partnership for the eight wicket.
GG-W: 126/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024: Gujarat bounce back
Gujarat Giants bounce back with a partnership with Tanuja Kanwar and Kathryn Bryce in the middle. Matthews and Balakrishnan attack the stumps for Mumbai.
GG-W: 111/7 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024: 5 overs left
Five overs left for Gujarat Giants now with 3 wickets hands. Tanuja Kanwar and Kathryn Bryce in the middle for Gujarat.
GG-W: 89/5 (15 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024: Mumbai on top
Mumbai Indians with Saika Ishaque and Pooja Vastrakar attacking the stumps. Ashleigh Gardener and Kathryn Bryce in the middle for Gujarat.
GG-W: 78/5 (13 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024: Huge wicket
Mumbai have got the big fish as Beth Mooney walks back to the pavilion. There has not been a session of 12 balls in this match where Gujarat haven't lost a wicket so far.
GG-W: 58/5 (10.1 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024: Another one
Another one falls to dust as Dayalan Hemalatha 3 (8) caught by Amelia Kerr bowled by Hayley Matthews. Mumbai Indians bowlers on top at the moment.
GG-W: 53/4 (8 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024: Gujarat keep on losing wickets
Gujarat Giants lose another wicket as Phoebe Litchfield is caught by Sathyamoorthy Keerthana bowled by Nat Sciver-Brunt.
GG-W: 43/3 (6 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W: Gujarat 2 down
Gujarat Giants are two down at the moment as Harleen Deol was LBW by Shabnim Ismail as well. Mumbai Indians just keep on finding wickets.
GG-W: 34/2 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W: All eyes on Harleen
Harleen Deol is the next batter who has come in at number 3 after her team lost an early wicket. Beth Mooney along side Harleen have to carry their team to a good powerplay now.
GG-W: 11/1 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE GG-W vs MI-W: Gone!
Veda Krushnamurthy 0 (2) gone for a duck as she is LBW by Shabnim Ismail. A wonderful start for the Mumbai Indians women cricket team.
GG-W: 4/1 (1 Over)
LIVE Gujarat vs Mumbai: GG-W lineup
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.
LIVE MI-W vs GG-W: Lineup of MI
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.
LIVE GG-W vs MI-W: Toss Report
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss opts to bowl first against Gujarat Giants.
LIVE GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians look for win
Mumbai Indians have got off to a fine start, in the first game they needed 5 off the last ball to win the contest and got the win in tremendous fashion against the Delhi Capitals.
LIVE GG-W vs MI-W: Toss timing
The toss time for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants will take place 7 PM (IST). The action will begin at 730 PM (IST).
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants Playing 11 probables: Beth Mooney (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Meghana Singh, Shabnam Shakil.
Mumbai Indians Playing 11 probables: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk),
Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Head To Head
In their WPL history, Gujarat Giants have faced Mumbai Indians twice, losing both matches with Mumbai securing victories by 143 runs and 55 runs respectively in the previous season.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Full Squads
Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Previous Encounters
Mumbai Indians' dominance over Gujarat Giants in past encounters adds an extra layer of intrigue, with Gujarat eager to turn the tables this season.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Pitch Analysis
Analysts predict a high-scoring affair due to the favourable pitch conditions, urging both teams to bring their A-game to outshine their opponents.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Timing and Venue
Scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm IST, the match will unfold at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Live Streaming Details
Fans worldwide can catch the action live on the JioCinema app and website, ensuring no one misses out on the thrilling encounter. The match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 network, allowing viewers to experience the intensity of the game from the comfort of their homes.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Weather Factor
The weather forecast predicts clear skies with minimal chances of rain, setting the stage for an uninterrupted and electrifying contest between the two powerhouses.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Gujarat's Bowling Arsenal
Gujarat Giants bank on the bowling expertise of Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, and Kashvee Gautam to dismantle Mumbai's formidable batting lineup.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Bowling Assault
Mumbai Indians possess a formidable bowling attack led by Shabnim Ismail and supported by Amanjot Kaur, posing a challenge for Gujarat's batting lineup.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Key Players to Watch - Gujarat Giants
Gujarat's hopes rest on Beth Mooney's stability at the top order, backed by the aggressive batting of Veda Krishnamurthy and the all-round prowess of Ashleigh Gardner.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Key Players to Watch - Mumbai Indians
Eyes will be on Mumbai's Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, and the explosive Sajeevan Sajana, known for their ability to turn the game with bat and ball.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Toss Dilemma
Winning the toss becomes crucial as teams may opt to field first to capitalize on the pitch conditions and the pressure of chasing a target in a high-stakes encounter.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Batting Paradise
Chinnaswamy Stadium's batting-friendly pitch promises fireworks, with short boundaries and a flat surface favoring big scores and thrilling run chases.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Battle of Captains
The clash also sets the stage for a captivating battle between Harmanpreet Kaur and Beth Mooney, two formidable leaders with contrasting styles but equal determination.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Star-Studded Lineups
Both teams boast a galaxy of cricketing stars, with Mumbai Indians featuring talents like Hayley Mathews and Nat Sciver-Brunt, while Gujarat Giants rely on the experience of Mooney and Veda Krishnamurthy.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Gujarat's Redemption
Gujarat Giants, under the captaincy of Beth Mooney, seek redemption after a lackluster performance in the inaugural edition, eager to make a mark in WPL 2024.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: All Eyes On Defending Champions
Mumbai Indians enter the match as the reigning champions, led by the dynamic Harmanpreet Kaur, aiming to maintain their winning momentum from the previous season.