Highlights | IND U19 vs IRE U19 World Cup 2024 Cricket Scorecard: India Beat Ireland By 201 Runs
India U19 vs Ireland U19 (IND U19 vs IRE U19) World Cup 2024 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India posted 307 runs after Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Ireland won the toss and asked India to bat first. India posted 307 runs on the board with Musheer Khan scoring a century. After winning their opening match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, India aim to continue the winning run. India have enjoyed a long break after their first game and it could be both a good and bad thing. Uday Saharan and Co would love to keep the momentum with them as they head into this contest. Internationally, Ireland are not a very strong team. But at Under 19 level, any team can beat any team.
Watch out for Arshin Kulkarni, who did not have a great first game as he fell cheaply. He is attacking batter and would love to take India U19 off to a flier in the 2nd match. Saharan played a gritty knock in the first match and would love to keep the momentum.
Follow Live Updates Of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Match Between India and Ireland.
LIVE IND-U19 vs IRE-U19 Score: Details about Musheer Khan
"Feeling good having scored a century, feeling really nice. Just tried to take my time today, assessed the conditions. Our (Sarfaraz and himself) batting style is the same. That six over deep mid-wicket against the pacer was my favourite shot. Want to continue contributing in a similar way going forward.." said Musheer after the game.
LIVE IND vs IRE U19 WC Score: India win
That's it! India under 19 cricket team secure an emphatic 201-run win against Ireland. Musheer Khan gets the man of the match award for his hundred.
IRE: 100 (29.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE U19 WC Score: India look for wicket
India are looking for that last wicket of Ireland which will get them the victory. Daniel Forkin and Finn Lutton in the middle at the moment.
IREU19: 94/9 (26.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE U19 WC Score: Gone!
Oliver Riley LBW by Murugan Abhishek after scoring 15 off 26 balls. India just one wicket away now from sealing the contest in dominant fashion.
IREU19: 84/9 (23.2 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs IREU19 Score: Ireland need a miracle
Ireland need a miracle at the moment as they are eight down. Oliver Riley and Daniel Forkin in the middle for Ireland as India look to seal the deal.
IREU19: 66/8 (19.5 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs IREU19 Score: Gone!
Ireland go eight down with Kian Hilton going back to the pavilion after scoring 6 off 16 balls. Saumy Pandey and Naman Tiwari into the attack for India now.
IREU19: 50/8 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs IREU19 Score: Ireland go 7 down
Ireland go six down as John McNally departs and then moments later Ireland go seven down. Saumy Pandey and Dhanush Gowda into the attack for Ireland.
IREU19: 45/7 (13.5 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs IREU19 Score: Ireland go 5 down
Ireland go five down with Macdara Cosgrave stumped by Aravelly Avanish out bowled by Saumy Pandey. India on a roll at the moment with Saumy Pandey and Naman Tiwari.
IREU19: 41/5 (11.5 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs IREU19 Score: Back to back wickets
Ireland lose three wickets in one over. India in complete control of this contest at the moment.
IREU19: 37/3 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs IREU19 Score: Gone!
Jordan Neill 11 (19) out bowled by Saumy Pandey. Ireland off to a bad start as one of their opener walks back to the pavilion.
IREU19: 28/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs IREU19 Score: Chase begins
Ireland have began their chase of 302 runs. India bring in Dhanush Ghoh and Naman Tiwari to attack the stumps searching for a early wicket.
IREU19: 9/0 (3.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE Under 19 World Cup: Ireland need 308
Ireland 308 runs to win against India. However, it will not be an easy task to score that much runs against Indian bowlers who have performed brilliantly in this tournament so far.
INDU19 : 301/7 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE Under 19 World Cup: India post 301
India have posted 301 runs. Musheer Khan and Uday Saharan were the main batters today for India, Khan scored a century whereas Uday smashed a good knock.
INDU19: 301/7 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE Under 19 World Cup: India eye 300 plus
Team India with Aravelly Avanish on 21 off 11 and Musheer Khan batting on 111 off 103 balls in the middle right now. Surely, the goal is 300 plus on the board.
INDU19: 270/3 (47 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE Under 19 World Cup: Gone!
Captain Uday Saharan 75 (84) caught by Daniel Forkin bowled by Finn Lutton. India go three down now and Aravelly Avanish comes in to bat at number 5 now.
INDU19: 248/3 (45.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE U19 WC Score: Khan hits century
Musheer Khan completes his hundred with a strike-rate of . What a brilliant knock we have witness from the India under 19 batter. Ireland bowlers had nothing against him today. Uday Saharan on the other end is batting gon 75 off 83 balls.
INDU19: 236/2 (44.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE U19 WC Score: Khan on fire
Musheer Khan on fire at the moment. He is batting on 85 off 91 balls with two sixes and seven boundaries so far. India cruising towards 300.
INDU19: 211/2 (42.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Ireland U-19 Score: Uday completes fifty
Uday Saharan completes his fifty and he is on 51 off 67 balls. Musheer Khan on the other end is taking the charge against Riley and McCullough.
INDU19: 182/2 (40 Overs)
LIVE India vs Ireland U-19 Score: India shift gears
Team India go past 160 runs mark with captain Uday Saharan and Musheer Khan. Oliver Riley and John McNally continue attack for Irealand.
INDU19: 158/2 (37.2 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs IRE-U19 Score: Musheer hits fifty
Musheer Khan completes his fifty in 68 balls with 4 boundaries in the middle. Ireland bring in Finn Lutton and John McNally into the attack.
INDU19: 150/2 (35 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs IRE-U19 Score: Musheer close to fifty
Musheer Khan is inching close to his fifty along side Uday Saharan also batting in fine rhythm. Carson McCullough and Scott MacBeth searching for wickets at the moment.
INDU19: 140/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs IRE-U19 Score: India in control
India in control of the contest with captain Uday Saharan and Musheer Khan. Scott MacBeth and Daniel Forkin into the attack for Ireland now.
IND-U19: 124/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND U19 vs IRE U19 WC: Ireland bowling well
Forkin continues. He has bowled well. This is the sort of pitch which is assisting the slow bowler. Uday is not using the loose balls to good use. Either of these need to start taking the risk. 100 up for India which is finally a good news as first landmark has been crossed.
INDU19 102/2 (27) CRR: 3.78
IND vs Ireland LIVE: India Closing In On 100
Inda are closing in on 100 which has taken ages to come. McCullough returns to the attack. Uday and Musheer have stitched a good stand but need long stand between them.
INDU19 98/2 (25.3)
LIVE IND U19 vs IRE U19 WC: Ireland bowling well
Top over from Riley as he returned to the attack. Mixed up his length ball. Just 3 off the 22nd over. Forkin continues. India just cannot find a way to break loose and score freely. Not that kind of surface and fielding, bowling has been top-notch from Ireland so far.
INDU19 89/2 (23)
LIVE IND U19 vs IRE U19: Uday Saharan walks im
India captain Uday Saharan, right handed bat, comes to the crease after the fall of Arshin Kulkarni. Forkin continues and bowls a good over. Just 2 off it. Uday has got off the mark.
INDU19 82/2 (21) CRR: 3.9
LIVE Score IND U19 vs IRE U19: Kulkarni walks back
McNally continues. Brilliant shot by Kulkarni as he dances down the track and smashes the ball past the bowler for four runs. This is good to see. Kulkarni departs on the next ball. Pulled and has been caught in the deep as India lose their second wicket.
INDU19 80/2 (19.5) CRR: 4.03
LIVE Score IND U19 vs IRE U19: Too many dots
Daniel Forkin, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Kuilkarni plays a dot before taking a single. Musheer then plays two dots before he collects one. Over ends with another dot.
INDU19 75/1 (19) CRR: 3.95
IND U19 vs IRE U19 LIVE Score: Musheer, Kulkarni not running well between the wickets
John McNally back into the attack after the first drinks break. Musheer looks keen on running more singles and doubles. He was running without looking and Kulkarni screamed 'abey ruk' to stop Musheer. They need to have batter understanding or a run out is on the cards.
INDU19 73/1 (18) CRR: 4.06
IND U19 vs IRE U19 LIVE: Musheer, Kulkarni go slow
There could have been a mix up between Musheer and Kulkarni in the middle as Musheer tapped on off side and wanted a run but Kulkarni made him return. Musheer felt there was a run but Kulkarni disagreed. Time for a drinks break. Five off the over.
INDU19 69/1 (17) CRR: 4.06
World Cup IND U19 vs IRE U19 LIVE Score: Ireland fielding well
Ireland are fielding well. Musheer sweeps Carson but a really good effort at backward square leg as he stops a certain boundary. Brilliant over for Ireland. Just 3 off it.
INDU19 64/1 (16) CRR: 4
World Cup IND U19 vs IRE U19 LIVE Score: Musheer looking good
Finn Lutton continues. Musheer has looked well so far. He is striking at over 80 strike rate. With Kulkarni unable to free his arm, Musheer needs to keep scoring the boundaries. Good over for India. 8 off it.
INDU19 61/1 (15) CRR: 4.07
IND U19 vs IRE U19 LIVE: India go past 50
Kulkarni has shown great restraint against good bowling has adjusted his game around situation. This is sign of a good player and he must keep going and stitch a long stand with Musheer. India go past 50.
INDU19 53/1 (14) CRR: 3.79
India U19 vs Ireland U19 LIVE: Slow proceedings
India still going slow at the moment with the bat as Musheer and Kulkarni rebuild the innings. Kulkarni looks a little panicked as he is unable to connect. He must try and look to rotate strike in this situation.
INDU19 47/1 (12)
IND U19 vs IRE U19 LIVE: Kulkarni hits four
Left arm orthodox spinner Carson McCullough comes into the attack. Kulkarni punches him off the backfoot for four runs as Ireland commit rare lapse in the field.
INDU19 38/1 (10) CRR: 3.8
IND U19 vs IRE U19 LIVE: Adarsh Singh departs
That's the end of Adarsh. He was looking to get a move on. Hit McNally for two back-to-back fours but perishes on the third ball. Gets caught. Musheer Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
INDU19 32/1 (8.4)
IND vs IRE U29 WC LIVE: India go along nicely
Ireland bowlers have bowled well and that is why you see the current run rate being just 3. India do not want to throw away the wickets and this is good to see.
INDU19 24/0 (8)
IND U19 vs IRE U19 LIVE: Kulkarni breaks shackles
John McNally, comes into the attack. Kulkarni finally gets pace on the bat and he plays a cover drive for four runs. India finally on a move on. This is still a slow start.
INDU19 23/0 (7) CRR: 3.29
LIVE IND U19 Vs IRE U19: Adarsh Singh is stuck
Riley continues. He is using the crease well to bowl. Going very wide during the stride to create angles. Adarsh Singh is stuck at the other end. He needs to break the shakcle somehow now. It has been over 2 overs since he scored a run now.
INDU19 17/0 (6) CRR: 2.83
LIVE Updates IND U19 Vs IRE U19: India going slow
Macbeth continues. He has kept it tight so far. Kulkarni who is an attacking batter, continues to play the waiting game but for how long, he is playing against his natural game.
INDU19 16/0 (5) CRR: 3.2
IND U19 Vs IRE U19 WC LIVE: Riley continues
Good lines from Riley. He comes round the wicket to Adarsh and is bowling into his body, not giving room but also not straying down the leg stump line. He has started well here. Not a maiden over as Riley oversteps on the last ball.
INDU19 14/0 (4) CRR: 3.65
IND U19 Vs IRE U19 LIVE: Macbeth bowls
Macbeth continues. Adarsh missed a cut shot off the off-spinner. The batters must watch out and not fall to the lure offered by the offie in the flight. Good over from the bowler.
INDU19 13/0 (3) CRR: 4.33
IND U19 Vs IRE U19 LIVE Score: Kulkarni looks unsettled
Oliver Riley, comes into the attack. Arshin was early into the shot and then pulled out, ball went towards empty seconf slip region. Adarsh looks solid. He is a compact player, who won't do anything flashy.
INDU19 9/0 (2) CRR: 4.5
IND U19 Vs IRE U19 LIVE: Good start for India
MacBeth starts things off for Ireland with the ball as Ireland start with spin. Adarsh collects 3 off the first ball. Kulkarni also opens account with a single.
INDU19 6/0 (1) CRR: 6
IND vs IRE U19 WC LIVE: Match time
The beautiful national anthems of both countries have been sung.
Also, one apology from our side. Ireland had won the toss and they opted to field.
Now, the match time. Adarsh Singh and Arshid Kulkarni open innings for India.
IND U19 vs Ireland U19 LIVE: Ireland XI
Ireland U19 (Playing XI): Jordan Neill, Ryan Hunter(w), Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux(c), Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Macdara Cosgrave, Daniel Forkin, Finn Lutton
IND vs IRE LIVE: Playing 11s
India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish(w), Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Dhanush Gowda, Saumy Pandey, Naman Tiwari
IND vs IRE U19 LIVE: Toss News
India win the toss and they are fielding first. Playing 11s coming up next.
IND vs IRE U19 World Cup LIVE: Toss time?
India and Ireland captains will walk out for the toss at 1 pm IST. The match starts at 1.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all updates.
India Vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Squads
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish(w), Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Naman Tiwari, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
Ireland U19 Squad: Jordan Neill, Ryan Hunter(w), Gavin Roulston, Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux(c), Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, Matthew Weldon, Daniel Forkin, Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Finn Lutton
INDU19 Vs IRE U19 LIVE Score: Big match for India
Huge game for India and Ireland. India got off to a good start vs Bangladesh and need to keep up the good work and collect two more points today. Keep watching this space for latest updates.