Highlights | IND VS ENG 1st Test Cricket Scorecard: Ollie Pope Shines As England Take 1-0 Lead In Series

In the fourth day of the Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, England won the contest by 28 runs in Hyderabad. On Day 2, India dominated proceedings, ending with a first-innings lead of 175 runs at 421/7 in 110 overs. K.L. Rahul scored 86, showing a blend of patience and aggression, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 81. However, on Day 3 and 4, England slowly turned the tables on India as first Pope scored 196 to keep England alive in the contest and then spinner Tom Hartley took seven wickets for England during India's chase to seal the contest for them in the end with a slight margin of 28 runs.

Highlights Of India vs England 1st Test from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.