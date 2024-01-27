Highlights | IND VS ENG 1st Test Cricket Scorecard: Ollie Pope Shines As England Take 1-0 Lead In Series
India Vs England Day 4, 1st Test Cricket Scorecard: England's Olie Pope failed to convert his outstanding innings into a double hundred but his team won the contest by 28 runs.
In the fourth day of the Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, England won the contest by 28 runs in Hyderabad. On Day 2, India dominated proceedings, ending with a first-innings lead of 175 runs at 421/7 in 110 overs. K.L. Rahul scored 86, showing a blend of patience and aggression, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 81. However, on Day 3 and 4, England slowly turned the tables on India as first Pope scored 196 to keep England alive in the contest and then spinner Tom Hartley took seven wickets for England during India's chase to seal the contest for them in the end with a slight margin of 28 runs.
Highlights Of India vs England 1st Test from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
England's Test captain, Ben Stokes, hailed their recent triumph over India in Hyderabad on Sunday as the team's "greatest victory." Since taking over the role of England's Test skipper in 2022, Stokes, along with Brendon McCullum leading the charge, introduced 'Bazball' to red-ball cricket, revolutionizing the team's approach and making a significant impact.
Team India were defeated by England in Hyderabad. Read what Rohit Sharma had to say after the game in the post-match presentation.
Ollie Pope | Player of the Match: 100 percent (best knock). Coming here to India, toughest place for a batter, to start the series like this, heads and shoulders above the other four (hundreds). I got lucky there in the second innings. I played and missed a few. I was focused on covering the inside edge. I maintained that mindset and wanted to be positive with my sweep and reverse sweep. I have changed my technique slightly for this series. I have had a long time to prepare for this series. Made some adjustments, worked hard on my game. The family have had early starts throughout the game, they can finally get some sleep, will be nice catching up.
England were on top of their game on Day 4 of the first Test against India as they defeated the hosts by 28 runs. First Pope did the magic with the bat and then Tom Hartley ripped the Indian batting lineup apart in Hyderabad.
Mohammed Siraj out stumped by Foakes and it is wicket number seven for Tom Hartley. India lose the match as England take 1-0 lead in the series with a margin of 28 runs.
IND: 202 (All Out)
India on the counter attack with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah deciding to play some aggressive shots in hope of getting some much needed runs.
IND: 199/9 (68 Overs)
R Ashwin out stumped and it is wicket number six for Tom Hartley. England in complete control of the contest at the moment.
IND: 182/9 (64 Overs)
KS Bharat out bowled by Hartley and the partnership which got India's hope ups again is broken now. Ben Stokes can officially take those extra thirty minutes of play for today.
IND: 177/8 (63 Overs)
Will umpires allow the game to go on for another 30 minutes? Just 2 overs left for the day to finish and India need 55 runs to win the contest.
IND: 176/7 (61.5 Overs)
Just four overs left for the day to play, can India hold on to their partnership or England will find something goo in the end?
IND: 164/7 (60 Overs)
Srikar Bharat on the counter attack with a couple of fours and some aggressive shots. R Ashwin on the other end is on 15 off 62 balls.
IND: 155/7 (58 Overs)
England bring in spin again with Rehan Ahmed rolling a few over. India need to be very carefull at the moment.
IND: 144/7 (56.2 Overs)
India with some positive stroke-play in the middle. 25 runs off 85 balls is the partnership at the moment and seems like we will have stumps today.
IND: 144/7 (54.4 Overs)
12 overs more remaining for the day. Mark Wood and Tom Hartley brought into the attack now for England.
IND: 141/7 (52 Overs)
England on top of this contest at the moment. KS Bharat finally takes a step out and goes for the counter attack option. 16 overs left for today's play.
IND: 134/7 (48 Overs)
India need 106 runs to win and England need three more wickets to win this contest. Let's agree, India are on thin ice at the moment.
IND: 125/7 (46 Overs)
Shreyas Iyer 13 (31) caught by Joe Root bowled by Jack Leach. India really in a difficult spot now as they seven down and R Ashwin comes in now.
IND: 120/7 (41.3 Overs)
Ravindra Jadeja is run out by Ben Stokes and India have now lost 3 wickets in this session scoring just 24 runs. Iyer and KS Bharat in the middle now.
IND: 119/6 (39 Overs)
Hartley with a full toss and Shreyas Iyer carefully tucks it down the ground for a four. Jadeja and Iyer are key for India to win this game now.
IND: 119/5 (37.5 Overs)
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Root Continue To Dominate
Root bowls a series of deliveries to Jadeja, including a tossed-up one defended back, a flighted delivery outside off let go, one that stays low and almost catches Jadeja in the crease, a pushed-through delivery edged to the ground, and a full one on the pads nudged to short fine for a single; he then bowls a flatter one at the stumps to Shreyas Iyer, who whips it through mid-wicket for a single.
Live Score 110/5 (35.1) CRR: 3.13
Day 4: 3rd Session - India need 121 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: KL Rahul Out
Rahul is given out LBW to Root, he reviews, but the decision stands with ball-tracking showing three reds, indicating the ball hitting the leg-stump; India in significant trouble, having lost half their side, as Rahul departs for 22.
Live Score IND 107/5 (32.4) CRR: 3.28
Day 4: 3rd Session - India need 124 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Hundred Up For India
Rahul finds cover with a drive off a loopy delivery from Tom Hartley, who then induces a sharp turn past Rahul's outside edge before conceding byes on a delivery that crept low and eluded everyone, with the following balls seeing Shreyas Iyer play defensively and let one go as Hartley continues to get turn and bounce.
Live Score IND 102/4 (32) CRR: 3.19
Day 4: 3rd Session - India need 129 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India 4 Down
Axar departs for 17 as Tom Hartley claims a caught and bowled wicket immediately after tea, his fourth of the innings, leaving India in deeper trouble, with England now 6 wickets away.
Live Score IND 95/4 (30.2) CRR: 3.13
Day 4: 3rd Session - India need 136 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Tea Break
Rahul defends solidly off the front foot against Root's deliveries, with the last ball popping off his thigh towards vacant leg slip as it reaches tea on day four, Anderson replacing Wood in the field.
Live Score IND 95/3 (29) CRR: 3.28
Day 4: Tea Break - India need 136 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Axar On Attack
Rehan Ahmed concedes 13 runs in the over as Axar hits three boundaries - a powerful pull through square leg, a glorious front-foot drive past mid-off, and a well-timed shot past the bowler, calming the Indian dressing room, with Rahul adding a single to deep backward point.
Live Score IND 95/3 (28) CRR: 3.39
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 136 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: KL Rahul Vs Tom Hartley
Tom Hartley delivers a mix of spin and variations to Rahul, who misses a sweep, inside-edges one to the right of the bowler, plays a cracking sweep shot for four, defends a low-spinning delivery into the off-side, and cuts one off the back foot to find cover.
Live Score IND 81/3 (26) CRR: 3.12
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 150 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: England Search Reverse Swing
Mark Wood bowls a series of deliveries to Axar and Rahul, varying lengths and lines, with Axar defending into the off-side and leg-side, while Rahul manages to tuck one away for a single.
Live Score IND 73/3 (24) CRR: 3.04
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 158 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India Need Partnership
Root delivers a mix of deliveries to Rahul and Axar in the 22nd over, including a defensive shot and a squeeze-drive by Rahul, a driven single and a chopped shot to sweeper cover, and a potential lbw appeal turned down to Rahul, ending with a driven single by Axar to long-off.
Live Score IND 70/3 (22) CRR: 3.18
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 161 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India Rebuild
Jack Leach delivers a mix of deliveries to Rahul and Axar, including a defensive shot by Rahul with an opened bat-face, a driven single to long-on by Axar, a low-keeping delivery defended by Axar on the off-side, a sharply spinning ball down leg, a push towards cover by Rahul, and a sweeping shot by Rahul straight to short fine leg in the 19th over.
Live Score IND 65/3 (20) CRR: 3.25
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 166 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Rohit Sharma Out
Rohit Sharma is given out LBW to Tom Hartley, reviews the decision, but ball-tracking confirms the impact on the front pad adjacent to the stumps, losing both the review and the Indian skipper for 39 runs in the 16th over.
Live Score IND 436 & 63/3 (17.5) CRR: 3.53
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 168 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Fifty Up For India
Hartley's varied deliveries to Rohit and Rahul in the 15th over: Rohit's boundary off a straight one, Rahul singles with a quicker fuller ball, survives a beauty spinning away, cuts one straight at Pope (drop chance), and defends a flighted delivery.
Live Score IND 53/2 (16) CRR: 3.31
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 178 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India Need To Rebuild
Jack Leach bowls a variety of deliveries to Rohit, including a fraction short ball pushed to the off-side, a turning delivery past Rohit's edge, a toe-ended reverse sweep to cover, a ball with turn and bounce that beats Rohit's bat, a defensively played delivery, and a beautifully drifting and spinning ball that beats Rohit, in the 15th over.
Live Score IND 48/2 (15) CRR: 3.2
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 183 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Big Blow For India
Tom Hartley claims his second wicket as Shubman Gill pushes with hard hands, resulting in a catch at silly mid-off by Ollie Pope, leaving Gill dismissed for a duck and India in trouble at 42 for 2, having lost both openers in the 12th over.
Live Score IND 42/2 (12) CRR: 3.5
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 189 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Jaiswal Out
Tom Hartley dismisses Jaiswal as he attempts to turn a dragged-back length to the on-side, resulting in a sharp catch by Ollie Pope at FSL, marking an excellent reflex catch and leading to India losing Jaiswal for 15 runs in the 11th over.
Live Score IND 42/1 (11.5) CRR: 3.55
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 189 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score
Root concedes handy runs as Rohit flicks a loopy delivery with a thick inside edge for two, followed by a pulled single by Jaiswal off a dragged short ball by Root, a slider going down the leg-side to Jaiswal, a punched shot straight to cover by Jaiswal, and defensive plays by Jaiswal to two flighted deliveries outside off, in the 10th over.
Live Score IND 38/0 (11) CRR: 3.45
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 193 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Beautiful Drive By Rohit
Root overpitches to Rohit, delivering a low full-toss that is elegantly driven straight of mid-off for a boundary, bringing India's target to under 200 in the ongoing over.
Live Score ENG 32/0 (9) CRR: 3.56
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 199 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Jaiswal Survives
Tom Hartley bowls to Jaiswal, who survives a loud LBW shout, with England reviewing; the ball tracks to be turning past the leg, indicating no inside edge, and England loses their first review as the impact was in front of middle in the 5th over.
Live Score 25/0 (7) CRR: 3.57
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 206 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: All Eyes On Rohit
Root bowls a variety of deliveries to Rohit and Jaiswal, including two tossed up on the leg-stump line defended by Rohit, a fumbled single allowed by Root off Jaiswal's shot, a beautifully executed sweep by Jaiswal for four runs, a slower and wider delivery defended by Jaiswal, and a defensive shot by Jaiswal to a delivery just outside off in the 4th over.
Live Score IND 22/0 (5) CRR: 4.4
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 209 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Rohit Attack Wood
Mark Wood delivers a mix of deliveries to Jaiswal and Rohit, including a fuller length ball left alone by Jaiswal, a leg-bye to square leg off Rohit's body, a boundary from a slightly edged shot that drops short of second slip, a defended ball by Rohit, a fuller length ball left alone, and a well-timed shot for four runs by Rohit behind square on the off-side in the 1st over.
Live Score IND 15/0 (3) CRR: 5
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 216 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Root Start For England
Root bowls a variety of deliveries to Jaiswal and Rohit, including a turn and bounce defended by Jaiswal, a flighted delivery slanting into the left-hander defended by Jaiswal, a too-short ball worked for a single by Rohit, and two deliveries from Root that are defended by Rohit with a straight bat and nudged to the on-side in the 1st over.
Live Score IND 5/0 (1.2) CRR: 3.75
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 226 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Early Lunch Taken
Ollie Pope receives accolades from every Indian player as he walks off to a standing ovation, setting a target of 231 for India after England, initially facing a 190-run deficit, showcased resilience. Despite being 163/5 yesterday, the vice-captain's remarkable innings, featuring sweeps and reverse-sweeps, troubled the Indian spinners, forming crucial partnerships (112, 64, and 80) with the lower order. England, determined not to succumb, added 104 runs swiftly to their overnight score. Now, the equation stands at five remaining sessions, requiring 230 runs against 10 wickets.
Live Score ENG 420 (102.1) CRR: 4.11
Day 4: Innings Break - England lead by 230 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: England All Out
Bumrah dismisses Ollie Pope, who attempts a reverse-scoop but fails to pick the off-speed delivery, missing the shot, and the ball crashes into the off-stump, ending Pope's innings at 196 runs off 278 balls in the 115th over.
Live Score ENG 420 (102.1) CRR: 4.11
Day 4: Innings Break - England lead by 230 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: England 9 Down
Jadeja dismisses Mark Wood, who gets a thin outside edge to a quick away-turner, caught by Srikar Bharat, and Wood departs without scoring in the 99th over.
Live Score ENG 420/9 (102) CRR: 4.12
Day 4: 1st Session - England lead by 230 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: R Ashwin Strikes
Ashwin dismisses Tom Hartley, breaking the 80-run partnership, with a flat and fullish delivery that keeps low, bowling Hartley for 34 runs off 52 balls in the 99th over.
Live Score ENG 419/8 (100.1) CRR: 4.18
Day 4: 1st Session - England lead by 229 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India Struggling
Axar Patel's over includes a flick for a single by Tom Hartley, byes as the ball spins away, a dropped ball into the off-side, a beautifully played cover drive for four by Ollie Pope, an inside edge back to the bowler, and a driven shot to the right of cover that is half-stopped in the 99th over.
Live Score ENG 419/7 (100) CRR: 4.19
Day 4: 1st Session - England lead by 229 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: KL Rahul Drops Catch
Siraj induces a chance as Ollie Pope attempts a cut, edging the cross-seamer to wide slip, but KL Rahul fails to secure the catch, resulting in Pope being dropped for the second time in this innings, with replays revealing the ball went off Pope's glove.
Live Score ENG 412/7 (98) CRR: 4.2
Day 4: 1st Session - England lead by 222 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: 400 Up For England
Ashwin delivers a mix of deliveries to Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope in the 95th over, including a cut for one run, a spinning delivery beating Hartley's outside edge, a blocked ball by Hartley, a sweep by Pope to deep midwicket marking England's 400, and another sweep for one run by Pope in the 95th over.
Live Score ENG 401/7 (96) CRR: 4.18
Day 4: 1st Session - England lead by 211 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: No Luck For India
Siraj bowls a variety of deliveries to Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley in the 92nd over, including a cut with a thick edge dropping towards slip, a driven ball back to the bowler, a jab off the back-foot to slip, an attempted run down to third man resulting in an inside edge onto the pad, and Pope coming down the pitch to punch a delivery square for two runs.
Live Score ENG 388/7 (93) CRR: 4.17
Day 4: 1st Session - England lead by 198 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India Take New Ball
Jadeja delivers a mix of deliveries to Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley in the 90th over, including a full delivery punched for a single, a driven ball to cover, an edged shot that bounces in front of slip, a nudge for a single, and a beautifully played boundary by Hartley coming down the pitch and lifting it over Jadeja's head.
Live Score ENG 375/7 (91) CRR: 4.12
Day 4: 1st Session - England lead by 185 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India Need To Take New Ball
Ashwin bowls an off-break to Pope, who backs away and drops it to the off-side, followed by Hartley's well-executed reverse sweep for a single, a boundary from Hartley smashing it back over the bowler's head, and singles from Pope and Hartley in the 87th over.
Live Score ENG 361/7 (88) CRR: 4.1
Day 4: 1st Session - England lead by 171 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: India Need Quick Wickets
Jadeja concedes 3 runs to Ollie Pope with a well-played shot, Tom Hartley manages a single with a miscued drive, and England extends its lead to 150 as Pope scores another run with a push into the cover gap in the 83rd over.
Live Score ENG 347/7 (85) CRR: 4.08
Day 4: 1st Session - England lead by 157 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Bumrah Provides Breakthrough
Bumrah dismisses Rehan Ahmed caught by Srikar Bharat with a well-executed reverse swing, breaking a solid innings of 28 runs and giving India an advantage with the tail now in sight.
Live Score ENG 339/7 (82.3) CRR: 4.11
Day 4: 1st Session - England lead by 149 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Bumrah From The Other End
Bumrah's over features Pope whipping a fuller delivery for two, Ahmed driving elegantly for three, a testing delivery to Rehan, defended by Rehan with a second slip, Pope reaching 150 with a single, and a close call as a late-tailing delivery almost finds the edge in the 78th over.
Live Score ENG 327/6 (80) CRR: 4.09
Day 4: 1st Session - England lead by 137 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Jadeja Start The Day For India
Jadeja bowls a variety of deliveries, including a stumping appeal, a spinning delivery left alone, a steered run by Ollie Pope, a low-bouncing delivery beating Pope, and a flighted one pushed for a single by Rehan Ahmed in the 77th over.
Live Score 316/6 (77) CRR: 4.1
Day 3: Stumps - England lead by 126 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Confidence Boost for the Tour Ahead
Day Three's remarkable performance by England, led by Pope's heroics, sends a strong message—England is here to compete. This newfound confidence could prove pivotal as they aim to extend their lead past 200 on day four.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Breaking England's Resistance
Ravichandran Ashwin, unsettled by early sweeps, displayed persistence to reclaim his lines. Eventually, he found success by removing England captain Ben Stokes, showcasing the importance of staying patient in the game.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Pope's Century Celebration
Ollie Pope's entertaining century celebration included audacious shots like whipping and reverse-sweeping. Despite a dropped catch at 110, Pope continued his onslaught, leaving the Indian spinners searching for answers.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Bumrah's Lethal Spell
Jasprit Bumrah's lethal bowling spell added a dramatic touch to the game. Reversing the ball both ways, Bumrah created tense moments, dismissing key players, including Joe Root, showcasing his high-class fast-bowling skills.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Blunting Spin with Feet and Wrists
Pope's tactical genius was on full display as he adeptly used his feet and wrists to counter the slowing pitch, blunting the effectiveness of Indian spinners. His approach stood as a masterclass in facing quality spin bowling.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: A Crucial 112-Run Stand
Ollie Pope's brilliance extended to a pivotal 112-run partnership with Ben Foakes (34). Their resilience not only frustrated the Indian bowlers but also played a significant role in steering England to a commanding position.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Crawley and Duckett Set the Stage
The positive intent of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett's 45-run opening partnership laid the foundation for England's resurgence. Their proactive approach against Indian bowlers hinted at a shift in momentum.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: First 300-Plus Score by a Visiting Team Since 2012
England's second innings, accumulating 316/6 in 77 overs, marked a historic moment as the first time a visiting team scored over 300 in a Test match second innings in India since Nagpur in 2012, indicating their improved performance.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Pope's Masterclass
Pope's innings of 148 not out, adorned with 17 boundaries, showcased his adaptability on a challenging pitch. His impeccable strokeplay against Indian spinners and resilience against a fiery Bumrah spell stole the spotlight.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Pope's Heroics Lead England's Fightback in India
In a stunning display of skill and determination, Ollie Pope, England's top-order batter and vice-captain, orchestrated a remarkable comeback with his fifth Test century, steering England to a lead of 126 runs.
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Pope's effort for England
Ollie Pope's counter-attacking century and a 112-run stand with Ben Foakes helped England claw back after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin's tremendous spells left visitors frustrated on the third day of the ongoing first Test match here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: India's plan?
What will Team India eye on Day 4 of the first Test match between India and England? The Indian bowlers will look to get the remaining four wickets as soon as possible.
Stumps on Day 3 in Hyderabad
England reach 316/6 with a lead of 126 runs.
An exciting Day 4 awaits
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Can India take back control?
India were given a shocking reply with Ollie Pope's century in Hyderabad today as he scored 148 off 208 balls with 17 fours. Can India take the control of the contest back tomorrow?
England lead by 126 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG Day 3 1st Test: Bumrah's celebration
Watch the video of Jasprit Bumrah cleaning up Ben Duckett during the first Test between India and England. He celebrated wildy after the wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah Denied Wicket After Poor DRS Call By Rohit Sharma But Clean Bowled Ben Duckett In Next Over, Video Goes Viral - Watch
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Root on Pope's ton
"It is one of the better knocks I have seen in world cricket and I am so pleased for him. I am speechless. He also showed great mental strength," Root said for Pope's century.
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st: Hyderabad ready for day 4
The city of Hyderabad is ready for action as England prepare to put up a commanding total for India to chase. Day 3's last session was surely dominated by England but India were on top when the day began.
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3: Ashwin's brilliance
Watch the video of how Ravichandran Ashwin outsmarted England captain Ben Stokes in the link attached below.
WATCH: R Ashwin Outclasses England Captain Ben Stokes With Stunning Delivery During India vs England 1st Test
LIVE India vs England 1st Test: India's bowling analysis
Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin - both took two wickets each whereas Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket, each. Mohammed Siraj could not get a wicket as he only got 3 overs to bowl today.
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Scorecard after Day 3
England 246 & 316/6 (Ollie Pope 148*, Ben Duckett 47; Jasprit Bumrah 2-29) vs India 436 (Ravindra Jadeja 87, KL Rahul 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 80; Joe Root 4-79).
Can India bounce back tomorrow with some great bowling effort and batting in counter-attack fashion?
LIVE India vs England Score: Crawley after Day 3
Zak Crawley: We're happy, unbelievable knock by Ollie. Few more runs in the morning it could be a tricky chase. (Talk before the start of the innings) Bat like the first innings, the batters did that really well, very pleased. (On getting out to Ashwin twice) He bowled a nice ball today, he's allowed to do that. nothing changes for me. We can learn a lot from Ollie. It was something we have grown up with (playing sweeps and reverse-sweeps), it's a nice way to put them off their lengths. We would have taken this for sure, another 45-50 runs, it could be a tricky chase for them, (On Rehan Ahmed) He's an amazing talent, he's very confident as well, hopefully he can get some runs in the morning.
LIVE India vs England Score: England's saviour
England were saved by Ollie Pope today who scored 148 off 208 balls on Day 3. R Ashwin took two wickets alongside Jadeja taking one wicket.
ENG: 316/6 (77 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG: Day 3 stumps
That's it for today, England lead by 126 runs at day 3 stumps of the first Test against India. Ollie Pope stays unbeaten on 148 for England, he will be key for tomorrow's day.
ENG: 316/6 (77 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: England lead by runs
England currently lead by runs with Rehan Ahmed and Ollie Pope in the middle at the moment. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah into the attack now.
ENG: 305/6 (75 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Pope close to 150
Ollie Pope is batting on 145 off 202 balls at the moments and he is carrying England to a respectable total.
ENG: 303/6 (73.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: England bounce back
England are very much back into this contest as Ollie Pope is batting on 137 off 195 balls with 16 boundaries so far.
ENG: 294/6 (71.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Gone!
Ben Foakes departs after scoring 34 off 82 balls and it is Axar Patel who takes his first wicket in this innings. England still in control with Pope batting on 126.
ENG: 281/6 (68.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: England lead by 80
England leading the contest by 80 runs at the moment. India desperate for a wicket at the moment with Jadeja and Patel in the attack.
ENG: 270/5 (66 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Axar brought in
Axar Patel brought into the attack for India now trying to find a wicket soon. Jadeja bowling from the other end.
ENG: 253/5 (63.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Pope completes ton
Ollie Pope completes his century and Ben Foakes alongside him is batting on 30 off 65 balls. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin attack the stumps for India now.
ENG: 245/5 (61 Overs)
LIVE India vs England 1st Score: Pope close to ton
Ollie Pope is on 92 off 138 balss with 10 boundaries so far. Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin brought into the attack now by India is search of wickets.
ENG: 225/5 (55.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test Score:
India eyeing Ollie Pope's wicket at the moment, he is batting on 83 off 129 balls with 9 boundaries. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja into the attack now for India.
ENG: 200/5 (52 Overs)
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: England Take Lead
In Jadeja's over, Ollie Pope outside-edges a fuller delivery towards backward point, Foakes nudges a leg-side delivery for a leg bye, Pope scores a single to short fine leg making the scores level, Foakes punches a quicker delivery to point, and Foakes defends with soft hands to a delivery with a hint of spin.
LIVE Score ENG 191/5 (49) CRR: 3.9
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 1 run
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: India Lose Review
Axar bowls to Ollie Pope, who shimmies down to flick against the spin, misses, gets hit on the front pad outside the off-stump, Rohit has a shy at the keeper's end, no direct hit, and India reviews. The review confirms no bat on UltraEdge, and ball-tracking shows the impact well outside off, resulting in a wasted review by India.
LIVE Score ENG 188/5 (47) CRR: 4
Day 3: 3rd Session - England trail by 2 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: India Start With Axar
Axar's over sees Foakes capitalizing on an overpitched delivery, playing a stylish extra cover drive for a boundary, punching a trifle short delivery to cover, surviving an LBW appeal, pushing a fuller ball to the left of the bowler, and blocking a delivery with a silly point in place; Ollie Pope contributes with a single off a short-of-length ball.
LIVE Score ENG 181/5 (44.3) CRR: 4.07
Day 3: 3rd Session - England trail by 9 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Tea Break
In Jadeja's over, Foakes survives a half-hearted LBW appeal, defends a flighted delivery with soft hands, punches a short delivery to cover, drives but can't beat the fielder, and defends two more deliveries to the off-side; two slips and a short mid-off are in place.
LIVE Score 172/5 (42) CRR: 4.1
Day 3: Tea Break - England trail by 18 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: All Eyes On Pope
In Jadeja's over, Foakes faces a delivery that turns sharply, narrowly avoiding an edge, then drives to cover-point, pushes a short delivery to the off-side, Pope skews an inside edge for a single, experiences sharp turn and bounce past his outside edge, and finally, slices a drive behind point, with Siraj's effort saving a couple of runs.
LIVE Score ENG 171/5 (39.1) CRR: 4.36
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 20 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Stokes Departs
Ashwin dismisses Stokes with a brilliant delivery, tossed up on middle, gripping and turning past the outside edge, hitting the top of off-stump, despite Stokes playing a perfect defensive push; a potentially significant blow for England.
LIVE Score ENG 163/5 (36.5) CRR: 4.43
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 27 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Tight Over By Jadeja
In Jadeja's over, Ollie Pope faces deliveries including a drive unable to beat cover-point, a dab to short third man, a whipped single past square leg, a close attempt at a reverse sweep by Stokes, and a sweep by Pope for a single, concluding with a forward defensive stab to the off-side.
LIVE Score ENG 246 & 160/4 (36.1) CRR: 4.42
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 30 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Maiden Over By Ashwin
Ashwin bowls a variety of deliveries to Stokes, including a leg-stump line delivery turned to the on-side, an enticing delivery luring Stokes into a drive that falls short of backward point, a very full ball jammed out by Stokes, a well-defended big stride forward, and a beauty that turns past Stokes's outside edge with a stumping appeal, but the decision is not out after the third umpire reviews it.
LIVE Score ENG 157/4 (34) CRR: 4.62
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 33 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: England Scoring Quick Runs
In Jadeja's over, Ollie Pope faces a series of deliveries including a well-covered defensive shot to a ball with extra bounce, a chop to the off-side off an arm-ball, a defensive stride, a push to the left of cover, a clubbed shot for four through mid-wicket, and a defensive play to a delivery just outside off.
LIVE Score 154/4 (32) CRR: 4.81
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 36 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Bairstow Clean Bowled!!!
Bairstow is bowled by Jadeja for 10 as he misreads the arm-ball after a big-turning delivery, expecting it to spin away but it crashes into the off-stump; India gets another wicket with England still in the deficit.
LIVE Score ENG 140/4 (27.4) CRR: 5.06
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 50 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Drinks Break
Jadeja's over sees Bairstow blunting a delivery into the leg-side and a quick run, followed by Ollie Pope taking a single, attempting a reverse-sweep but getting beaten, defending off the back foot, and executing a well-placed reverse-sweep for four.
LIVE Score 131/3 (26) CRR: 5.04
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 59 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: India Attack With Siraj
Siraj's over includes Bairstow getting off the mark with a single, Bairstow driving one back to Siraj, a fullish ball spilled down leg, Ollie Pope flicking for a single, blunting a delivery into the leg-side, and another slanted one down leg; Siraj struggling with his line.
LIVE Score ENG 120/3 (23) CRR: 5.22
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 70 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Big Blow For England
Root is adjudged lbw to Bumrah, reviews the decision, but ball-tracking shows it's clipping the leg stump (umpire's call), resulting in Root's dismissal for 2; Bumrah continues his excellent spell.
LIVE Score ENG 117/3 (21) CRR: 5.57
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 73 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Clean Bowled!!!
Bumrah dismisses Duckett with a yorker at 142.4kph, celebrating energetically after missing an opportunity in the previous over; Duckett departs for 47.
LIVE Score 113/2 (18.5) CRR: 6
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 77 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Ashwin Start For Indi
Ashwin delivers a mix of deliveries, including a reverse-sweep by Ollie Pope for a single, a driven shot outside-edged to third man for two runs, a nudged single by Duckett, a defensive block, and an uppish clip through midwicket for another single; England's deficit is now below 100.
LIVE Score ENG 97/1 (17) CRR: 5.71
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 93 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: England Bounce Back
Jadeja's over features Pope and Duckett capitalizing on short deliveries, working singles behind square on the on-side, and Duckett getting a boundary through byes; Pope concludes with another single wide of cover.
LIVE Score ENG 246 & 89/1 (15) CRR: 5.93
Day 3: Lunch Break - England trail by 101 runs