Jasprit Bumrah Denied Wicket After Poor DRS Call By Rohit Sharma But Clean Bowled Ben Duckett In Next Over, Video Goes Viral - Watch

As the 140.3kph delivery from Bumrah jagged back sharply, Duckett found himself cramped for room, attempting to dab it into the off-side.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a thrilling turn of events during the ongoing England tour of India, the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad witnessed a captivating moment involving Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The match, finely poised with England trailing by 75 runs in their second innings, took an intriguing twist during a dramatic lbw appeal against English batsman Ben Duckett.

DRS Drama Unfolds

As the 140.3kph delivery from Bumrah jagged back sharply, Duckett found himself cramped for room, attempting to dab it into the off-side. The Indian players erupted in a spirited appeal for lbw, a decision that could have seen Duckett walking back to the pavilion. However, to the surprise of many, the Indian team decided against opting for the Decision Review System (DRS). The ball-tracking later revealed that the delivery was indeed hitting the leg stump, leaving India regretting the missed opportunity.

Redemption for Bumrah

Undeterred by the disappointment of the missed DRS review, Bumrah returned in the very next over with a vengeance. Displaying his skill and temperament, Bumrah delivered a searing 142.4kph in-slanting length ball that further nipped back off the seam. Duckett, who had survived the previous over, drove away from his body without accounting for the movement. The result? The off-stump went for a toss, and Bumrah was exuberant. The crowd erupted in joy as Bumrah punched the air, yelling 'come on.' The elation was palpable as he celebrated a crucial wicket, turning the tide in India's favour.

Viral Celebration Takes the Internet by Storm

Bumrah's ecstatic celebration didn't just stay confined to the stadium. The video of his joyous moment went viral on social media platforms, with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing the clip widely. Bumrah's passion and exuberance resonated with cricket fans globally, making it a defining moment in the Test match.

