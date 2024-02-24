Highlights, IND VS ENG 4th Test Cricket Scorecard: Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill Take India To Win As Hosts Seal Series 3-1
India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) Day 4, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Jurel, Gill shine for India in chase, take team to victory as India claim series 3-1 in Ranchi
Trending Photos
Shubman Gill struck a fifty in the second innings of the Ranchi Test to help India chase down the target set by England. Dhruv Jurel also played a god hand, again, in the second innings as India sealed the fourth Test win by 5 wickets. India have now won their 17th Test series at home. Earlier, Rohit Sharma slammed 55 and departed in morning session of Day 4 in the fourth Test going on at Ranchi. He was the second Indian wicket to fall after Yashasvi Jaiswal who perished trying to hit Joe Root out of the park. Rajat Patidar was the third wicket to fall on Day 4 as his wicket opened the game up with Shoaib Bashir striking.
When Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan also fell off successive deliveries, it seemed England were going to take the win but Jurel and Gill stitched a 72-run stand for the sixth wicket to guide India to a win.
Earlier, India had bowled out England for just 145 in the second inning to storm back into the game. Ashwin picked a five-for to dismantle the England batting. Thanks to Dhruv Jurel's gritty 90 and Ashwin and Kuldeep show with the ball, India were able to make a comeback in the Test.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Here.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Jurel shines for India
Dhruv Jurel has been sensational so far, first he was on top of his game in the first innings saving India from trouble and later on he kept his cool to finish the game.
IND vs ENG Updates: Dhruv Jurel chosen as Player of the Match
Dhruv Jurel | Player of the Match: "I play according to the demands of the situation. The 1st innings, we needed to get runs as well, we knew we had to bat last and so any runs would be vital. I was involved in some partnerships, so credit does go to all those who stayed and added runs. I just saw the ball and then reacted to it, not thinking too far ahead. The conversation was good (with Shubman Gill in the 2nd innings), we just broke it into 10-run sets and started developing the partnership."
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE: Gill sas Jurel took the pressure off
Shubman Gill: "We were put under pressure by them, but we got a good start by our openers, losing couple of wickets put pressure. But Jurel came out and took the pressure off. You have to see the situation and play accordingly - they were bowling well and protecting the boundaries, also not giving maidens and keep picking the singles (was the mindset). I just told him (Jurel) you batted beautifully in the first innings and to have the same mindset, try to use the feet to negate the off-spinner. The way he came down and played was beautiful. The first innings the ball was not turning much and hence I didn't use my feet, but second innings I decided to take the LBW out of the equation by using my feet. It means the world to us, coming here and having to play the series with not much batting experience, having lost KL after the first Test.. but Rohit Bhai backed us and gave us the confidence to go out and play with freedom."
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE: Incredible fight back from India
This is a big win for India. They were down and out for the first two days but great stuff from Jurels, Kuldeeps, Ashwins. They fought with bat and ball to help India win the Test. Great knock by Gill in the 2nd innings.
This is England's first series loss under coach Brendon McCullum. First series loss for Bazball. 17th straight Test series win for India at home. Unbelieveble run this is.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 192/5
India won by 5 wkts
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE: India win
Terrific win for India in Ranchi. Jurel and Gill show a lot of maturity to guide India to an outstanding victory in the fourth Test. India now claim series 3-1.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 192/5
India won by 5 wkts
LIVE IND vs ENG Ranchi Test Day 4 Updates: Fifty for Gill
Fifty for Gill. He slams two sixes in the over of Bashir to bring up his fifty and what a knock this has been from him. He has almost sealed the series win for India. A excellent knock from India's new number 3.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 186/5 (60)
CRR: 3.1
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 6 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG Ranchi Test Day 4 Updates: Gill, Jurel complete 50-run stand
In Ranchi, we have found a cool and calm wicketkeeper and batter. Irrespective of result, great call from Ajit Agarkar and Co to get this young boy in. Bashir completes another over. Excellent cricket between Bashir and Jurel. Great areas frm Bashir and Jurel equally good to defend the balls. Fifty-run stand comes up between Gill and Jurel for the sixth wicket. It has steadied India.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 171/5 (58.5)
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 21 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG Ranchi Test Day 4 Updates: Hartley continues
Stokes will stick with the spinners. Hartley continues and one ball spun away after pitching on the off side. India Gill and Jurel do not look in haste to finish it off. England still giving a good fight.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 169/5 (57)
CRR: 2.96
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 23 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG Day 4 Score: India moving towards target
Hartley continues after the drinks break and Gill plays 3 dots. Single off the next ball. Ashwin and Kuldeep to come next. Both can bat. One of these two need to bat till the end though. Better if they are able to finish it themselves.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 165/5 (55)
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 27 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG Ranchi Test Day 4 Updates: Root comes in
Stokes brings Root on but to no success. Root gives away 5 off the over. Bashir continues but he has lost his line a bit. Needs to be more on the body. Does well to find an inside edge but it does not do much damage. Gill attempts a big shot, goes down town but just for a single. Jurel is batting beautifully, focus on the ball and defending, leaving nicely. Drinks being called on the field.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 163/5 (54)
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 29 runs
India vs England 4th Test: Shubman Gill is overdefensive
Four dots on the trot for Hartley, before he drops it short but an overdefensive Gill is unable to put it away for four runs. This is the difference between Gill and Jurel at the moment. Jurel is not leaving loose deliveries.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 156/5 (52)
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 36 runs
India vs England 4th Test LIVE Updates: India cruising
Jurel and Gill now finding the gaps. Credit to Jurel here to soaking the pressure here and ensuring runs are coming. He is 21 off 43 balls. Has been slow but quicker than Gill and others. It has helped India not get shackled.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 155/5 (50)
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 37 runs
India vs England 4th Test LIVE: 1st boundary after 31 overs
Bashir errs in line and Jurel hits him through the covers for four run. That is India's first boundary after 31 overs (185 balls). He is looking good Jurel and India will want these two to finish the game. Harltey and Bashir continue to bowl in tandem. Don't think Stokes is bringing on pacers here and will let these two bat.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 148/5 (48)
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 44 runs
India vs England 4th Test LIVE: Jurel looks solid
Jurel is playing qelwell again. India should look to achieve small targets. Get the target down 50 mark first. That way they can get past five milestones of 10 overs each and the target will be achieved. England have not given boundary for 30 overs. That says something about their bowling right now.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 140/5 (46.1)
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 52 runs
India vs England 4th Test LIVE: Tension in the air
Hartley and Bashir continue from two ends. Spectators are tensed. Indian dressing room is tensed, Jurel and Gill fighting it out in the middle Just 59 left but it still looks like a big distance to cover.
IND 307 & 134/5 (44)
India vs England 4th Test LIVE: Gill is key
Dhruv Jurel has joined Gill in the middle and there isa sense of calmness about how he goes. Gill is a big wicket now as one more wicket will bring Ashwin on strike and then the flood gates will be opened.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 131/5 (41.3)
CRR: 3.16
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 61 runs
LIVE India vs England: India 5 down
Big blow to India. Sarfaraz Khan walks back as well. Two in two for Bashir as India lose their fifth wicket. Double blow after lunch. This match now turning on its head now. Bashir is pumped up. England are pumped up. They believe.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 120/5 (38.2)
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 72 runs
India Vs England LIVE: Jadeja gone
Big wicket for England, right after lunch. Jadeja gone. Full toss from Bashir and Jadeja hits it directly to Bairstow. He is gutted is Jadeja as India lose their fourth wicket and are in a spot of bother here now.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 120/4 (38.1)
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 72 runs
IND vs ENG Day 4 LIVE: Decisive lunch session begins
Hartley begins the first over in the afternoon session and it should be the last session in this match, either way. Either India or England are going to win in the next 30 overs. If any of these sides are near to a win, the session should be extended.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 119/3 (37.3)
Day 4: 2nd Session - India need 73 runs
India Vs England LIVE: Top stuff from England
They were under pressure in first session but England have done themselves a huge favour by picking three wickets in the morning session. Had they got one more, this match would have become even more interesting. Second session coming up in twenty minutes. Stay tuned.
LIVE Updates IND vs ENG 4th Test: Lunch, Day 4
Bashir bowls and bowls well. Over number 37 done and the umpires ask players to leave for lunch. England have done well to stay afloat in the match by picking up three wickets in the first session. India still ahead in the game with 7 wickets remaining and just to get. Keep watching this space for more updates.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 118/3 (37)
Day 4: 1st Session - India need 74 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Gill looks solid
Maiden over from Bashir as Gill happy to play dots. Tensed faces in Indian dressing room as they would like these two batters to come back for lunch without another hiccup. Root back on for one more over before Lunch. Jadeja steers down Root to mid on for a quick single. Gill's going very slow. One more over before lunch.
India need 75 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Gill looks solid
Jadeja looks a little troubled in the middle by Bashir. One ball skidded through and almost hit him on the pads. His bat saved him there as it woulld have been a plumb had the ball hit the pads. Bashir had a wry smile on his face. Silly point in place for Gill against Hartley. Could have been a huge mixup in the middle while running between the wickets but Gill sent him back in time. One off the last ball.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 115/3 (34)
Day 4: 1st Session - India need 77 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4: Close shave for Jadeja
Bashir starts the new over with a dot. Gill plays the next ball well as it runs down to third man and batter gets 3. Each runs being cheered in Ranchi. Ball beats the outside edge of Jadeja, by a whisker. Huge appeal but to not avail. Two quick singles in this over.
Top shot from Gill, inside out, to start the new over by Hartley for a double. Just 2 off the over.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 114/3 (32)
Day 4: 1st Session - India need 78 runs
IND vs ENG LIVE 4th Test Day 4: Important innings for Gill
Shubman Gill needs a good innings here. He has looked great and poor in equal measure in this series so far but if he guides India to a win here, it will do his confidence a world of good. Rotating the strike is key here and both the the batters need to do that. This will not let spinners dominate.
IND 307 & 107/3 (30)
CRR: 3.57
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja has walked in to bat at number 5 and he and Gill aim to stitch a stand here. Just 86 needed and India need not panick here. Half an hour to go for lunch and some more wickets before the break will put England in driver's seat.
IND 307 & 106/3 (28.4)
CRR: 3.7
IND vs ENG: India Lose Rohit, Patidar In Quick Succession
OUT! One more wicket for England as Bashir strikes and removes Patidar, who continues to have a poor series. He departs for a duck. Bat-pad Pope catches an inside edge as a disappointed Patidar walks back.
IND 307 & 100/3 (26.3)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score 4th Test: England Remove Rohit Sharma For 55
Big wicket for England. They get Rohit's wicket. He is walking back after scoring a well-made 55. Hartley lured him to come down the track and then beat him to get Hitman eventually stumped.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 99/2 (25.1)
Day 4: 1st Session - India need 93 runs
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Pressure on Gill
England building pressure on Shubman Gill. He is batting wth strike rate in 20s at the start of the innings. They are luring him to break the shackles and look for the big shot. Hartley and Bashir bowling well.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 97/1 (24)
CRR: 4.04
Day 4: 1st Session - India need 95 runs
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Hartley, Bashir bowling in tandem
Spinners continue the hunt wickets for England. Rohit has been guiding Gill from the other end to keep going and do not take any unncessary risk like Jaiswal. Only 99 runs required now and it can be easily done with wickets in hand. Drinks taken.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 93/1 (22)
Day 4: 1st Session - India need 99 runs
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma slams fifty
Rohit Sharma slams a half-century. When the pressure is on, the leaders steps up yet agin. 50 off 69 balls and he needs to cotinue doing the job. Shubman Gill has joinedthe captain in the middle.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 90/1 (19.5)
Day 4: 1st Session - India need 102 runs
IND vs ENG LIVE: Yashasvi Jaiswal Falls As India Lose 1st Wicket
That's the end of Jaiswal who made 37 off 44 balls. He danced down the track off Root to hit him for six but ended up slicing it to backward point where Anderson took a diving catch. India lose first wicket.
IND 307 & 86/1 (18.2)
CRR: 4.69
IND vs ENG LIVE: 9,000 FC runs for Rohit
Bashir was bashed for 11 runs off the last over. Hartley continues and Jaiswal, Rohit look to boss them. Jaiswal is playing sweeps and reverse-sweeps to counter the spin. Rohit is nearing fifty as India look comfortable in the middle.
IND 307 & 83/0 (17)
CRR: 4.88
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Jaiswal survives
Hartley comes into the attack and he almost gets Jaiswal LBW. England appealed but umpire Dharmasena says no. England take review and there was an inside edge on to the pads. Ben Stokes is frustrated as they lose a review. Jaiswal finishes the over with a boundary. India sailing smoothly.
IND 307 & 71/0 (15)
CRR: 4.73
Day 4: 1st Session - India need 121 runs
IND vs ENG LIVE: 9,000 FC runs for Rohit
Rohit Sharma has just achieved a landmark, going past 9,000 runs in first class cricket. Anderson with a good over but the England bowlers look far from getting a wicket as runs are coming smootly.
IND 307 & 61/0 (13)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Rohit, Jaiswal Take India Past 50
Brilliant shot from Rohit to hit Anderson for a six. Aimed at his body, Rohit hits a pick up shot to watch the ball sail over the cow corner region for a maximum. India openers look relaxed today which is a good sign. Bashir bowls from the other end and is bowling right lines. India go past fifty as well.
IND 307 & 56/0 (11.3)
LIVE Score IND vs ENG: Bashir from the other end
Anderson bowls a maiden as Day 4 begins. Rohit happy to play six dots. Shoaib Bashir from the other end as England employe pace and spin from two ends. This first hour very crucial for both the teams.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 40/0 (9.2)
Day 4: 1st Session - India need 152 runs
IND vs ENG LIVE: Anderson to start the day with the ball
It is James Anderson who has the ball in hand as he aims for his 700th wicket in Tests to make history. England look pumped up. Rohit and Jaiswal enter the ground. England need to put pressure back on India with wickets in first half and hour.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 40/0 (8)
Day 4: 1st Session - India need 152 runs
India Vs England 4th Test: Anderson nears 700 Test wickets
While a win for England will be on top of his min, James Anderson will be hoping he also becomes the third-ever bowler in world cricket to claim 700 Test wickets and join Shane Warner (708) and Mutthiah Muralitharan (800) in the elite list. He is just 2 away from this huge milestone.
Day 4 begins in just ten minutes.
IND vs ENG LIVE: Bashir, Hartley Key For England
India and England will be fighting for the top honours in the ongoing 4th Test. India's nose slightly in front with just 152 required. Think England will start straightaway with spinners. More overs to Anderson will also help if he starts getting reverse early.
ENG 353 & 145
IND 307 & 40/0 (8)
Day 3: Stumps - India need 152 runs
India vs England 4th Test LIVE: When does the day begin?
The Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and England will start at 9.30 am IST. Rohit and Yashasvi will resume innings at 40 for no loss. 152 runs needed to win. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: India's Poor Chasing Record Since 2014
India have not been a great chasing side in the last ten years, even at home. Here's a telling stat: India have never chased down a 150+ target in 4th innings since 2014 at home. Can they end this unwanted streak in Ranchi today?
India Vs England 4th Test LIVE: What England Need To Do In First Session Today
England don't have time left in this game. India require more 152 to win and the only way the visitors can win from here is by picking all ten wickets. Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley should resume things on Day 4 and look to remove at least the openers. If England found India struggling at the start, they would be back in the game big time.
India Vs England Day 4, 4th Test LIVE: What India needs to do in morning session?
India are in commanding position to win this Test match as they have ten wickets in hand with 152 more to get. What Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal must control his keeping wickets in hand and not be ultra-aggressive with the bat. If India manage to lose no or just 1wickets in the first session, pressure will be on England.
LIVE India vs England 4th Test: Spinners shine for India
Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin were the heroes for Team India on Day 3 as they bowled out England for a mere total in the third innings and India now are in fine condition to win this contest.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: What to expect from Day 4?
Day 4 can be a straight script, India can easily win this Test with ten wickets in hand and a low par target is there for them. Otherwise, England can do something magical and get as many wickets as possible in the start.
IND: 40/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Ashwin, Kuldeep shine
R Ashwin took five wickets and Kuldeep Yadav took four for India on Day 3 of the fourth Test. India will look to seal the tomorrow as soon as possible.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Record day for Ashwin
R Ashwin has taken over Anil Kumble for most Test wickets at home in India with a fifer against England today. Checkout the top 5 list of bowlers below.
R Ashwin Overtakes Anil Kumble For Most Test Wickets In India, Full List Here - In Pics
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Ashwin on Kuldeep's performance
Ashwin (3/3): It was hard on him (Kuldeep) yesterday, we sent him to bat a bit too early than what he would have desired. I felt his defence was good, he showed a lot of grit and composure, kept the dressing room calm and it was even better from Jurel I thought, for someone who was playing just his second Test match, he showed great composure, trusted his defence, had a great gameplan, didn't go bonkers, picked the right bowlers to hit and yeah, it gave us a great boost.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: England's likely gameplan
England's likely gameplan would be hoping for a miracle tomorrow. They need to take wickets as soon as possible. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to seal the deal tomorrow as soon as possible.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Young Team India
A young Team India with plenty of less experienced players has shown their class. First Dhruv Jurel and then the splendid bowling from Ashwin and Kuldeep has got them in complete control of this contest.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: India in complete control
Team India produced a fantastic performance on Day 3 of this Test. Coach Dravid would be very happy with how his side have bounced back after Day 2 as England were all over India yesterday.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: India on top
Team India are in complete control of this contest. Rohit Sharma and co just need 152 runs more to secure the series and this match. England need a miracle on Day 4.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Rohit completes 4,000 runs
Rohit Sharma has completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket for India. His team are 40/0 and need just 152 runs to win this Test match and secure this series against England.
LIVE IND vs ENG: India on top at stumps
That is it for Day 3. India are 40/0 in 8 overs and they need 152 runs more to win this contest. England need a miracle tomorrow to win this contest.
IND: 40/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Sharma on the charge
Rohit Sharma is on the charge for India. Captain is batting on 22 off 21 balls with 4 fours so far. England in deep trouble at the moment.
IND: 34/0 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: India need 187 runs
India need 187 runs with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the batting for them. Tom Hartley and Joe Root attack the stumps for England.
IND: 9/0 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: England bowled out for 145
That is it! R Ashwin takes a fifer and Kuldeep Yadav has taken four wickets for India. England are bowled out for 145 runs in their second innings.
ENG: 145 (53.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs England 4th Test: England lead by 190 runs
England currently lead by 190 runs at the moment. Ben Foakes is on 16 off 73 balls at the moment. Kuldeep and Ashwin into the attack.
ENG: 145/8 (52.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs England 4th Test: Ashwin comes in
R Ashwin comes into the attack for India with Kuldeep Yadav attack from the other end. Ben Foakes and Shoaib Bashir in the middle for England.
ENG: 142/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: England need a miracle
England need a miracle at the moment as they are eight down at the moment. India in complete control of this contest at the moment.
ENG: 139/8 (46.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: India on top
India are on top of this contest at the moment as England are eight down with Shoaib Bashir and Ben Foakes in the middle. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja continue attack for India.
ENG: 136/8 (44 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: England 8 Down
Robinson's LBW decision is upheld after review as the ball spun back in to beat his forward prod, striking in line with the middle and around the knee-roll, confirming England's loss of their 8th wicket to Kuldeep Yadav's classical spin bowling, with the decision favouring India.
Live Score ENG 133/8 (41) CRR: 3.24
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 179 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes Again
Tom Hartley's innings comes to an end as he is caught by Sarfaraz Khan off Kuldeep Yadav for 7 runs off 25 balls, including a six, marking another breakthrough for India against England.
Live Score ENG 133/7 (40.3) CRR: 3.28
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 179 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Hartley Playing Shots
Tom Hartley opts for a risky reverse-sweep, managing a single off Kuldeep Yadav, while Foakes collects another run with a shot to deep mid-wicket, as England continues to accumulate runs cautiously against India.
Live Score ENG 133/6 (40) CRR: 3.33
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 179 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Huge Six By Tom
Tom Hartley smashes a six off Jadeja's delivery, showcasing his ability to play big shots as he clears his front foot and sends the ball soaring over wide mid-wicket, adding valuable runs to England's total.
Live Score ENG 130/6 (38) CRR: 3.42
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 176 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Need To Wrap Up The Innings
Tom Hartley defends solidly against Jadeja's flighted deliveries, staying back and blocking with a straight bat, as Foakes manages a single with a push into the gap, maintaining England's resistance against India.
Live Score ENG 122/6 (36) CRR: 3.39
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 168 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jadeja Strikes On First Ball After Tea
Bairstow departs for a first-ball duck, caught by Rajat Patidar off Jadeja, a significant breakthrough further boosting India's momentum.
Live Score ENG 120/6 (33.1) CRR: 3.62
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 166 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Tea Called
India dominate the session by taking 5 crucial wickets. However, the match is still in balance as England is leading by 166 runs. R Ashwin took three wickets at the top while Kuldeep Yadav took two more wickets towards the end of the session.
Live Score ENG 120/5 (33) CRR: 3.64
Day 3: Tea Break - England lead by 166 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Kuldeep removes Stokes
Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Stokes for 4 runs as the delivery pitched around leg stump, deceiving Stokes to lose his wicket, providing a breakthrough for India against England.
Live Score ENG 120/5 (32.3) CRR: 3.69
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 166 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Maiden Over By Jadeja
Bairstow faces a tight over from Jadeja, surviving a close call as a slider narrowly misses the off stump, while Stokes earlier escaped an LBW appeal, bringing some fortune for England in their innings against India.
Live Score ENG 120/4 (32) CRR: 3.75
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 166 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Another Umpires Call
Stokes survives a close LBW appeal after a sharp-spinning delivery from Jadeja clips the leg stump, with the on-field decision upheld, prompting a wry smile as the review doesn't overturn the decision.
Live Score ENG 117/4 (30) CRR: 3.9
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 163 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes
Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Crawley for 60 runs with a well-directed delivery that turns big, hitting middle and leg stump, a crucial breakthrough as Crawley was the mainstay of England's batting lineup, despite earlier efforts to manipulate the field.
Live Score ENG 110/4 (28.3) CRR: 3.86
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 156 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Need Wicket Of Crawley
Crawley collects a single off an overpitched delivery from Jadeja, who impresses with his variations and rhythm, keeping Crawley in check as he defends against the turning deliveries, contributing to an intense battle between England and India.
Live Score ENG 110/3 (28) CRR: 3.93
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 156 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: England Back On Top
Bairstow and Crawley manage singles off Jadeja, with Crawley escaping an outside edge before collecting a boundary, as England eyes a challenging fourth innings chase against India, with the last successful 150+ chase in India dating back to March 2013.
Live Score ENG 106/3 (26) CRR: 4.08
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 152 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Fifty For Crawley
Crawley reaches his 13th Test fifty with a well-timed tuck to square leg off Jadeja, having counterattacked effectively after England lost two quick wickets, earning applause from both the Barmy Army and the England team.
Live Score ENG 98/3 (24.2) CRR: 4.03
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 144 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow Cuts Ashwin
Bairstow executes a bold cut shot for four runs off a shortish delivery from Ashwin, while Crawley adds to the tally with a couple of runs off a leg-side delivery, showcasing England's aggressive approach against India.
Live Score ENG 95/3 (23) CRR: 4.13
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 141 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Need Wickets
Crawley drives to long-off for two runs as Patidar's fumble allows the extra run, while Bairstow confidently flicks a flighted delivery to long-on, adding to England's score against India.
Live Score ENG 88/3 (21) CRR: 4.19
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 134 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jonny Bairstow On Attack
Ashwin maintains control with variations, as Crawley defends off the front foot while Bairstow showcases skillful shot selection, including a confident off-drive for four runs, aiding England's innings against India.
Live Score ENG 76/3 (19) CRR: 4
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 122 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: 3rd One For Ashwin
Ashwin dismisses Root lbw for 11 runs, with a successful review confirming the ball pitched in line and was hitting the stumps, marking a significant breakthrough for India against England.
Live Score ENG 65/3 (17) CRR: 3.82
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 111 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Need A Change
Ashwin maintains pressure with precise deliveries, as Root defends cautiously and Crawley manages to rotate strike with a single against India's spin attack.
Live Score ENG 63/2 (15) CRR: 4.2
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 109 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Search For Wickets
Jadeja keeps Root and Crawley quiet with tight lines, as they manage singles with controlled shots through the off-side and mid-wicket region.
Live Score ENG 55/2 (13) CRR: 4.23
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 101 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Crawley Take On Ashwin
Crawley plays a beautiful lofted drive off Ashwin's flighted delivery, hitting two fours in the over, showcasing his excellent footwork and timing.
Live Score ENG 38/2 (9) CRR: 4.22
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 84 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Double Strike For Ashwin
Ashwin strikes twice in consecutive deliveries, trapping Ollie Pope lbw with a straight delivery that clips the top of middle, despite Pope's review, leaving him dismissed for a pair and Ashwin on the verge of a hat-trick.
Live Score ENG 19/2 (5) CRR: 3.8
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 65 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: R Ashiwn Draws First Blood
Ashwin strikes early, inducing Duckett to lunge forward with the drift, resulting in a caught-and-bowled opportunity for Sarfaraz Khan, crucial for India's early breakthrough.
Live Score ENG 19/1 (4.5) CRR: 3.93
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 65 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jadeja From Other End
Jadeja troubles Crawley with variations outside off, while Duckett cleverly maneuvers a lap sweep for a boundary as England continues to consolidate their lead against India.
Live Score ENG 13/0 (3) CRR: 4.33
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 59 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Ashwin Starts For India
Ashwin starts post-lunch session with probing deliveries, inducing a single for Duckett and testing Crawley's defense as England looks to build on their lead against India.
Live Score ENG 2/0 (1) CRR: 2
Day 3: 2nd Session - England lead by 48 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Lunch Break
England secured a 46-run lead, but India gained momentum with notable performances from Jurel and Kuldeep. Despite Kuldeep's dismissal, Jurel's resilient partnership with Akash Deep showcased his composure and adaptability. Bashir's maiden fifer tilted the game in England's favor, limiting India's performance below expectations.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India all out
Tom Hartley bowls a ripping delivery to Dhruv Jurel, who defends but misses as the ball turns sharply, hitting the off stump, leaving Jurel dismayed despite his impressive knock of 90 runs, receiving applause from both teams and the crowd.
LIVE Score IND 307 (103.2) CRR: 2.97
Day 3: Innings Break - India trail by 46 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India 9 Down
Shoaib Bashir claims a fifer with a smart slider that deceives Akash Deep, catching him on the back foot defense and adjudged LBW, confirming a significant breakthrough in the match.
LIVE Score IND 293/9 (101) CRR: 2.9
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 60 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Six By Jurel
Akash Deep fends off a delivery with extra bounce while Jurel drives one to the fielder at extra-cover before confidently smashing a six and defending solidly against Shoaib Bashir's variations.
LIVE Score IND 287/8 (100) CRR: 2.87
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 66 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jurel On Attack
Akash Deep pads away a spinning delivery, while Dhruv Jurel confidently takes singles, survives a false shot, and then unleashes boundaries with a powerful flat hit for four and a bold lofted six straight down the ground off Shoaib Bashir's bowling.
LIVE Score IND 279/8 (97) CRR: 2.88
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 74 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jurel Breaks Shackles
Dhruv Jurel mixes solid defence with a well-executed slog sweep for a boundary, showcasing control and aggression against Hartley's bowling.
LIVE Score IND 265/8 (94) CRR: 2.82
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 88 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India Need Another Partnership
Akash Deep defends solidly while Dhruv Jurel reaches a half-century and displays cautious shot selection, flicking for a single and attempting a sweep but missing, ultimately denying a run off the last delivery.
LIVE Score IND 260/8 (92) CRR: 2.83
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 93 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Fifty For Jurel
Dhruv Jurel notches his maiden Test fifty with a watchful punch off the back foot through mid-on, receiving applause from teammates and acknowledging the crowd's support with a salute and bat raise.
LIVE Score IND 256/8 (90) CRR: 2.84
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 97 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Finally Breakthrough For England
Kuldeep Yadav falls disappointingly, bowled by Anderson after a resilient innings, departing for 28 runs off 131 balls, having fought valiantly but ultimately unable to prevent his dismissal.
LIVE Score IND 253/8 (88.3) CRR: 2.86
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 100 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Jurel Near Fifty
Anderson troubles Kuldeep with a delivery shaping back in, while Jurel collects singles confidently amidst a couple of appeals and solid defensive strokes.
LIVE Score IND 252/7 (87.1) CRR: 2.89
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 101 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: This is most balls KD has faced in Test innings
Kuldeep shows solid defense against Bashir's variations, while Jurel confidently pushes for singles, displaying a strong batting technique.
LIVE Score IND 247/7 (85) CRR: 2.91
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 106 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: James Anderson Is Here!
Jurel negotiates Anderson's deliveries well, showcasing solid defence and a cautious approach, while Kuldeep's impressive batting earns praise for his resilience against both pace and spin on a challenging pitch.
LIVE Score IND 241/7 (83) CRR: 2.9
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 112 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: England Take 2nd New Ball
Kuldeep edges for a single, while Jurel impresses with a boundary and a single off Robinson, who continues with the second new ball and maintains pressure with two slips in place.
LIVE Score IND 236/7 (81) CRR: 2.91
Day 3: 1st Session - India trail by 117 runs