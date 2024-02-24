Highlights, IND VS ENG 4th Test Cricket Scorecard: Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill Take India To Win As Hosts Seal Series 3-1

Shubman Gill struck a fifty in the second innings of the Ranchi Test to help India chase down the target set by England. Dhruv Jurel also played a god hand, again, in the second innings as India sealed the fourth Test win by 5 wickets. India have now won their 17th Test series at home. Earlier, Rohit Sharma slammed 55 and departed in morning session of Day 4 in the fourth Test going on at Ranchi. He was the second Indian wicket to fall after Yashasvi Jaiswal who perished trying to hit Joe Root out of the park. Rajat Patidar was the third wicket to fall on Day 4 as his wicket opened the game up with Shoaib Bashir striking.

When Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan also fell off successive deliveries, it seemed England were going to take the win but Jurel and Gill stitched a 72-run stand for the sixth wicket to guide India to a win.

Earlier, India had bowled out England for just 145 in the second inning to storm back into the game. Ashwin picked a five-for to dismantle the England batting. Thanks to Dhruv Jurel's gritty 90 and Ashwin and Kuldeep show with the ball, India were able to make a comeback in the Test.

