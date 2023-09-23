Asian Games 2023 India Events Highlights: India Start Day 1 On High Note, Shooters Win Medals

India women beat Bangladesh in the semifinal of cricket at Asian Games 2023 to book a place in the final. They were given a 52-run target after Bangladesh women won the toss and opted to bat first on Sunday, September 24. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues helped India chase down the target in just 8.2 overs. Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar and Co bowled superbly and Indian fielders pulled off two run outs to bowl out Bangladesh for just 51.

India secured first medal of Asian Games in rowing with Arjun Lal and Arvind singh winning the silver. The second medal came in shooting as trio of Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey clinched a silver too in 10m Air Rifle Women's Team event. India will be in action in football, hockey and other event too on Day 1 of Asian Games.

