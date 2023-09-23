Asian Games 2023 India Events Highlights: India Start Day 1 On High Note, Shooters Win Medals
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India win third medal of the day as the women's cricket team beat Bangladesh to book place in final and secure a silver
India women beat Bangladesh in the semifinal of cricket at Asian Games 2023 to book a place in the final. They were given a 52-run target after Bangladesh women won the toss and opted to bat first on Sunday, September 24. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues helped India chase down the target in just 8.2 overs. Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar and Co bowled superbly and Indian fielders pulled off two run outs to bowl out Bangladesh for just 51.
India secured first medal of Asian Games in rowing with Arjun Lal and Arvind singh winning the silver. The second medal came in shooting as trio of Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey clinched a silver too in 10m Air Rifle Women's Team event. India will be in action in football, hockey and other event too on Day 1 of Asian Games.
Check LIVE Updates from Day 1 of Asian Games 2023 match HERE.
Indian football team progesses to round of 16 with a draw against Myanmar on Sunday.
Grandmaster Vidit Santosh Gujrathi loses to IM Kazybek Nogerbek in the second round of men's Chess event. Koneru Humpt and D Harika start well with wins.
Chess: Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujarathi all win their opening-round fixtures in the individual event.
India have lost to Japan in men's Volley Ball quarterfinal. India had earlier shocked South Korea to qualufy for the quarters but their campaign now comes to an end.
India beaten 3-0.
India have lost two sets to Japan in the Men's Volleyball clash and it is the third one going on now. If Japan win the third one, they will seal the game.
Fencing - India's Taniksha Khatri reaches round of 16 in women’s epee individual event with win over Ena Arora.
India and Japan Volley Ball clash getting intense after superb comeback from Indians.
Preeti defeats Jordan's Silina Alhasanat by RSC (Refree Stopped Contest) in round 3 to enter the Quarter-finals at the Asian Games.
India trail 25-16 to Japan in Men's Volleyball.
It’s Japan who has a 10-6 lead in the opening set. Asian No. 1 Japan stretches its lead to 15-8.
The Indian boxer beats Jordan’s S Alhasanat via RSC. Preeti next faces Z Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.
Charan Jot Singh, who was a top seed, has lost to 0-2 to China's Liu Jiacheng. Another Indian Karman Singh goes 1-2 down against Bahrain's Abdulaziz Faqeehi in the round of 32. Both to play in the loser's bracket.
Sathiyan brings India back in the tie against Kazakhstan with a 3-0 (14-12, 11-8, 11-4) win over Aidos Kenzhigulov. Manika Batra loses 1-3 (12-10, 8-11, 7-11, 6-11) to Suthasini Sawettabut and with that, the Indian women’s team loses the round of 16 tie 2-3 to Thailand.
India displayed a dominant game and on expected lines thrashed the low-ranked Uzbekistan 16-0 in men's hockey to move forward in the Asian Games.
Swimming: Indian team in women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay event qualifies for the final after finishing sixth overall in the heat.
In the men’s round of 16 match between India and Kazakhstan, Sharath Kamal loses the opener 1-3 (8-11, 11-9, 6-11, 8-11) to Kirill Gerassimenko.
After winning silver in the team event, Ramita clinches bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event. Mehuli Ghosh, the other Indian who qualified for the final, finished fourth.
Srihari Nataraj finishes 5th in the men’s 100m backstroke heats to qualify for the final. In Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle finai is underway. Indian men's hockey team have lead of 7-0 over Uzbekistan.
Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram have clinched the Bronze in the Men's Coxless Pair Rowing event at AsianGames2022, clocking a stellar time of 6:50:41. Their determination and grit have propelled them to the podium, making India proud.
India score the first goal as Lalit Upadhyay gives India lead in the 7th minute of its Pool A opener.
India’s Tanish George Mathew and Anand Anilkumar Shylaja finish 12th and 17th overall and therefore, fail to qualify for the final.
Rodrigues collectss double to finish things off. India register a thumpin 8-wicket win with plenty of overs to go. They are into the final and have also assured a silver medal. A win without the captain Harmanpreet, who is facing a two-match ban. India will either play Pakistan or Sri Lanka women in the final tomorrow for the gold medal.
BANW 51 (17.5)
INDW 52/2 (8.2)
India Women won by 8 wkts
India near the winning mark. Shafali and Rodrigues closing in on the target, which is just 52. Bangladesh continue to hunt for wickets with spin from both the ends.
Smriti Mandhana departs. Marufa Alter picks wicket. Ball angling away and Mandhana looked to play on the leg side, leading edge flew to point region where she was caught. Mandhana is angry on herself. Jemimah Rodrigues, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Mandhana and Shafali Verma begin the chase on a positive note. This is a brilliant start. Small target and India looks to chase it down in quick time. Pace and spin from two ends. Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter, Left arm orthodox, into the attack.
Gayakwad has dismissed Marufa Akter for a duck. Bangladesh have been bowled out for just 51. Brilliant bowling show from Indians. India need 52 to win and secure a silver medal by booking a place in the final.
Fifty up for Bangladesh in the 16th over. Just then, Devika Vaidya comes in and dismisses Sultana Khatun, who tried to step out and attempt hitting six. Ninth wicket down.
Vastrakar picks another one as she gets rid of Ritu Moni for 8. Bangladesh are now 8 down. Sultana Khatun, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Amanjot Kaur sends back Rabeya Khan for just 3 as Bangladesh lose their seventh wicket. They are now fearing getting bowled out below 50. Deepti Sharma comes to bowl. Nahida Akter, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Banglades lose two more wickets in a cluster and find themselves in deep trouble. Two run outs in the Gayakwad over. Ritu Moni and captain Sultana back to the hut. India have been brilliant in the field while also dropping sitters.
Titas Sadhu sends back Shorna Akter with almost a off-spinner. Bangladesh lose their forth wicket and now all hopes pinned on their captain Sultana. Ritu Moni, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
That's the third wicket. Vastrakar sends back Sobhana Mostary. Leading edge goes up in the air and Mandhana this time takes it safely at mid off. Bangladesh lose their third wicket and are in deep trouble.
India stay on top. Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mostary going slow at the moment, to bring some stability after a terrible start. Smriti Mandhana dropped a dolly at mid off. Poor fielding effort from the team so far.
Bangladesh start on back foot. They have lost two wickets in just the first over. Pooja Vastrakar removes Shamima Sultana leg before wicket. Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Bangladesh have lost the first wicket on just the first ball of the first over. Pooja with the wicket, find the outside edge and sends back Shathi Rani for a golden duck.
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Bangladesh women have won the toss and they have opted to bat first in the semi-final of Asian Games 2023.
India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar
Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis
Indian batter Shafali wreaked havoc on the Malaysia bowling attack by hammering 67 runs from just 39 balls, propelling her team into the Asian Games semifinals. Here are the key highlights of her stunning innings.
Harmanpreet Kaur was given a rest in the match against Malaysia, during which Smriti Mandhana took charge as the team's leader. It is expected that Harmanpreet will return to the playing eleven in the upcoming game.
Due to rain, the quarter-final match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong had to be abandoned. Interestingly, the game was called off before it could even start, with Bangladesh advancing to the semi-finals due to their superior ranking.
In the quarter-finals of the tournament, India faced Malaysia women, but the match had to be abandoned due to rain. India batted first, amassing a total of 173 runs in 15 overs, with Shafali Verma's outstanding performance, scoring 67 runs in just 39 balls, including four boundaries and five maximums. Jemimah Rodrigues provided valuable support, contributing 47 runs in 29 balls. Unfortunately, as the second innings began, the match had to be called off due to rain, resulting in India advancing to the next stage.
Captain: Smriti Mandhana
Vice-captain: Nigar Sultana
Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Fargana Hoque, Jemimah Rodrigues, Murshida Khatun
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar
Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakawad, Sultana Khatun, Nahida Akter
Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (C), Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter
Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kanika Ahuja, Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar
The weather forecast for Hangzhou on September 24 indicates mostly cloudy conditions. There is no chance of rain during the upcoming semi-final match between India Women and Bangladesh Women. The temperature is expected to range from approximately 22 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels ranging between 80-93 percent. The wind speed during the 20-over clash is predicted to be around 7-8 km/h.
So far in the Asian Games, the wicket at the ZJUT Cricket Field in Hangzhou has favoured batsmen. During their quarter-final fixture, the Indian women's team appeared at ease while batting on this pitch. Although the pitch is anticipated to maintain its characteristics, the presence of overcast conditions could potentially slow down the surface. If that happens, spinners might find it useful during the middle overs, while pacers may face a challenging task in achieving success.
Total matches played: 13
India won: 11
Bangladesh won: 02
Nigar Sultana (c), Shamima Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Anusha Bareddy
Standby players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque
India batter Shafali ran havoc on the Malaysia bowling attack as she smashed 67 off 39 balls to get her team to the semifinals of the Asian Games. Take a look at the knock highlights below.
The semifinal of the Asian Games 2023 between India women and Bangladesh women will begin at 6:30 AM (IST) on September 24. After a rain-interrupted clash against Malaysia, India will hope to get a full-game in this one.
Bangladesh will look to seal the spot in the finals but they face tough test against Indian women cricket team tomorrow morning. Will they do the impossible or India will continue their fine form.
Harmanpreet Kaur was rested in the clash against Malaysia which saw Smriti Mandhana leading the team from front. Harmanpreet is likely to make a comeback in the eleven now.
India and Bangladesh women will look to add another chapter to their newly-born rivalry when they take on each other in the cricket semi-final of Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, September 24. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.