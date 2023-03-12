Highlights | UP-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: MI Outclass UP, Win By 8 Wickets
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Can UP stop Mumbai's winning run?
UP Warriorz, led by captain Alyssa Healy's magnificent knock, have earned a morale-boosting victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League (WPL). With their spirits high, they aim to continue their winning streak in the next match against unbeaten Mumbai Indians Women. The upcoming clash, taking place at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, is expected to be a challenging one for the UP Warriorz. Currently placed third in the league with four points from three matches, they are eager to secure their second successive win against Mumbai Indians Women. Their WPL campaign began with a spectacular victory against Gujarat Giants, with Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire leading the charge. Although they lost their second match against Delhi Capitals, Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 90 runs was a display of her class and determination.
In their most recent match, UP Warriorz effortlessly defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Sophie Ecclestone's effective bowling helped to restrict Bangalore to a competitive total of 138, captain Alyssa Healy's explosive performance during her sublime knock of 96 runs off 47 balls paved the way for their comfortable victory. Overall, the UP Warriorz have shown that they are a formidable team and are capable of taking on the best in the league. Their upcoming match against Mumbai Indians Women will undoubtedly be a thrilling encounter, and fans will be eagerly watching to see if the Warriorz can maintain their momentum and secure another victory.
LIVE MIW vs UPW WPL 2023: Mumbai win by 8 wickets
Mumbai Indians win the contest by 8 wickets, brilliant effort by the MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur and other batters. UP Warriorz outclassed in every department tonight by the might Mumbai Indians women's cricket team.
LIVE UPW vs MIW WPL 2023: All eyes on Harmanpreet
All eyes on Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt as match heads into a close finish. Mumbai Indians not giving up, UP Warriorz clueless at the moment as they search for wickets to gain control of this contest.
MIW: 111/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs MIW WPL 2023: MI need to get going
Mumbai Indians in a tricky situation at the moment as both batters are new at the crease. Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt looking to settle down and take a good look at the wicket but they cannot take much time as the runrate will pile up with every dot ball.
MIW: 64/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE MIW vs UPW score and updates: MI off to fine start
Mumbai Indians off to fine start in their chase of 160 runs. Yastika Bhatia and Matthews toying with the UP Warriorz bowling attack at the moment.
MIW: 52/0 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs MIW WPL 2023 score and updates: MI begin chase
Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews begin their chase of 160 runs. UP Warriorz off to bad start in their defence of 160. Mumbai Indians looking to make the most in the powerplay.
MIW: 17/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs MIW WPL 2023 score and updates: UPW: 159/6 (20 Overs)
UP Warriorz finish at 159 runs after 20 overs. Alyssa Healy 58 (46) and Tahliea McGrath 50 (37) got their side to a commanding position but Mumbai Indians bounced back in the death overs taking 5 wickets in quick succession. Mumbai need 160 runs to win now.
LIVE UPW vs MIW WPL 2023 score and updates: Two wickets in one over
Saika Ishaque on fire for Mumbai Indians. First Alyssa Healy LBW and then McGrath stumped by Yastika Bhatia. What an over by the left-arm spinner to turn the tables on UP Warriorz. Mumbai Indians bounce back right into the contest.
UPW: 141/4 (16.5 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs MIW WPL 2023 score and updates: UP on top with Healy
UP Warriorz are on top of their game Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath in the middle. Brilliant batting by both batters so far, Mumbai Indians clueless at the moment as both batters look in fine rhythm.
UPW: 123/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs MIW WPL 2023 score and updates: UP on top
Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath in the middle for UP Warriorz. Mumbai Indians desperate for a wicket at the moment as both batters keep the runrate going for UP.
UPW- 91/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs MIW WPL 2023 score and updates: Healy on the charge
Alyssa Healy batting on 23 off 19, she started off slow today but now looks in fine rhythm to attack the Mumbai Indians bowling lineup. Harmanpreet Kaur and co are looking for wickets to put the pressure on UP Warriorz.
UPW: 40/1 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE UP-W vs MI-W WPL 2023: Action begins
Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya open the batting for UP Warrioz. Ishaque and Nat Sciver-Brunt attack the stumps for Mumbai Indians. UP will eye a target above 180 runs at this venue.
UPW: 3/0 (1.3 Overs)
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023: Playing XIs
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
LIVE UPW vs MIW WPL 2023: Toss report
UP Warriorz have won the toss and Alyssa Healy opts to bat first against the Mumbai Indians.
WPL 2023 LIVE: Hayley Matthews' reveals her life secrets
Hayley Matthews reveals her favourite snack among other things. Watch the video below.
Favourite Mumbai snack _
Cricketing idol _
...and a special mention for @serenawilliams _
Here's a fun chat with @mipaltan's Hayley Matthews that you don't want to miss ahead of the #UPWvMI clash! #TATAWPL | @MyNameIs_Hayley pic.twitter.com/sPrTVkEXlU
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 12, 2023
UP-W vs MI-W LIVE Updates: Lisa Sthalekar on team strategy
"Jon (Lewis, UPW coach) basically kind of articulated the style of play and has felt coming into women's cricket that spin plays an important role in T20 cricket. So yeah, we kind of went with that, and I was more than comfortable. As you know, I'm all for spinners. The new bowlers can take a bit of the shine off and we keep going so and so from an auction point of view, it was like trying to complement all of them as well" - Lisa Sthalekar, Warriorz mentor, on team's spin-heavy auction strategy.
UP-W vs MI-W LIVE: WPL 2023 Points Table
Mumbai Indians sit atop the table with 3 wins from 3 games. UP Warriorz are third on the table with 2 wins from 3 games.
UP vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: Check out squads
UP Warriorz Squad: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates: Probable 11s
MI-W Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
UPW Probable XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians score and updates: MI in WPL
Mumbai has remained unbeaten in the tournament thus far, defeating Gujarat Giants (by 143 runs), Royal Challengers Bangalore (by 9 wickets), and Delhi Capitals (by 8 wickets) with ease, resulting in one-sided and rather dull affairs. Saika Ishaque, the left-arm spinner, has been a standout performer with the ball, currently holding the Purple Cap, while Hayley Matthews is in second place in the Orange Cap race. Despite Harmanpreet Kaur's ill-fortune with the toss, the team has barely made any mistakes due to the depth of their XI, which covers all bases. MI has four of its bowlers among the top-10 wicket-takers in the tournament and is the sole team to have taken all 30 wickets of the opposition.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians score and updates: Weather Report
As the Indian summer begins, the weather on the day of the tournament is expected to be scorching hot and humid, with temperatures reaching as high as 35oC. However, the nights may provide some relief as the temperature is expected to drop as low as 22oC. There is also a chance of summer showers and a few cloudy days during the tournament.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians score and updates: Pitch Report
On Sunday's match at Brabourne Stadium, the batters are expected to dominate the game with minimal movement expected from the red-soil pitch, especially in the initial overs of the match. Spinners are unlikely to get much turn off the pitch and will need to focus on varying their lengths to maintain their economy rates. However, pacers are also not expected to get much help from the pitch, making it a tough day for bowlers overall.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians score and updates: Top Fantasy Picks
Alyssa Healy
Harmanpreet Kaur
Deepti Sharma
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians score and updates: Expected top bowler: Sophie Ecclestone
The top-ranked T20I bowler in the world, Sophie Ecclestone demonstrated her abilities once again in the last game by capturing four wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore. She has already amassed seven wickets with some economical spells across three innings in WPL 2023 and is expected to add more to her tally on Sunday.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians score and updates: Expected top batter: Alyssa Healy
The prominent Australian batswoman delivered a remarkable performance in the previous game, smashing an unbeaten 96 off only 47 deliveries with the help of 18 boundaries and a six against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Although she only scored 31 runs in the first two matches, she appears to be in excellent form now and will look to maintain her ominous touch throughout the remainder of the tournament.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians score and updates: Probable Playing XIs
UP Warriorz:
Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mumbai Indian Women:
Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians score and updates: Pitch Report
The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is known for being a batting-friendly pitch in T20 cricket. With an average first innings score of 179 in the four WPL games played there, the ground offers a fast outfield and ample opportunities for batters to score big runs. While spin bowlers might find more success than pacers, spectators can anticipate a high-scoring match on Sunday.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians score and updates: Match Details
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Date & Time: March 12, 07:30 PM IST
Telecast & Live Streaming: Sports18 & JioCinema
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Women's Premier League 2023. Today's Match is between UP and Mumbai, this is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match. Stay Tuned!
