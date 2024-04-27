Advertisement
Highlights, LSG vs RR Scorecard IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Shines As RR Beat LSG

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals (LSG vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RR Are Table Toppers While LSG Are Ranked 4th. 

LIVE Score LSG vs RR In IPL 2024: In the clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), the top-of-the-table Royals face a challenge from the resurgent LSG, with a win potentially narrowing the points gap. Both teams exhibit strong form, with LSG and RR boasting consecutive victories leading up to their encounter. Equipped with potent batting line-ups and versatile bowling attacks, the match promises a close contest. LSG anticipates the return of Mayank Yadav while RR may introduce Sandeep Sharma and possibly Keshav Maharaj if conditions favour spin. Key players like Quinton de Kock and R Ashwin are under scrutiny to deliver standout performances. The pitch's nature, whether red or black soil, adds intrigue, particularly for LSG's spin-heavy strategy. Despite the intense competition for playoff spots, both teams emphasize the importance of focusing on their own game rather than external factors. RR attributes their success to collective team contributions rather than individual brilliance, exemplifying their strong start to the season.

Follow LIVE Updates From Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Match Here.

27 April 2024
23:15 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: RR win

Sanju Samson has played a sensational knock against LSG to guide his team over the line. Dhruv Jurel along side him also played a brilliant knock.

RR: 199/3 (19 Overs)

23:00 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals On Top

RR on top of this contest with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel set in the middle cruising their team to victory at the Ekana Stadium.

RR: 170/3 (17 Overs)

22:48 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: RR Bounce Back

Rajasthan Royals are back in this contest as Samson and Jurel in the middle keep them going. Bishnoi brought into the attack now.

RR: 146/3 (15.2 Overs)

22:34 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Samson in the mood

Sanju Samson in the mood and it looks like he will cruise RR to win tonight against the Lucknow Super Giants.

RR: 112/3 (12.2 Overs)

22:19 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Parag departs

Riyan Parag is trapped by the experienced Amit Mishra and LSG are on a roll at the moment. A time out has been taken and it looks like RR are in deep trouble.

RR: 78/3 (9 Overs)

22:02 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs RR: Powerplay done

Powerplay is finished and RR have got 60 runs on the board in the first six with the loss of one wicket which is of Jos Buttler.

RR: 60/1 (6 Overs)

21:48 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs RR: RR On Top

Rajasthan Royals on top of this chase with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal starting bright in the powerplay. LSG looking for an early wicket.

RR: 35/0 (3.3 Overs)

21:25 PM

LIVE IPL 2024: LSG Post 196

Lucknow Super Giants get to 196 runs as KL Rahul and his batters contribute to get to a commanding total after losing two early wickets of De Kock and Stoinis.

LSG: 196/5 (20 Overs)

21:06 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Pooran departs

Nicholas Pooran departs but Badoni is still in the middle and he is joined by Krunal Pandya now. Rajasthan Royals will surely look to restrict Lucknow under 200 now.

LSG: 178/5 (18 Overs)

20:50 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: LSG On Top

LSG on top as KL Rahul is batting brilliantly in the middle on 71 off just 43 deliveries with 2 sixes and 8 fours in the middle.

LSG: 150/3 (15 Overs)

20:32 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Fifty for Hooda

Deepak Hooda completes his fifty in 30 balls and LSG are in control of this contest with this tremendous partnership between Hooda and Rahul.

LSG: 121/2 (11.5 Overs)

20:23 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Fifty for Rahul

KL Rahul has completed his fifty in 31 balls and it is the elegant batting from him which gets his team a commanding position now.

LSG: 94/2 (10 Overs)

20:11 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Big Over

Avesh Khan taken to the cleaners as he gives away 21 runs from that over. RR need a time out now and it has been taken. LSG back in this contest.

LSG: 75/2 (8 Overs)

20:01 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Powerplay done

Sandeep Sharma and Trent Boult have given Sanju Samson the start he wanted from his side but KL Rahul along side Deepak Hooda will not give up easy.

LSG: 46/2 (6 Overs)

19:53 PM

LIVE IPL 2024: RR In Control

Rajasthan Royals are in control of this contest after two early wickets of De Kock and Stoinis in the powerplay.

LSG: 26/2 (4 Overs)

19:08 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Playing 11s

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

19:02 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs RR: Toss Report

RR captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants.

18:32 PM

LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Team Contributions vs. Individual Brilliance

RR's success was attributed to collective team efforts rather than reliance on individual brilliance, exemplifying the essence of teamwork in cricket.

17:32 PM

LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Playoff Implications

With both teams eyeing playoff berths, every match becomes crucial, emphasizing the intense competition and the race for a coveted spot in the playoffs.

17:12 PM

LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: R Ashwin's Influence

Ashwin's economy rate and role in containing left-handed batters were under scrutiny, emphasizing the evolving dynamics of T20 cricket strategies. He has not got many wickets this year and tonight can be the one where he can strike.

16:33 PM

LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Pitch Dynamics

The debate between red and black soil pitches added an intriguing dimension, with LSG's spin-heavy strategy contrasting RR's formidable spin attack.

15:46 PM

LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Player Spotlight

Quinton de Kock: Despite a quieter IPL season, de Kock's role as a key batsman for LSG was scrutinized, highlighting the importance of finding form in crucial matches.

15:00 PM

LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Sandeep Sharma's Impact

RR's Sandeep Sharma made a significant return from injury, showcasing his prowess with match-turning figures of 5 for 18 against Mumbai Indians.

 

14:01 PM

LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav's Return

LSG eagerly awaited the comeback of Mayank Yadav, potentially strengthening their lineup and adding depth to their bowling attack.

 

13:27 PM

LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Formidable Top Orders

Both teams boast strong top orders, but inconsistencies in the middle order raise questions about stability under pressure.

12:54 PM

LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Varied Bowling Attacks

With diverse bowling arsenals, including spin and pace options, LSG and RR present tactical challenges for opposition batsmen.

12:26 PM

LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Battle of Titans

LSG and RR, both in top form, clashed in a high-stakes encounter, showcasing the fierce competition and unpredictability of T20 cricket.

12:22 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from LSG vs RR game stay tuned with Zee News.

