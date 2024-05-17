Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749917
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

HIGHLIGHTS, MI Vs LSG Scorecard, IPL 2024: LSG Beat MI By 18 Runs

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants (MI vs LSG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Hardik Pandya's MI take on KL Rahul's LSG.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 12:18 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

In the final showdown of IPL 2024 season for Mumbai Indians (MI), the iconic Wankhede Stadium will have the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 17th as visitors for the home team. MI, having endured a rollercoaster ride this season, find themselves already eliminated from playoff contention. Despite a recent resounding victory over LSG, their current position at the bottom of the points table leaves them with only pride to play for in this encounter.

On the other hand, LSG's journey has been marred by inconsistency, particularly evident in their recent string of defeats. While statistically, there exists a slim chance for them to secure a playoff spot, the odds are stacked against them, making their postseason aspirations seem more like a distant dream.

Follow LIVE Updates From MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Here.

17 May 2024
23:48 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Gone!

Nehal Wadhera caught by Krunal Pandya bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. MI go five down and they are in deep trouble now.

MI: 120/5 (14.3 Overs)

23:35 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Gone

Rohit Sharma departs as MI go 3 down and now the pressure is on Mumbai, Hardik Pandya joins Ishan Kishan in the middle. LSG are back in this contest.

MI: 115/3 (13 Overs)

23:19 IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Gone!

Suryakumar Yadav takes on the sweep shot and it is caught by Ravi Bishnoi at deep. MI go 2 down in blink of an eye.

MI: 89/2 (9.2 Overs)

23:11 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Rohit hits fifty

Rohit Sharma completes his fiery fifty and MI are off to a flying start at the moment. Brevis also joins the party with a six off Naveen-ul-Haq.

MI: 88/0 (8.3 Overs)

22:51 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Rohit continues onslasught

The rain has stopped and the field is clear to play as we begin action once again. Rohit Sharma continues to dominate the LSG inside the powerplay in chase of 215.

MI: 52/0 (5.4 Overs)

22:16 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Rain Stops Play

Rain has stopped play, no one saw this coming and that too in Mumbai tonight. Players rush off the field. Oh what a waste of time we are having just when it was getting interesting.

MI: 33/0 (3.5 Overs)

22:04 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Chase Begins

Rohit Sharma batting on 20 off 13 balls with 2 sixes and a four. MI off to a fine start in their chase of 215 runs. Ishan Kishan has been replaced by Dewald Brevis as Rohit's partner tonight.

MI: 33/0 (3.4 Overs)

21:32 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs MI: Lucknow Post 214

Lucknkow Super Giants post a massive total of 214 runs thanks to that fiery innings of 75 off just 29 balls from Nicholas Pooran and a handy cameo from Badoni in the end.

LSG: 214/6 (20 Overs)

21:22 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs MI: Chawla on fire

KL Rahul 55 (41) caught by Thushara bowled by Piyush Chawla. LSG go six down as they lose their skipper in the end after Pooran.

LSG: 187/6 (18.2 Overs)

21:03 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs MI: Pooran on fire

Nicholas Pooran on fire, he is batting on 66 off 23 balls at the moment. KL Rahul on the other end also needs to get going now.

LSG: 161/3 (15.2 Overs)

20:43 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs MI: Pooran gets going

Nicholas Pooran with a four and six. KL Rahul is also getting his rhythm back, he is batting on 40 off 33 balls. MI need a wicket quickly.

LSG: 98/3 (12.2 Overs)

20:35 IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Chawla on fire

Piyush Chawla on fire as he takes another wicket for MI. Deepak Hooda caught by Nehal Wadhera bowled by Piyush Chawla. LSG bring in Nicholas Pooran.

LSG: 80/3 (10.5 Overs)

20:12 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Gone!

Marcus Stoinis LBW by Piyush Chawla. MI get another wicket in the powerplay, the leggie gets smashed for a couple of sixes but keeps his cool until the end of the over.

LSG: 56/2 (7 Overs)

20:03 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Tight From Tendulkar

Tight start from Tendulkar, he gives away just runs in his two overs bowled so far. LSG off to a steady start after losing Padikkal early.

LSG: 35/1 (5 Overs)

19:51 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: DRS Taken

Arjun Tendulkar with a tremendous over for MI. LSG take a LBW review which was given out and Marcus Stoinis is saved by that one.

LSG: 14/1 (3 Overs)

19:39 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: GONE!

Devdutt Padikkal LBW by Thushara. LSG have lost their first wicket and the dry run for Padikkal continues. He will finish the season with a forgetful year for him.

LSG: 4/1 (1 Over)

19:21 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Playing 11s

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

19:03 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Toss Report

MI captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against LSG.

18:18 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Toss Coming Up

The toss for MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match will be coming up shortly. Both captains, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will flip the toss coin at 7 PM (IST).

17:38 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Rohit's last game for MI?

Will this be Rohit Sharma's last game for MI? With numerous rumours and reports suggesting rift inside the MI camp, fans on social media are paying their respect to Rohit thinking he will play his last match for Mumbai tonight.

17:07 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Rohit Sharma needs runs

Rohit Sharma has been failing to impress after the starting of this season. He has scored a century this year but has failed to score in recent games for MI.

16:03 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Game Of Pride

It is a matter of pride for both teams to entertain fans and get a win tonight after a not so impressive season, Mumbai will look to finish with a win in desperate fashion.

14:44 IST

IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Impact of Weather and Pitch Conditions

A red-soil surface with even bounce and the possibility of dew suggests a high-scoring game. The toss could play a crucial role due to these conditions.

13:50 IST

IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: MI’s Home Advantage

MI boasts a strong home record, winning eight of their 13 home games since IPL 2023, providing them a potential edge at Wankhede Stadium.

 

13:50 IST

IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: MI’s Home Advantage

MI boasts a strong home record, winning eight of their 13 home games since IPL 2023, providing them a potential edge at Wankhede Stadium.

 

13:34 IST

IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Bumrah’s Powerplay Strategy

Jasprit Bumrah might see more action in the powerplay, especially if LSG loses an early wicket, given his success against Marcus Stoinis, who has struggled against him.

 

12:33 IST

IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Key Match-Up: Bishnoi vs. Kishan

Ravi Bishnoi has a notable record against Ishan Kishan, dismissing him four times while conceding only 30 runs in 32 balls, making this an intriguing match-up.

 

11:30 IST

IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Nicholas Pooran’s Potential

Despite being a consistent performer, Nicholas Pooran’s batting position might need reconsideration, as his 27-ball 61 against DC showcased his potential when promoted up the order.

10:27 IST

IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Top Order Woes for LSG

The form of LSG's top order has been underwhelming, contributing to their lower strike rates and scoring struggles throughout the season.

 

09:30 IST

IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: LSG’s Inconsistent Form

LSG started strong but faltered in the latter half of the season, losing their last three games and missing out on the playoffs.

08:30 IST

IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Hardik Pandya’s Mixed Performance

Hardik Pandya has faced one of his worst seasons with the bat, but his recent bowling performances have shown promise with seven wickets in the last four games.

07:30 IST

IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Rohit Sharma’s Struggles

Rohit Sharma, MI's captain, has had a tough season with only 52 runs in his last six innings, raising questions about his future with the team.

06:30 IST

IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Emotional Farewell for MI and LSG

The match could be the last for several players in their current squads before the mega-auction reshuffle, making it a poignant evening for both teams.

 

01:32 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ₹37.5 crore seized by ED belongs to Alamgir
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Saran seat special?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indians so angry?
DNA Video
DNA: A pile of expired chocolates recovered
DNA Video
DNA: New rule for Kedarnath pilgrims
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report from Rae Bareli amid Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Maliwal go to CM House?
DNA Video
DNA: Australia and US unveil undersea drones
DNA Video
DNA: High Court's instructions on false dowry system!
DNA Video
DNA: France Declares Emergency In New Caledonia As Protests Rage