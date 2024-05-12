HIGHLIGHTS, RCB vs DC Scorecard, IPL 2024: RCB Beat DC By 47 Runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals (RCB vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: It Is A Must Win Match For Both The Teams.
LIVE Score RCB vs DC In IPL 2024: In a crucial clash for playoff contention, the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) meet at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. DC faces the challenge without their suspended captain, Rishabh Pant, with Axar Patel stepping in as captain. RCB, on a four-game winning streak, presents a formidable opposition. Both teams, while still in the playoff race, have uncertain destinies. RCB's recent success is attributed to key players' performances. Maxwell's proficiency against Kuldeep Yadav might earn him a spot in the RCB lineup, while DC contemplates Warner's return and possible bowling changes. The matchup promises an intriguing battle, especially in the middle overs, with Kohli and Patidar against DC's spin attack. Stats reveal interesting player matchups, and the pitch conditions suggest a balanced contest, with the possibility of weather interruptions. Overall, it's a pivotal encounter with playoff implications for both teams.
Follow LIVE Updates From Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RCB: DC Beaten
RCB have done their job and they have beaten DC by a fine margin of 47 runs in Bengaluru tonight. Rishabh Pant was missing tonight and that surely has made some difference in this contest.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RCB: Wicket!
Rasikh Dar Salam 10 (12) caught by Will Jacks bwled by Cameron Green. DC go seven down now but Axar Patel is still in the middle, boy they are missing Rishabh Pant tonight.
DC: 127/7 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RCB: Gone!
Shai Hope caught by Karn Sharma bowled by Lockie Ferguson. RCB on a roll as DC go five down in their chase of 188 runs now.
DC: 87/5 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RCB: Time Out
Axar Patel and Shai Hope are in the middle for DC. They know a wicket more will hand the game completely into RCB's hand.
DC: 63/4 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RCB: DC In Trouble
DC in deep trouble as they go four down in the powerplay in their chase of 188 runs. RCB bowlers on fire at the moment.
DC: 44/4 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RCB: GONE
David Warner's bad run of form continues as he walks back to the pavilion after scoring one run. DC in deep trouble at the moment.
DC: 24/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RCB: RCB Post 187
RCB have posted 187 runs in the end after DC bowlers bounce back in the death over stages with some quality bowling from Khaleel, Rasikh and Mukesh Kumar.
RCB: 187/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RCB: Green Gets Going
Cameron Green with a couple of maximums against Kuldeep Yadav and later Lomror also joins the party with a six off the last ball. RCB looking to post a massive total tonight.
RCB: 173/4 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs DC: Gone!
Will Jacks caught by Axar Patel bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. DC bounce back with a couple of wickets as they finally break the deadlock.
RCB: 140/4 (15.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs DC: Rasikh Comes In For DC
Rasikh Dar comes into the attack for DC now in hope of breaking the partnership between Patidar and Jacks. Rajat has completed another fifty for RCB.
RCB: 121/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs DC: DC In Trouble
DC have dropped catches of Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar in the same over of Kuldeep Yadav. RCB are up and running with both batters going after the DC bowlers.
RCB: 101/2 (9.1 Overs)
LIVE RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Patidar on fire
Rajat Patidar on fire as he is batting on 29 off 14 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. DC in trouble at the moment.
RCB: 75/2 (6.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs DC: Gone!
Faf du Plessis departs as he is caught by Fraser McGurk bowled by Mukesh Kumar. DC get the first wicket they were looking for. Will Jacks joins Kohli in the middle now.
RCB: 35/1 (3.3 Overs)
RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Action Begins
Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the batting for RCB as Ishant Sharma concedes 10 runs from the first over of the match.
RCB: 10/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs DC: Playing 11s
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel(w), Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RCB: Toss Report
Delhi Capitals win the toss and elect to bowl first against RCB at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RCB: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for DC vs RCB IPL 2024 match will be coming up shortly. Captains Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel will be coming out to flip the toss coin at 7.
IPL 2024 RCB vs DC LIVE: Player Matchups to Watch
Intriguing player matchups include Kohli vs. Axar and Karthik vs. Khaleel Ahmed, promising captivating duels amidst the high-stakes encounter.
IPL 2024 RCB vs DC LIVE: RCB's Tactical Bowling Shift
RCB's recent bowling strategy saw them open with spinners, challenging DC's potential left-right opening combination and aiming for early breakthroughs.
RCB vs DC LIVE: Spin vs. Spin Battle
A tantalizing contest unfolds between RCB's Rajat Patidar, who excels against spin, and DC's formidable spin attack boasting the best collective average in the league.
RCB vs DC LIVE: Middle-Order Dynamics
The absence of Pant prompted DC to reevaluate their middle-order options, with Prithvi Shaw and others vying for a pivotal role in the batting lineup.
RCB vs DC LIVE: Warner's Potential Return
DC's hopes for David Warner's return soared as the prolific batsman recovered from a hand injury, aiming to bolster their batting arsenal.
RCB vs DC LIVE: Maxwell vs. Kuldeep Battle
Glenn Maxwell's impressive record against Kuldeep Yadav (79 off 45 balls, four dismissals) poses a strategic dilemma for DC's bowling lineup.
RCB vs DC LIVE: DC's Captaincy Conundrum
Delhi Capitals (DC) faced a leadership crisis as Rishabh Pant's suspension thrust Axar Patel into the captain's role for this crucial encounter.
RCB vs DC LIVE: RCB's Remarkable Run
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) showcased stellar form with a four-game winning streak, intensifying their playoff pursuit in the IPL 2024.
RCB vs DC LIVE: Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope(w), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
RCB vs DC LIVE: Axar Patel's Leadership Debut
With Pant sidelined, Axar Patel stepped up as DC's captain, adding a new dimension to their strategy for this high-stakes match.