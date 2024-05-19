HIHGLIGHTS, RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Bad Weather
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RR vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RR Need A Win To Finish In Top 2.
LIVE Score RR vs KKR In IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL match, with RR aiming to secure the second spot in the league despite their recent four-match losing streak. A win against the top-placed KKR, who have won four consecutive matches, would not only break RR's losing pattern but also boost their confidence for the playoffs. RR's form has been inconsistent, mirroring previous seasons where strong starts were followed by disappointing finishes. In their final league match, RR will miss star player Jos Buttler, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore stepping in. Shimron Hetmyer's return might force a reshuffle in their lineup. KKR, having already secured their playoff spot, may replace Phil Salt with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Key players to watch include Kohler-Cadmore and Gurbaz, both of whom need to deliver strong performances.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Match Abandoned
What a shame, minutes after we had the toss and rain returned. The officials have called it off as players shake hands with the umpires.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Toss Report
Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to field first against Rajasthan Royals.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Weather Update
The rain has stopped and groundstaff are working. It looks like we can have a 5-over per side game if the conditions are okay after the pitch inspection.
LIVE IPL 2024: Game Over Likely
It is game over likely for today as rain has not stopped and we will have the official announcement soon. What a shame, Sunday's IPL double header spoiled by rain in Guwahati.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Weather Update
It is looking very ugly at the moment. The cut-off time for a 5-over a side match is 10:56 PM (IST) but for that the toss needs to take place 15 minutes before that.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Good News
The rain has stopped and groundstaff are all over the ground getting the work started. Hopefully, we can have a positive update soon from the ground.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Weather Update
It is bad news for cricket fans as they rain just got heavier in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The entire ground is covered now.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Toss Delayed
The toss has been delayed due to rain in Guwahati. The groundstaff have covered the pitch. The drizzle is light and hopefully it goes away soon.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Match Timing
The match between KKR vs RR will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) as both Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer will come out to flip the toss coin.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Narine key for Kolkata
Sunil Narine has been sensational for the Kolkata Knight Riders so far. Rajasthan will look to dismiss him early in the powerplay as he can be very dangerous if he gets going.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Kolkata eye win
Kolkata Knight Riders will look to continue their dominant run in this tournament. Shreyas Iyer and co have been tremendous and KKR are eyeing their third IPL title this year.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Big Game
It is a big game tonight as both of these teams were in the top two spots of table for a long time this season. RR need to find their form back somehow with the test against KKR tonight.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Rajasthan with big shoes to fill in
RR have big shoes to fill in and they will be playing the remaining season without Jos Buttler. Samson and co will look to get things going now ahead of the playoffs.
RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live: Shimron Hetmyer’s Comeback
Shimron Hetmyer’s return from injury bolstered RR’s middle order, providing them with much-needed firepower and experience in crucial moments of the game.
RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live: Tom Kohler-Cadmore Steps Up
Tom Kohler-Cadmore took up the challenge, replacing Buttler at the top. His ability to hit powerfully down the ground added a new dynamic to RR’s batting order.
RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live: Buttler's Absence Felt by RR
The absence of Jos Buttler, who left to prepare for the T20 World Cup, left a notable gap in RR’s lineup, affecting their overall performance and strategy.
RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live: KKR's Dominance Continues
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) maintained their top spot with an unbroken four-match winning streak, solidifying their dominance in the IPL standings and showcasing their formidable form.
RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live: Rajasthan Royals' Winning Streak Halted
Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced a significant setback as their impressive winning streak was abruptly ended by Sunrisers Hyderabad, creating ripples in their campaign momentum.