RR VS KKR LIVE SCORE

HIHGLIGHTS, RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Bad Weather

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RR vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RR Need A Win To Finish In Top 2. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 19, 2024, 10:55 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Score RR vs KKR In IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL match, with RR aiming to secure the second spot in the league despite their recent four-match losing streak. A win against the top-placed KKR, who have won four consecutive matches, would not only break RR's losing pattern but also boost their confidence for the playoffs. RR's form has been inconsistent, mirroring previous seasons where strong starts were followed by disappointing finishes. In their final league match, RR will miss star player Jos Buttler, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore stepping in. Shimron Hetmyer's return might force a reshuffle in their lineup. KKR, having already secured their playoff spot, may replace Phil Salt with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Key players to watch include Kohler-Cadmore and Gurbaz, both of whom need to deliver strong performances.

Follow LIVE Updates From Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders  IPL 2024 Match Here.

19 May 2024
22:55 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Match Abandoned

What a shame, minutes after we had the toss and rain returned. The officials have called it off as players shake hands with the umpires.

22:33 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Toss Report

Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to field first against Rajasthan Royals.

22:32 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Weather Update

The rain has stopped and groundstaff are working. It looks like we can have a 5-over per side game if the conditions are okay after the pitch inspection.

21:56 IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Game Over Likely

It is game over likely for today as rain has not stopped and we will have the official announcement soon. What a shame, Sunday's IPL double header spoiled by rain in Guwahati.

21:26 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Weather Update

It is looking very ugly at the moment. The cut-off time for a 5-over a side match is 10:56 PM (IST) but for that the toss needs to take place 15 minutes before that.

20:48 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Good News

The rain has stopped and groundstaff are all over the ground getting the work started. Hopefully, we can have a positive update soon from the ground.

19:58 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Weather Update

It is bad news for cricket fans as they rain just got heavier in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The entire ground is covered now.

19:07 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Toss Delayed

The toss has been delayed due to rain in Guwahati. The groundstaff have covered the pitch. The drizzle is light and hopefully it goes away soon.

18:06 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Match Timing

The match between KKR vs RR will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) as both Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer will come out to flip the toss coin.

17:42 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Narine key for Kolkata

Sunil Narine has been sensational for the Kolkata Knight Riders so far. Rajasthan will look to dismiss him early in the powerplay as he can be very dangerous if he gets going.

16:54 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Kolkata eye win

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to continue their dominant run in this tournament. Shreyas Iyer and co have been tremendous and KKR are eyeing their third IPL title this year.

16:18 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Big Game

It is a big game tonight as both of these teams were in the top two spots of table for a long time this season. RR need to find their form back somehow with the test against KKR tonight.

15:41 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Rajasthan with big shoes to fill in

RR have big shoes to fill in and they will be playing the remaining season without Jos Buttler. Samson and co will look to get things going now ahead of the playoffs.

14:50 IST

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live: Shimron Hetmyer’s Comeback

Shimron Hetmyer’s return from injury bolstered RR’s middle order, providing them with much-needed firepower and experience in crucial moments of the game.

14:18 IST

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live: Tom Kohler-Cadmore Steps Up

Tom Kohler-Cadmore took up the challenge, replacing Buttler at the top. His ability to hit powerfully down the ground added a new dynamic to RR’s batting order.

13:53 IST

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live: Buttler's Absence Felt by RR

The absence of Jos Buttler, who left to prepare for the T20 World Cup, left a notable gap in RR’s lineup, affecting their overall performance and strategy.

13:33 IST

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live: KKR's Dominance Continues

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) maintained their top spot with an unbroken four-match winning streak, solidifying their dominance in the IPL standings and showcasing their formidable form.

12:58 IST

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live: Rajasthan Royals' Winning Streak Halted

Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced a significant setback as their impressive winning streak was abruptly ended by Sunrisers Hyderabad, creating ripples in their campaign momentum.

12:52 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from the RR vs KKR game stay tuned with Zee News.

