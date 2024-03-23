Highlights, RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Scorecard: Sanju Samson Shines As Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants (RR vs LSG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Sanju Samson's RR posted 193 runs against KL Rahul's LSG.
Rajasthan Royals have posted 193 runs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Indian Premier League (IPL) season is up and running with three thrilling clashes so far and now we have Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the first double-header of Sunday. The fourth clash of the 2024 season will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Sanju Samson and co have a balanced team which can surely trouble the opposition. They finished as runners-up in 2022 and fifth last year in 2023.
Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals have a brilliant balanced team that finished fifth last year and as runners-up in the 2022 season. On the other hand, KL Rahul-led LSG qualified for the playoffs in the last two seasons.
IPL 2024: Sanju Samson After Winning The Game
"Always great fun to spend time in the middle. Becomes more special when you win the game. This time I've been given different kind of role with slightly different combination we have. Sanga has given me some suggestions to follow. I've been playing IPL for 10 years - there has to be some experience coming in. I feel I need to spend more time and understand conditions. Playing international ODIs also helped me. It's all about understanding your strengths and weaknesses. I'm a batsman who just reacts to the ball - no matter the first ball or the last ball. I should give this trophy to him (Sandeep). If he didn't bowl those three overs, I wouldn't be POTM. I thought I should call him. I heard Ash bhai say it's not just about skill but character in pressure moments. He has that in his eyes, in his body language that you can trust that guy," Said Samson after the win. He praised Sandeep Sharma for his bowling skills.
IPL 2024: KL Rahul After Loss
KL Rahul, LSG captain: Bowled well in patches. The target wasn't a lot. We made a few mistakes. Good to see Mohsin back. Naveen has been crucial for us. We will learn from the mistakes. We need to find ways to win games of cricket. Langer has bought a lot of calmness to the group. We enjoy having him around. Missing a season was really painful.
LIVE IPL 2024: RR Beat LSG By 20 Runs
Rajasthan Royals have won the contest by 20 runs as Lucknow Super Giants fail to chase their targer of 194 runs.
LSG: 173/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: LSG Need 26 In 6
Just six balls left with 27 runs required to win for Lucknow Super Giants. Rajasthan Royals have Avesh Khan bowling the last one.
LSG: 168/6 (19 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Big wicket
KL Rahul caught behind by Jos Buttler bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Royals seem to have a trump card up their sleeves in the presence of Sandeep.
LSG: 152/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs RR: 5 overs left
Sandeep Sharma with some brilliant bowling. Just five overs left in this contest and LSG now need 60 runs to win this one.
LSG: 134/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs RR: Lucknow bounce back
Lucknow Super Giants bounce back with a couple of big shots from both Pooran and KL Rahul in the middle. Rajasthan Royals in a spot of worry now.
LSG: 122/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Burger comes in
Nandre Burger comes into the attack now. Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul are in the middle looking to push the run-rate now as required-rate touches 12 now.
LSG: 93/4 (11 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Rajasthan in control
Rajasthan Royals are in control at the moment. However, we all know what KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis are capable of once they get going.
LSG: 66/4 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs RR: Chahal comes in
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack for Rajasthan Royals now and finds the wicket for his team as Deepak Hooda gets caught at the boundary rope.
LSG: 60/4 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs RR: KL Rahul key
KL Rahul is key for Lucknow Super Giants with Deepak Hooda. All of us know what Pooran and Stoinis can do with the bat if they arrive in a good situation.
LSG: 55/3 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs RR: Burger strikes
Nandre Burger strikes for the Royals as Ayush Badoni gets caught by Jos Buttler bowled by Burger. Deepak Hooda now joins KL Rahul in the middle.
LSG: 22/3 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Bowled him!
Devdutt Padikkal clean bowled by Trent Boult as Rajasthan Royals find another wicket early in this powerplay. Ayush Badoni comes in now.
LSG: 10/2 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Gone!
Just the ideal start Rajasthan Royals were looking for. Trent Boult is known for his danger skills in the powerplay and he has delivered. Quinton De Kock departs early.
LSG: 4/1 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Rajasthan post 193
Rajasthan Royals have posted 193 runs on the board with the help of their skipper Sanju Samson who smashed 82 runs off 52 balls on a day when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler failed to impress.
RR: 193/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: All About Samson
Today is all about Sanju Samson as he has shown brilliant character against LSG bowlers in this game. Dhruv Jurel in the middle also trying to get some runs on the board.
RR: 176/4 (18.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Big Wicket!
Shimron Hetmyer caught behind by KL Rahul bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. All eyes are on Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel now.
RR: 150/4 (16.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Riyan Parag Misses Out On Fifty
Riyan Parag falls prey to an ambitious pull shot, mistiming a short ball from Naveen-ul-Haq, resulting in a top-edge and a straightforward catch for (sub)Hooda at deep square, as RR's middle-order batsman departs after a promising innings.
Live Score RR 142/3 (14.5) CRR: 9.57
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Fifty For Samson
Ravi Bishnoi faces resistance as Samson and Parag capitalize on his deliveries, with Samson reaching his 21st IPL fifty while Parag survives a close call, propelling RR's innings with aggressive stroke play.
Live Score RR 119/2 (13) CRR: 9.15
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: RR On Top
Ravi Bishnoi faces onslaught as Samson and Parag unleash boundaries and singles, propelling RR past the 100-run mark with aggressive batting against spin.
Live Score RR 104/2 (11) CRR: 9.45
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Riyan Parag Finds Form
Yash Thakur faces the brunt of Samson and Parag's aggressive batting, conceding two sixes and a quick single, as RR's middle-order starts to accelerate in the match.
Live Score RR 84/2 (9) CRR: 9.33
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: 50 Up For RR
Ravi Bishnoi maintains pressure on RR's batsmen with variations, conceding singles as Samson and Parag struggle to capitalize on loose deliveries, while a wide call against Samson is overturned upon review.
Live Score RR 59/2 (7) CRR: 8.43
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Jaiswal Departs
Jaiswal's promising innings comes to an end as Mohsin Khan induces a mistimed pull shot, resulting in a straightforward catch for Krunal Pandya at mid-on, dealing a blow to RR's batting lineup.
Live Score
RR 49/2 (5) CRR: 9.8
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Jaiswal Going Strong
Mohsin Khan delivers a mixed over, conceding boundaries to Jaiswal while keeping Samson quiet, as RR's batsmen struggle to find consistency against his varied deliveries.
Live Score RR 32/1 (4) CRR: 8
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Jos Buttler Departs
Naveen-ul-Haq dismisses Buttler caught behind by Rahul with a well-directed delivery just outside off stump, dealing a significant blow to RR's hopes early in the innings.
Live Score RR 13/1 (2) CRR: 6.5
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Beautiful Start From Mohsin Khan
Mohsin Khan delivers a tight over, challenging Jaiswal and Buttler outside off stump, while a delay occurs due to technical issues with the spider cam, before Jaiswal manages a single to mid-on.
Live Score RR 3/0 (1) CRR: 3
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Both Team Captains At The Toss
KL Rahul - We would have batted first as well, but the wicket does look good. I'm happy to be back on the field, injury has become my best friend over the last couple of years, but it makes you hungry and perform much better when you're back. QdK, Pooran, Stoinis and Naveen-ul-Haq are our four overseas options. The focus is on this game for us at the moment.
Sanju Samson - We would like to bat first today. Looks like a good batting wicket, we were ok to do both, but we've a different combination today. Coming back to Jaipur gives positive vibes in the dressing room. Riyan Parag will be our number 4, Jos, Hetty, Boult are there - Powell could come in as an impact player.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Toss Report
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs
RR Likely Eleven: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
LSG Likely Eleven: Quinton De Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, K L Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Dayal.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs LSG: Pitch And Weather Report
The Sawai Man Singh stadium's batting-friendly pitch favors chasing teams, evidenced by 34 out of 52 IPL matches being won by teams chasing, including SRH's chase of RR's 214 last year.
LIVE RR vs LSG: Full Squad
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Tanush Kotian, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2024: Depth in Squad Composition
Both teams exhibit depth in their squad composition, with a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, providing ample options for various match situations.
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2024: Importance of Consistency
Sanju Samson's inconsistent performances highlight the need for him to maintain stability throughout the season to lead RR effectively and secure a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2024: Leadership Dynamics
KL Rahul's return not only strengthens LSG's batting but also brings back his leadership qualities, crucial for the team's success in IPL 2024.
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2024: Impact of Player Withdrawals
LSG faces challenges with the absence of English pacers Mark Wood and David Willey, while RR's squad remains intact, enhancing their stability for the upcoming matches.
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2024: Avesh Khan's Move
Avesh Khan, previously with LSG, joins Rajasthan Royals this season, adding depth to their pace attack and facing his former team in the opening match.
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2024: RR's Bowling Department Strengths
RR's spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal pose threats, while LSG relies on leg-spinning duo Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra, alongside a strong Indian pace brigade.
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2024: RR's Star-Studded Batting Line-ups
Both teams boast formidable batting line-ups, with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Samson for RR, and Rahul, de Kock, and Stoinis for LSG.
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' Struggle
Despite a strong start in IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals faced challenges as the season progressed, with Sanju Samson failing to maintain consistency in his performances.
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2024: KL Rahul's Comeback
Lucknow SuperGiants' captain, KL Rahul, returns from injury to lead the team after missing significant matches due to a torn tendon and quadriceps injury.
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2024: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.