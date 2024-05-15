HIGHLIGHTS, SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans (SRH vs GT LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: SRH Aim To Secure Playoffs Qualification.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Hyderabad at 7.30 pm IST, crucially positioned in the playoff race with two home games remaining. SRH, currently best placed among five contenders (CSK, SRH, DC, RCB, and LSG) for two playoff spots, benefit from playing both games at home against the bottom-ranked GT and Punjab Kings. SRH is riding high on confidence after a dominant win over LSG and an eight-day break. Their power-hitting, especially from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, has resulted in 146 sixes, the most in the IPL this season, while GT has struggled, managing only 67 sixes. SRH's probable XI includes notable players like Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Heinrich Klaasen. GT, already out of the playoff race, might use this match to test less-utilized players like Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar.
LIVE IPL 2024: Match Called Off
The GT vs SRH match has been called off and Hyderabad have got themselves into the playoffs. However, this means a top two finish is not in their hands with their last game pending against the Punjab Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Still Raining
It is still raining in Ahmedabad and it looks very ugly for the cricket fans. SRH will qualify for the playoff if this game gets washed out. GT had a game for pride but it looks like they will not have it tonight.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Weather Update
The rain has still not stopped and the cut-off time for a 5-over game is 10:30 PM (IST). Stay tuned for all the weather update.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Rain Update
The rain has not stopped still and it is looking very ugly for the fans at the moment. We have officially started losing overs now. We will not have a 20-over game.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Rain Returns
Another time rain returns and we have delayed toss once more. We can start to lose some overs after a while now if it stays like this.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Match To Begin Soon
The main covers are also off now and the stadium is filling up with people. Only rain coming back can spoil the mood but as of now everything looks great.
LIVE IPL 2024: Toss Delayed
Rain has arrived in Ahmedabad and the toss has been delayed. The groundstaff have got some work to do now and hopefully we will get an update on the toss.
LIVE IPL 2024: Toss Coming Up
The toss for GT vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be taking place shortly. Stay tuned for all the key updates from the fixture.
SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Crucial Head-to-Head Stats
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Shubman Gill three times in ten innings, while Pat Cummins has kept David Miller in check, adding intriguing individual battles to watch.
SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Weather Conditions and Match Impact
The forecast for hot, humid, and cloudy weather with a slight chance of rain adds an unpredictable element, but not enough to likely disrupt the game, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.
SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: High-Scoring Pitch Expectations
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been a high-scoring venue this season, likely favoring SRH’s power hitters and promising an exciting, run-filled match.
SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Experimental Lineup for GT
With playoff hopes dashed, GT might experiment with their lineup, giving chances to less-utilized players like Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar to gain experience.
SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Key Player Performance
Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are crucial for SRH, while GT relies on Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan. These players' performances will likely influence the match's outcome.
SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Previous Encounter Dynamics
In their last matchup, GT easily chased down SRH’s 162. However, SRH’s batting lineup has significantly improved since then, promising a tougher challenge for GT.
SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: GT’s Struggles with the Bat
GT has struggled to hit sixes this season, managing only 67, highlighting their batting issues compared to SRH’s explosive top order.
SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Strategic Rest and Preparation
After a strong win over LSG and an eight-day break, SRH returns to the field re-energized, ready to leverage their home advantage against Gujarat Titans (GT).
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: SRH's Playoff Advantage
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) holds a favorable position for the playoffs, being the only team among the contenders with two home games remaining, boosting their chances significantly.
SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Dominant Six-Hitting Performance
SRH's batsmen have excelled in hitting sixes this IPL season, with 146 sixes, the highest in the league. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are key contributors to this stat.
LIVE Updates GT vs SRH: Sunrisers Need A Big Win
Sunrisers Hyderabad have been helped immensely by RR losing the game to PBKS last night. They now need 2 big wins in remaining matches and a loss for RR in their last match to ensure they get to the top-two. KKR have already confirmed their position as the table-toppers.
GT vs SRH LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
SRH and GT have played each other 4 times, with SRH winning just 1 and GT winning 3. Sunrisers have lost three matches in a row against the Titans but this will be the first time the teams will face each other in Hyderabad.
SRH vs GT: Probable Playing 11s
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi. [Impact sub: Sandeep Warrier].
SRH Probable Playing 11: Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. [Impact sub: T Natarajan].
LIVE SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Full Squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra