NewsCricket
SRH VS GT LIVE SCORE

HIGHLIGHTS, SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans (SRH vs GT LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: SRH Aim To Secure Playoffs Qualification. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
LIVE Blog

LIVE Score RR vs PBKS In IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Hyderabad at 7.30 pm IST, crucially positioned in the playoff race with two home games remaining. SRH, currently best placed among five contenders (CSK, SRH, DC, RCB, and LSG) for two playoff spots, benefit from playing both games at home against the bottom-ranked GT and Punjab Kings. SRH is riding high on confidence after a dominant win over LSG and an eight-day break. Their power-hitting, especially from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, has resulted in 146 sixes, the most in the IPL this season, while GT has struggled, managing only 67 sixes. SRH’s probable XI includes notable players like Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Heinrich Klaasen. GT, already out of the playoff race, might use this match to test less-utilized players like Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar.

Follow LIVE Updates From Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Match Here.

16 May 2024
22:16 IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Match Called Off

The GT vs SRH match has been called off and Hyderabad have got themselves into the playoffs. However, this means a top two finish is not in their hands with their last game pending against the Punjab Kings.

21:40 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Still Raining

It is still raining in Ahmedabad and it looks very ugly for the cricket fans. SRH will qualify for the playoff if this game gets washed out. GT had a game for pride but it looks like they will not have it tonight.

21:09 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Weather Update

The rain has still not stopped and the cut-off time for a 5-over game is 10:30 PM (IST). Stay tuned for all the weather update.

20:35 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Rain Update

The rain has not stopped still and it is looking very ugly for the fans at the moment. We have officially started losing overs now. We will not have a 20-over game.

 

19:57 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Rain Returns

Another time rain returns and we have delayed toss once more. We can start to lose some overs after a while now if it stays like this.

19:39 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Match To Begin Soon

The main covers are also off now and the stadium is filling up with people. Only rain coming back can spoil the mood but as of now everything looks great.

19:02 IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Toss Delayed

Rain has arrived in Ahmedabad and the toss has been delayed. The groundstaff have got some work to do now and hopefully we will get an update on the toss.

18:52 IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Toss Coming Up

The toss for GT vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be taking place shortly. Stay tuned for all the key updates from the fixture.

18:00 IST

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Crucial Head-to-Head Stats

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Shubman Gill three times in ten innings, while Pat Cummins has kept David Miller in check, adding intriguing individual battles to watch.

 

17:45 IST

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Weather Conditions and Match Impact

The forecast for hot, humid, and cloudy weather with a slight chance of rain adds an unpredictable element, but not enough to likely disrupt the game, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

17:30 IST

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: High-Scoring Pitch Expectations

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been a high-scoring venue this season, likely favoring SRH’s power hitters and promising an exciting, run-filled match.

 

17:00 IST

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Experimental Lineup for GT

With playoff hopes dashed, GT might experiment with their lineup, giving chances to less-utilized players like Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar to gain experience.

16:45 IST

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live:  Key Player Performance

Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are crucial for SRH, while GT relies on Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan. These players' performances will likely influence the match's outcome.

16:15 IST

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Previous Encounter Dynamics

In their last matchup, GT easily chased down SRH’s 162. However, SRH’s batting lineup has significantly improved since then, promising a tougher challenge for GT.

15:28 IST

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: GT’s Struggles with the Bat

GT has struggled to hit sixes this season, managing only 67, highlighting their batting issues compared to SRH’s explosive top order.

14:29 IST

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Strategic Rest and Preparation

After a strong win over LSG and an eight-day break, SRH returns to the field re-energized, ready to leverage their home advantage against Gujarat Titans (GT).

13:01 IST

GT vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: SRH's Playoff Advantage

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) holds a favorable position for the playoffs, being the only team among the contenders with two home games remaining, boosting their chances significantly.

12:00 IST

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Dominant Six-Hitting Performance

SRH's batsmen have excelled in hitting sixes this IPL season, with 146 sixes, the highest in the league. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are key contributors to this stat.

11:00 IST

LIVE Updates GT vs SRH: Sunrisers Need A Big Win

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been helped immensely by RR losing the game to PBKS last night. They now need 2 big wins in remaining matches and a loss for RR in their last match to ensure they get to the top-two. KKR have already confirmed their position as the table-toppers.

10:00 IST

GT vs SRH LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record

SRH and GT have played each other 4 times, with SRH winning just 1 and GT winning 3. Sunrisers have lost three matches in a row against the Titans but this will be the first time the teams will face each other in Hyderabad.
 

09:02 IST

SRH vs GT: Probable Playing 11s

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi. [Impact sub: Sandeep Warrier].

SRH Probable Playing 11: Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. [Impact sub: T Natarajan].

23:45 IST

LIVE SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra

23:19 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from SRH vs GT game stay tuned with Zee News.

