HIGHLIGHTS, SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain

LIVE Score RR vs PBKS In IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Hyderabad at 7.30 pm IST, crucially positioned in the playoff race with two home games remaining. SRH, currently best placed among five contenders (CSK, SRH, DC, RCB, and LSG) for two playoff spots, benefit from playing both games at home against the bottom-ranked GT and Punjab Kings. SRH is riding high on confidence after a dominant win over LSG and an eight-day break. Their power-hitting, especially from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, has resulted in 146 sixes, the most in the IPL this season, while GT has struggled, managing only 67 sixes. SRH’s probable XI includes notable players like Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Heinrich Klaasen. GT, already out of the playoff race, might use this match to test less-utilized players like Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar.

Follow LIVE Updates From Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Match Here.