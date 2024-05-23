HIGHLIGHTS, SRH Vs RR Cricket Scorecard, IPL 2024: SRH Cruise Into Final With Win By 36 Runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 (SRH vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: SRH Aim To Bounce Back.
LIVE Score SRH vs RR In IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: In the Qualifier 2 clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the focus is on SRH's powerhouse batting against RR's formidable bowling. SRH, with record-breaking performances this season, boast the most destructive opening pair in Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who have consistently delivered mammoth scores, aided by Heinrich Klaasen's prowess. RR, though not as explosive with the bat, possess a potent bowling lineup, featuring a mix of swing, spin, and seam.
Both teams enter the match with contrasting fortunes: SRH coming off a loss in Qualifier 1 and RR rejuvenated after ending a losing streak. However, their previous encounters in Chennai haven't been fruitful. The Chepauk pitch's slow nature may prompt RR to consider additional spin options, while SRH might shuffle their batting lineup for stability. Key players to watch include R Ashwin, finding form with the ball for RR, and Travis Head, SRH's top performer despite recent setbacks. Stats reveal intriguing matchups, like Ashwin's containment of Head and Klaasen's dominance over Yuzvendra Chahal.
Follow LIVE Updates From Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: SRH Win By 36 Runs
SRH win by 36 runs in the end. Rajasthan Royals are knocked out of the IPL 2024 and it is the end of road for them now. KKR will face SRH in the final.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: GONE!
Shimron Hetmyer out bowled by Abhishek Sharma. SRH on a roll as RR go six down now. Jurel and Powell are last hope for RR.
RR: 103/6 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Another one
Ravichandran Ashwin caught by Klaasen bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed. RR go five down now as Aiden Markram comes in to bowl now.
RR: 81/5 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Big Wicket
Sanju Samson 10 (11) caught by Aiden Markram bowled by Abhishek Sharma. RR are in deep trouble at the moment as they go 3 down now.
RR: 79/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Gone!
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 10 (16) caught by Rahul Tripathi bowled by Pat Cummins. SRH finally get the first one and it is Sanju Samson who comes in at number 3.
RR: 25/1 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Begin Chase
Rajasthan Royals begin chase with Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Yashasvi Jaiswal. SRH bring in Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball.
RR: 14/0 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: SRH Post 175
Sunrisers Hyderabad have got 175 runs on the board after being put to bat first by Rajasthan Royals. RR bowlers Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan delivered brilliantly in the death with wickets and dot balls.
SRH: 175/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Bowled Him
Heinrich Klaasen out bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Pat Cummins comes in the middle now to join Shahbaz Ahmed. SRH have 11 balls left in the innings.
SRH: 167/7 (18.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: RR In Control
RR in control with back to back wickets of Samad and Nitish Reddy. SRH go six down and bring in the impact sub now - Shahbaz Ahmed.
SRH: 132/6 (15.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Chahal Vs Klaasen
The battle is on between the big right handed batter and the leg spinner. Three overs have gone by for Chahal so far and a wicket will make it good at the moment.
SRH: 116/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Big Wicket!
Sandeep Sharma strikes as the dangerous Travis Head departs. SRH are four down now and Nitish Reddy comes in to bat now.
SRH: 101/4 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Ashwin comes in
R Ashwin brought back by Sanju Samson after the powerplay. He has gone for 25 from the first two overs and now he comes up against Head.
SRH: 92/3 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs SRH: Boult On Fire
Trent Boult has taken three wickets in the powerplay, just the ideal start for RR. However, SRH have got some heavy runs from the powerplay.
SRH: 69/3 (6.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Tripathi on fire
Rahul Tripathi on fire for SRH as he goes all guns blazing against R Ashwin. Rajasthan Royals losing control after getting the first wicket.
SRH: 45/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Gone!
Abhishek Sharma caught by Tom Cadle More bowled by Trent Boult. SRH go 1 down as Sharma departs early. RR Off to a fine start.
SRH: 22/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Playing 11s
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR Updates: Toss Report
Sanju Samson wins toss and elects to bowl first against SRH.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Buttler Missing From RR Lineup
Jos Buttler has flown back home to England for a series against Pakistan and Rajasthan Royals will be without their main man today just like in the previous game.
LIVE IPL 2024: Both Team Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Match Timings
The match timings for SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 will take place at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST). Captains Pat Cummins and Sanju Samson will be coming out for toss at 7.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR Updates: KKR Waiting In Final
The winners of tonight's contest will face KKR in the final of the IPL 2024 season. SRH and RR will go head to head tonight for a spot in the final showdown.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: How To Defuse Head?
Travis Head can be a real headache for RR and Samson if he gets going. Trent Boult can be one guy who RR team will hope that he can find the early wicket and take a grip on this contest.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs RR: Samson Key For RR
Sanju Samson has been sensational this season with the bat and his captaincy of RR. However, in the last game against RCB he fell short on runs and today he will surely look to do things differently.
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Impact of Home Ground Advantage
Playing at Chennai, Ashwin’s home ground, provides RR’s spinners with a potential edge, leveraging familiar conditions to stifle SRH’s powerful batting lineup.
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Previous Encounter’s Thrilling Finish
Their last meeting ended in a nail-biting finish, with SRH clinching victory on the final ball, setting the stage for another potential thriller.
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Klaasen vs. Chahal Showdown
Heinrich Klaasen’s commanding record against Yuzvendra Chahal, scoring 108 runs off 46 balls, could be a decisive factor in SRH’s middle-order resilience.
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: RR’s Tactical Overseas Options
RR may opt for spinner Keshav Maharaj on Chepauk’s slow pitch, adjusting their lineup based on whether they bat or bowl first, highlighting strategic flexibility.
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Dew Factor in Chennai
Chennai's conditions favor teams bowling first, with dew affecting the second innings. This factor might influence the toss decision and subsequent strategies.
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Travis Head’s Form Woes
Head, SRH’s MVP, faced challenges with consecutive ducks, yet his historical dominance against Trent Boult adds intrigue to their potential face-off in this match.
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: R Ashwin’s Resurgence
Despite a slow start, Ashwin found his rhythm, claiming seven wickets in the last four matches at an impressive economy, crucial for RR in this high-stakes game.
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: The Battle of Powerplays
SRH’s aggressive powerplay strategy set them apart, scoring over 100 runs twice this season, highlighting their intent to dominate early in the innings.
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals’ Bowling Strengths
RR's bowling unit is formidable, featuring a left-arm swing bowler, two elite spinners, and skilled death seamers, proving pivotal in curbing SRH's high-scoring tendencies.
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH’s Record-Breaking Batting Prowess
SRH shattered records with colossal totals, surpassing the highest team total in IPL thrice this season, showcasing Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma’s explosive opening partnerships.