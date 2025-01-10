‘Hindi Is Not Our…’: Ravichandran Ashwin Wreaks Havoc After Scathing Remark Over National Language

Ravichandran Ashwin who recently announced his international retirement has again made headlines with his controversial remark. Ashwin was attending a graduation ceremony at a private engineering college in Tamil Nadu and his one statement sparked a debate among fans. Ashwin said, "I thought I should say this. Hindi is not our national language; it is an official language”.

Ashwin’s blunt statement could instigate a political debate including Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK who has time and again blamed the center for imposing Hindi on states, especially in the South.

"When someone says I can't do it, I wake up to accomplish it, but if they say I can, I lose interest," Ashwin explained.

"Had any engineering staff told me I couldn't become captain, I would have worked harder," he added, encouraging the students to stay focused and persistent when faced with doubts.

"If you are a student, you will never stop. If you aren't, learning will cease, and excellence will just be a word in your cupboard," he further said.

Earlier, India’s veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the third Test between India and Australia ended on a draw. Ashwin ended his career as the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket from India as he scalped 537 wickets during his 13-year-long stint. Former India spinner Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker from India in Test cricket with 619. R Ashwin took part in a total of 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for India, taking 775 wickets across all formats.

"I don't want to make it about myself. This is my last day as an international cricketer. I have created a lot of memories. We are the last bunch of OGs in the dressing room. I have a lot of people to thank… BCCI, my fellow teammates, all the coaches. This will be my last day as an Indian international cricketer. I will play club cricket. I had a lot of fun," Ashwin said during India's post-match press conference.