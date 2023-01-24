'HITMAN is Back,' Fans go Crazy as Rohit Sharma Ends Century Drought In IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Check Here

Team India captain Rohit Sharma finally ended his century drought as he smashed the New Zealand bowling attack all over the park in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showed no mercy to the Kiwis bowlers on a flat pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Fans were waiting for a long time to see the Indian skipper score a hundred as the last time he got three figures was back in 2021, September 2 against England at the Oval.

Checkout the reactions after Rohit ended his century drought below...

ODI century for Rohit Sharma after 3 years. The Hitman Is back #RohitSharma #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/0z7beUgBeY — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 24, 2023

For Rohit Sharma In ODIs After 3 Long Years

Double Century Loading #Rohitsharma #IndvsNZ — Prajwal (@Prajwal2742) January 24, 2023

Rohit Sharma

Finally, the century is drought over! — Hyara (@_PopsicleHyara) January 24, 2023

Finally! Well done Rohit, this century was well overdue. Hope he can maintain this good form into the World Cup alongside Shubman, Virat and the others, and we can finally win again. — arj (@hooparj) January 24, 2023

The intent from Gill and Rohit is pretty clear — Shreyas Lokesh (@Lokeshbabumajji) January 24, 2023

The right-handed batter got to the three-figure mark in just 82 balls smashing 9 boundaries and 6 maximums with a strike rate of over 120. Along side Rohit, the latest man to score a double-ton, Shubman Gill also got another hundred in 72 balls with 13 boundaries and 4 maximums getting India off to a fiery start in the third ODI between the Men in Blue and New Zealand. (More to follow)