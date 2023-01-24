topStoriesenglish
'HITMAN is Back,' Fans go Crazy as Rohit Sharma Ends Century Drought In IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Check Here

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Checkout the fan reactions as Team India captain Rohit Sharma scored a century after a long time

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Team India captain Rohit Sharma finally ended his century drought as he smashed the New Zealand bowling attack all over the park in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showed no mercy to the Kiwis bowlers on a flat pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Fans were waiting for a long time to see the Indian skipper score a hundred as the last time he got three figures was back in 2021, September 2 against England at the Oval.

Checkout the reactions after Rohit ended his century drought below...

The right-handed batter got to the three-figure mark in just 82 balls smashing 9 boundaries and 6 maximums with a strike rate of over 120. Along side Rohit, the latest man to score a double-ton, Shubman Gill also got another hundred in 72 balls with 13 boundaries and 4 maximums getting India off to a fiery start in the third ODI between the Men in Blue and New Zealand. (More to follow)

Ind vs NZRohit SharmaIndia vs New ZealandIND vs NZ 3rd ODIRohit Sharna century

