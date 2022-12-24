Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 14 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch HUR vs REN BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Renegades in Match 14 of Big Bash League today on December 24 (Saturday). Hurricanes are under pressure to deliver the goods as they hve lost 2 matches out of 3 and have a poor NRR of -0.667 with just 2 points on the board. On the other hand, Renegades have won all their 3 matches so far in the tournament and they have 6 points on the board, sitting on the second spot in the points table. Clearly, it is the Hurricanes who are more desperate for a win while Renegades will need to ensure their campaign is on track.

Hurricanes will be largely dependent on the likes of Matthew Wade, D Arcy Short, Tim David and Jimmy Neesham. These are the four big names in their lineup and they must step up to ensure Hurricanes get their second win of the season. Not to forget, Pakistani power-hitter Asif Ali is also there, who could be used in some way. There is Shadab Khan also, who will certainly play in the match. He is an all-rounder and brings 3D skills to the game.

On the other hand, Renegades look sorted with their plans. The great thing for them is that West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell is in form. They have a quality bowling attack which is always a huge plus in any format of the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN):

When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) start?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) will be played on December 24, Saturday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) be played?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) will be hosted at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) begin?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) will begin at 10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Dream11 Team Prediction Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN)

WK: M Wade

BAT: A Finch, J Fraser, A Ali, T David

ALL: A Russell, N Maddinson, S Khan

BOWL: A Hosein, R Meredith, P Dooley